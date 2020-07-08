Several local school systems presented initial plans to reopen schools over the last several days with options for traditional and virtual learning.
Houston County Schools, in heeding the Alabama State Department of Education’s advice, will be opening later in the month on Aug. 20.
Superintendent David Sewell said an application should be on the school system’s website next week for parents to opt out of traditional schooling.
On Wednesday, Sewell is recommending the school board approve the purchase of 2,000 Chromebooks, not to exceed $850,000 in preparation for opening schools.
In an interview, Sewell said the laptops will be used in-house and be provided to students taking classes remotely.
Over the summer, the district conducted a survey asking parents if they felt comfortable with their children returning to a traditional classroom environment in the fall; a little less than 10% said they did not. However, Sewell estimates a smaller percentage will likely opt for virtual schooling.
A committee is still working to solidify plans, Sewell said, adding that smaller details, like how lunches and breaks will be conducted, will vary based on the school.
Enterprise City Schools will open on Aug. 6.
In a letter to parents posted on its website, Superintendent Greg Faught encouraged parents to send their children to school if possible.
Remote learning is an option, but students who choose that path will also not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as band, choral music, and athletics, among others.
The deadline to opt-out of in-person instruction is July 21.
In a list of precautions that will be taken upon reopening, Faught encouraged the use of masks or face shields by employees, students, and parents, but said they would not be required at this time.
Hand-sanitizing stations will be available through the schools, and water fountains would not be accessible to students. In the middle schools and high schools, students will not be permitted to use lockers.
July 21 is the deadline to opt-out of traditional in-person instruction.
Dothan City Schools students will return Aug. 17 and Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said Chromebooks with cellular data will be made available to students who choose a virtual learning option.
Other Wiregrass school systems have not publicized detailed reopening plans, but have set official start dates.
Geneva City Schools announced it would open on Aug. 7 with virtual options, but students must have equipment and internet service to be able to learn remotely.
Superintendent Ben Baker said Dale County Schools will open on Aug. 7 and official plans for how the school will function will be publicized at the beginning of next week, but will include traditional and remote learning opportunities.
“It’s going to be a challenge and we’re going to have some difficult days, but we’re going to take care of our kids and do everything we can to keep them as safe and healthy as possible,” Baker said.
Coffee County Schools will open on Aug. 10; Henry County Schools will open Aug. 21; and Geneva County Schools will open Aug. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.