Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Kenneth Wayne Hardy, Jared K. Young, 5554 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $179,312, 08/05/19
Estate of James Olin Shivers, deceased, Nathaniel Nunez and Fortino Galindo Santiago, 190 Caprice Court, Kinsey, $35,000, 08/05/19
Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Elsa Kim Martin and Mark Todd Everett, trustees of the Jerald D. Everett Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 15 Caravan Lane, $79,000, 08/05/19
Benjamin Garrett Foster and Laurel Brooks Foster, David A. Breath and Ronda R. Breath, 302 Kirksey Drive, $302,900, 08/05/19
Mary Beth Davis, Carl E. Nicholson and Meleah Carr, 207 Morning Glory Lane, $208,000, 08/05/19
Randall Scott Morris and Wendy Wells Morris, Steve Owen Thompson and Kristen Money Thompson, 10 Woodmere Drive, $399,000, 08/05/19
Steve O. Thompson and Kristen M. Thompson, Edward R. Glaize and Alecia C. Glaize, 302 Riveredge Parkway, $280,000, 08/05/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Ellen Marie Sheppard, 306 Londonberry Drive, $174,000, 08/05/19
Susan DeCapua, Catherine M. Rousseau and Trey S. Rousseau, 699 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $15,000, 08/05/19
Bruce L. Gant, Sandra L. Penn, Timothy E. Gant and Patsy R. Gant, Zachary Jacobs Marshall and Rhonda Robin Matthews, 606 Pate St., Ashford, $123,900, 08/05/19
Rent It LLC, Victoria D. Blair, 313 Landview Drive, $104,900, 08/05/19
David L. McAllister and Kathy F. McAllister, Jonah Overall and Kristie Overall, 2007 Fern Drive, $189,900, 08/05/19
Michael Harrison and Mark Harrison, Devin Tyler Morris and Caley Modesta Morris, 633 Sandstone Drive, $155,000, 08/05/19
Estate of Frances Idell Pynes, deceased, Tom Shirley, 306 Oak St., Ashford, $35,000, 08/05/19
Dothan Real Estate Team Rentals LLC, Vanita Sansom McLain, 111 Sedona Lane, $150,000, 08/05/19
Corey M. Hartsock and Kimberly A. Hartsock, Kaci Renee and Leigh Ann Cloud, 1008 Lynn Jarvis Road, Kinsey, $158,000, 08/05/19
Highlands Cove LLC, Diane Cook, 208 Kinning Park Lane, $301,368, 08/05/19
William B. Tankersley, Jameson Properties LLC, 505 W. Powell St., $17,000, 08/06/19
Ricky G. Higginbotham and Beverly T. Higginbotham, Jason J. Paull and Jennifer L. Paull, 205 Stonewood Drive, $259,600, 08/06/19
Chase A. Jenks, Amanda Edelblute, 2859 S. County Road 33, Ashford, $141,000, 08/06/19
Kenneth E. Floyd and Yolanda D. Floyd, Eric R. Smith, 739 Headland Ave., $63,500, 08/06/19
Helon J. Scott, Chad Roberts and Nocoel Roberts, 90 Riley Road, $55,200, 08/06/19
Summerford Land LLC, James McInnish, Old Highway 84, Ashford, $10,000, 08/06/19
Teresa A. Miller, Debra L. Marsh, 326-1 Hidden Creek Circle, $185,900, 08/07/19
Julia Ann Phillips and Melinda Jane Anderson, Max Griffin, 504 W. Franklin St., $50,000, 08/07/19
Travis Slaughter and Valda Slaughter, Selene Finance LP, 120 Sketo Road, $23,560, 08/07/19
Monte Bernard Baugh, Timothy Bradley Philpot, 242 Branton Road, Taylor, $142,500, 08/07/19
Alpine Development LLC, Tiffany D. McKenzie and Joshua McKenzie, 1615 Webb to Kinsey Road, Webb, $194,155, 08/07/19
Jimmy C. Valencia, David W. Crumpler and Natalie Crumpler, 503 Eton Drive, $219,900, 08/07/19
Julie George-Howell Real Estate LLC, Nova Health South LLC, 1093 Ross Clark Circle, $530,000, 08/08/19
Jamison G. Brown and Jerry D. Brown, Wanda S. Beason, 30 +/- acres on Bruner Mill Road, Ashford, $74,500, 08/08/19
Kenneth E. Campbell, Leslie Scott Chancey and Marilyn Cherry Chancey, 1588 Melton Road, Gordon, $35,000, 08/08/19
Robert Lee Smith III, Tiffany S. Hartzog, 226 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $85,900, 08/08/19
Mary P. Whatley, J&J Farms LLC, 69.462 acres on Dawsey Road, $379,000, 08/08/19
Wade Kriser, Brian W. Jackson and Stephanie A. Jackson, 1611 Skipper Road, $229,000, 08/08/19
H. Timothy Walker and Sherryl Purvis Walker, Violette Holdings LLC, 2296 S. Brannon Stand Road, $125,000, 08/08/19
Joyce Carter, Bryan McGriff or Robin McGriff, 438 Jones Road, Wicksburg, $6,315, 08/08/19
Daniel Ramblin, Luz O. Monteverde, 545 Fowler Road, Ashford, $9,000, 08/08/19
Sharron C. Nabors and Thomas J. Nabors III, Joe T. Odum and Leila Odum, 201 Wynnfield Way, $195,000, 08/08/19
