Webb Elementary, Headland Middle and Montana Magnet schools are being honored as Alabama Bicentennial “Schools of Excellence” with $5,000 grants.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the selection of the three Wiregrass schools Tuesday.
They were honored in the 2nd congressional district and among 21 schools statewide.
The Webb and Headland schools are both receiving $5,000 grants from the state “to carry out their community service and engagement projects.”
Montana Magnet School has been retired from use as of May 2019, so the funds awarded will go to Girard Primary School, where the principal and teacher who led the program transferred.
“They received the grant and hope to continue their community garden project or another similar community-focused project at the new school,” Gina Maiola, press secretary for Ivey, said.
Webb Elementary was visited by Ivey in April to celebrate its “All Things Alabama” program that featured many things students learned about the state as part of their service projects and lessons related to the bicentennial initiative.
For the project, the students learned extensively the history of their neighboring town of Columbia through field trips and class lessons.
In addition to viewing some of Columbia’s most notable landmarks such as the cemetery, wood jail, Baptist church, and Chattahoochee River, the students researched the history of the area prior to the field trip, and proposed ways the community can be maintained and improved for generations to come.
The governor’s office selected 200 Alabama schools to participate in the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative in 2018. They received $2,000 grants to support the implementation of community service and engagement projects with their local communities.
“As Alabama nears 200 years of statehood, it is important to engage our students. After all, our students are the future of our state and the ones who will lead generations to come into the next 200 years and beyond,” Ivey said in a press release. “This is an exciting time for our state, and I am glad to see our young people taking initiative.”
Dec. 14, 2019 will mark the 200th year Alabama officially gained statehood.
