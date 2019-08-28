Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 8 Hampton Way, $483,558.40, 08/19/19
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Federal National Mortgage Association, 1304 Sussex Court, $61,110.57, 08/19/19
John Stanley Bond Jr., Kenneth W. Hardy and Susan B. Hardy, 1 acre on Judge Logue Road, Newton, $8,000, 08/19/19
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Joshua L. Childree and Tiffany B. Childree, 5884 Old Webb Road, Webb, $185,000, 08/19/19
Rebecca White, Steve Herman Sr. and Virginia Herman, 140 Princeton Drive, $192,500, 08/19/19
Steve Herman Sr. and Virginia Herman, Robert Ewing Sears III and Erin Kelly Sears, 1603 Campbellton Hwy., $298,000, 08/19/19
James E. Lee Jr. and Monica F. Lee, Michael Bowman and Eliashia Bowman, 114 Halls Creek Lane, $265,000, 08/19/19
Grace Bible Church, Bible Broadcasting Network Inc., 338 Westgate Parkway, $40,000, 08/19/19
Connie Hill Miller, Jack D. Wilkins Revocable Trust, 2323 W. Main St., Suite 209, $55,000, 08/19/19
Brenda J. Mungie, Robert Daniels, 112 E. Savannah St., $7,000, 08/19/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Christopher S. Brannon and Deanna J. Brannon, 624 Billings Trail, $315,000, 08/19/19
Mathew Orlik and Linda Orlik, Daniel L. Odom and Chasity N. Odom, 203 Kirksey Drive, $264,900, 08/19/19
Daniel L. Odom and Chasity N. Odom, Jason Randall Hatton and Kelly M. Hatton, 625 Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $289,500, 08/19/19
Larry D. Huey and Judith W. Huey, Frederick A. Williams and Sue S. Williams, 114 Twin Lakes Drive, $330,000, 08/19/19
Estate of Joseph E. Anderson, Wayne Shipes, 312 Gilley Road, $30,000, 08/19/19
Global Assekuranz Inc., Terence Holston, 507 N. Lena St., $2,000, 08/19/19
Clayton A. Davis, Kevin Seahorn, 1739 Harrison Road, $169,000, 08/19/19
David Anderson and Stephanie Anderson, Charles Lee Groves and Kelli H. Groves, 103 Boardwalk Place, $304,000, 08/19/19
J.C. Thomas and Patricia C. Thomas, Rosa Magwood, 507-509 Marbury St., $5,000, 08/19/19
Jake Brannon and Janice Y. Brannon, LBJ Investments LLC, 1011 Summit St., $15,000, 08/19/19
Michael Davis and Roberta Davis, Sydney Olivia Borener and Brian Keith Jacobs Jr., 110 Dallas Drive, $103,000, 08/19/19
Tonie Sanders, Michael Peterson, 103 Justice Court, $5,000, 08/19/19
Destiny Peterson, Michael Peterson, 1014 Dutch St., $5,000, 08/19/19
American International Relocation Solutions LLC, Joshua A. Lowe and Erin E. Lowe, 380 Moore Road, $249,900, 08/20/19
BBVA USA, Bay-Leigh Sawyers Brady and Christopher Mason Brady, 1022 Silcox Road, Ashford, $72,500, 08/20/19
Richard W. Dean and Ann H. Dean, Double T LLC, 118 acres, East U.S. 84, $283,200, 08/20/19
3G Construction LLC, Charles Julius McQuerry Jr. and Tracie Lazel Lane-McQuerry, 320 Sage Road, Avon, $246,000, 08/20/19
Patrick A. Thomas and Cynthia B. Thomas, Ryan Thomas Brown and Sarah Thomas Brown, 110 Bel Aire Drive, $116,101.15, 08/20/19
Elaine B. Tesh, Zachary C. Mills and Simaria J. Mills, 2001 Azure Drive, $150,000, 08/20/19
MAC Properties, Kevin and Haley Smith, Lots 1 & 2, Block C, Third Addition, Westbrook, $58,000, 08/20/19
Judy L. Cole, LBJ Investments and Mary Walker, 200 Roosevelt, $14,093.39, 08/20/19
Thomas Daniel Murphy, Robert Dale Johnston and Mary Kaye Johnston, 2101 Omussee Road, $185,000, 08/20/19
Lomax Lunsford and Martha B. Lunsford, 4P Properties LLC, 1437 E. Selma St., $48,000, 08/21/19
William N. Kemp Jr. and Gertrude McCall Kemp, Linda Young Smith, 106 Southwood Court, $75,000, 08/21/19
Jake E. Jackson and Evelyn Jackson, Kristie Mosley, 2244 Eddins Road, $230,000, 08/21/19
Sonya L. Smith, Lee Whitman and Susan White Whitman, 2113 Aberdeen Road, $36,100, 08/21/19
Alan B. Clark II and Mary Kristyn Clark, Ryland Everett, 368 Woodland Drive, $415,000, 08/21/19
R. Norman Spivey and Kelly S. Spivey, Christopher Cazenave and Becky Cazenave, 2108 Baker Trace, $204,110, 08/21/19
Edward J. Ritter and Mary F. Ritter, Edward Earle Ashe, 106 Designer Circle, $145,000, 08/21/19
Antonio Bandez Saulsberry and Ariel Saulsberry, Jackie Johnson and Regina Johnson, 2504 Creekwood Drive, $107,000, 08/21/19
Pacific Union Financial LLC, Cato Properties, 212 1 st Ave., Ashford, $48,001, 08/22/19
Katreen Thomas, Roger Earl Chancey and Minnie Lisa Chancey, 306 Daniel Circle, $95,000, 08/22/19
John Crum, Calvin Woodham, 71 Hilltop Road, Ashford, $40,000, 08/22/19
Garry C. Gilley, Shane Kelly, 1223 Imperial Drive, $20,000, 08/22/19
G5 LLC, Saffold Properties LLC, 1105 Meharis Circle, $43,500, 08/22/19
Southern Siding LLC, Richard John Dominguez, 2121 Cecily St., $128,500, 08/22/19
James Doyle Bond, Lynn Anthony Bond, 0 Doyle Road, $15,461.50, 08/22/19
Elizabeth Featherston and Ronald Featherston, Mona B. Patel, 402 Hill St., $61,000, 08/22/19
Estate of Catherine Lowe, Dirt Gobblers LLC, 242 Leslie St., Gordon, $60,000, 08/22/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Amber S. Sheppard, 316 Courtland Drive, $191,900, 08/22/19
Timothy J. Warr, Runkel Chiropractic LLC, 1000 Forest Drive, $140,000, 08/22/19
Andrew S. Hayes and Lynnsey P. Hayes, Jason Powell and Tonya Powell, 212 Drake Drive, $209,000, 08/22/19
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Tyler J. Hansen and Stephanie Hansen, 201 Ridgecrest Loop, $272,894, 08/22/19
