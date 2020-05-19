Wallace Community College Dothan began disbursing CARES Act grant funds to eligible students this week.
The grant is intended to assist eligible students affected by the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19 with the costs of technology, course materials, health care, child care, and housing.
Eligible Wallace students enrolled in Spring 2020 will receive a direct payment of $585.
Students will need to self-certify to be eligible, with directions that can be found in their student email. The date to certify has been extended until May 20 at 11:30 p.m.
Following this initial distribution, all remaining CARES Act funds will be disbursed by July 1 through a needs-based application process. Only those students identified as eligible to receive CARES Act aid in Spring 2020 will be qualified to apply.
The college originally planned to provide each student enrolled in a tuition-based course with a grant of $350. However, specific eligibility guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education on April 21 eliminated certain student populations from receiving CARES Act funding. Dually enrolled students, students enrolled in online only classes, and short-term workforce development students were disallowed from funding.
In an effort to provide financial assistance to those student populations as well, WCCD President Dr. Linda C. Young requested and received approval from the college’s two foundations to issue direct support to those non-eligible students. These students will have the option to receive a cash Foundation emergency aid grant or a three-credit hour course in either the summer or fall of 2020.
“We felt it was important to offer assistance to the students who were not eligible to receive the CARES Act funding,” Young said. “These students experienced the disruption as well, and I am so appreciative that our Wallace and Sparks Campus Foundation Boards agreed to support them in this manner.” Young said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law on March 27 by President Trump, provides colleges and universities with emergency funds to be distributed to students eligible to receive Title IV funds. The amount provided to each school is based on the number of students eligible for federal Pell Grants during the most recent academic year.
“The funds will help students succeed through this transition period and will perhaps lessen the financial burden they are carrying. On behalf of WCCD students, I would like to thank President Trump and Congress for assisting our students through this challenging time,” Young said.
