An Andalusia construction company picked up a host of building projects with Dothan City Schools after board members awarded lowest bids at its meeting Monday. The bid package totaled, not to exceed, $2.7 million.
Wyatt Sasser Construction will begin several projects starting with installing elevators at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Carver School of Math, Science and Technology.
The Eagle first reported the bid package was near $5.6 million, which was incorrect.
“Anyone who has been in the buildings knows that there is still much to do to make sure the buildings are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) appropriate,” Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said.
Carver’s elevator requires that a structural addition be affixed to the front of the building outside where the two main wings meet. Capital Improvements Project Manager Jeff Prine saw an opportunity to add an architectural improvement at the juncture.
An internal elevator will also be installed at Girard Intermediate and lifts and ramps will be installed at schools where they are needed to comply with ADA standards.
The elevator bid package includes the redesign of Girard Intermediate’s façade that is currently flawed with weatherization issues.
Reconfiguration of the current Dothan Prep cantina building will provide six more classrooms as well as some office space and bathrooms.
Part of the cantina makeover package includes the construction of a new access road through the existing track and field and a new loading dock and garbage refuge area.
Prine said the current loading area is not designed well for kitchen workers to receive deliveries. The redesign will allow them to “change the whole process,” and create a ramp to easily bring in supplies.
Other projects include building secure vestibules at the remaining campuses that do not already have them similar to the entrances at Dothan High and the early education center.
Wyatt Sasser completed all of the summer capital improvement projects totaling over $6.6 million, nearly $700,000 under budget.
