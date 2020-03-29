As Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker decided that students would not return to physical classes for the remainder of the spring semester, Wallace Community College is installing WiFi hotspots in its parking lots.
The decision was announced a day after the state superintendent told K-12 public schools that students would not be allowed back for the remainder of the school year due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, the Dothan campus hotspot will be located in the Grimsley Hall parking lot and the Eufaula Sparks campus hotspot will be located in the “A” building parking lot.
“In an effort to maintain social distancing, you must remain in your vehicle while on campus,” Wallace President Linda Young said in an email to students. “Also, to provide a secure environment for our students, the College will enhance our security presence in these areas.”
Students are allowed on campus every day, including weekends, between 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to access the hotspots.
Instructions to connect to student Wi-Fi services can be found at the following link: http://www.wallace.edu/wifi.
In addition, students who have instructional technology needs can contact the Helpdesk by email (helpdesk@wallace.edu) or phone (334-556-2464) Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On March 20, Baker also instructed community colleges to cancel spring graduation and pinning ceremonies, while letting individual colleges decide to host a virtual ceremony or postpone ceremonies until late summer.
Wallace has not announced its plans for commencement.
