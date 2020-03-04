2020 elections buttons
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS//

Across the Wiregrass on Tuesday, there were a handful of local races on the ballot. Here are the updated voting results, including some not available on election night.

All results are unofficial until certified by local election officials.

Barbour County

» Board of Education, Democratic ballot

District 3:

Jacqueline Davis — 23

Christine George — 128

District 4:

Greg Faulk — 9

Yolanda Govan -82

Johnnie Helms — 28

Jean Kennedy — 75

District 5:

Amy R. Glenn — 44

Ruby M. Jackson — 40

Coffee County:

» County Commission, Republican ballot:

District 2:

Joseph M. “Mike” Bailey — 446

Kim Ellis — 650

Dale County

» County Commission, Republican ballot:

Commission chairman:

Mark Blankenship — 3,677

Jeff Jordan — 3,620

District 2:

Donald O. Grantham — 768

Steve McKinnon — 651

Geneva County

» Board of Education, Republican ballot:

District 2:

Jonathan Eubanks — 598

Kelli McAllister — 478

District 5:

Lisa Baine — 598

Timothy “Chuck” McKnight — 447

» County Commission, Republican ballot:

District 4:

Wade Fulford — 812

Sandy Hammer — 761

Henry County

» Board of Education, Republican ballot

District 2:

Eddie L. Chambers Sr. — 397

Tyrone Watson — 554

Houston County

Board of Education:

Superintendent:

David Sewell — 3,338

Brandy White — 4,714

District 2:

Scott Long — 742

Rickey Moore — 740

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments