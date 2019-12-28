A criminal attack on the school district’s servers delayed Houston County School’s start date by 10 days after computers, internet, and phone lines were downed.
Computers and most phones were still not back online by the time school started so teachers and administrators had to return to using pen and paper to teach, track attendance, and charge student meals in the cafeteria.
School officials said the hack did not compromise data and attackers did not request a ransom, but the attack was a financial blow to the school board. It spent over $75,000 in overtime and contracted labor costs and new equipment.
The school board spent nearly $10,000 in paying off student lunch debt, which could not accurately be charged to students’ accounts. Personal computers for teachers cost approximately $350,000 while costs for new door-locking mechanisms, camera equipment, and other costs associated with the hacked servers were still mounting at the time this article was published.
Members of the board realized that the hack could have been worse – locking school officials out of the system entirely and charging a steep ransom and compromising student and staff information.
Realizing the system could be more secure, it approved a contract with ControlAltProtect, a forensic cyber security firm based in Birmingham, for monitoring and security purposes at $12,800 monthly.
