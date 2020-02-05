Due to expected severe weather, including possible high winds and flooding, Dothan and Houston County schools and others will be closed Thursday.
Dothan City Schools will also close Head Start and the Dothan City Early Education Center. All activities at the schools will also be canceled.
"The National Weather Service has indicated that our area will be under severe weather threat beginning this evening and continuing through Thursday afternoon," a Dothan City School statement read. "The superintendent and transportation directors have consulted with surrounding school systems and Dothan Houston County EMA.
Other Thursday closings include:
>>Henry County Schools
>>Dale County Schools
>>Geneva County Schools
>>Barbour County Schools
>>Daleville City Schools
>>Ozark City Schools
>>Northside Methodist Academy
>>Emanuel Christian School
>>Providence Christian School
>>Houston Academy
>>Dothan's First Baptist Daycare Center
>>Dothan's First United Methodist Daycare
>>The City of Dothan's After School Playground program Wednesday & Thursday
>>Dothan's At Risk Feeding program will not be serving meals on Thursday
>>Brannon Stand Christian Academy
>>All transportation, meals and exercise activities at Rose Hill Senior Center with Dothan Leisure Services are canceled.
>>Bethlehem Child Development Center
>>Early Head Start
>>Evergreen Preschool Ministry
>>Mount Gilead Baptist Church Mother's Day Out program
>>Ridgecrest Child Development Center
>>Southeast Alabama Baptist Ministry Center and thrift store
>>Vivian B. Adams School
>>SpectraCare Health Systems
>>Taylor Senior Center
>>Vaughn Blumberg Center
>>Wallace Community College Dothan and Eufala campuses closed classes for Wednesday and Thursday
Check back at dothaneagle.com for any other announced closings.
