Wheaton College student Noah Barnes of Fort Rucker was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, located in Wheaton, Illinois, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
