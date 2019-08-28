real estate transactions 2.jpg
Metro Creative

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 8 Hampton Way, $483,558.40, 08/19/19

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Federal National Mortgage Association, 1304 Sussex Court, $61,110.57, 08/19/19

John Stanley Bond Jr., Kenneth W. Hardy and Susan B. Hardy, 1 acre on Judge Logue Road, Newton, $8,000, 08/19/19

Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Joshua L. Childree and Tiffany B. Childree, 5884 Old Webb Road, Webb, $185,000, 08/19/19

Rebecca White, Steve Herman Sr. and Virginia Herman, 140 Princeton Drive, $192,500, 08/19/19

Steve Herman Sr. and Virginia Herman, Robert Ewing Sears III and Erin Kelly Sears, 1603 Campbellton Hwy., $298,000, 08/19/19

James E. Lee Jr. and Monica F. Lee, Michael Bowman and Eliashia Bowman, 114 Halls Creek Lane, $265,000, 08/19/19

Grace Bible Church, Bible Broadcasting Network Inc., 338 Westgate Parkway, $40,000, 08/19/19

Connie Hill Miller, Jack D. Wilkins Revocable Trust, 2323 W. Main St., Suite 209, $55,000, 08/19/19

Brenda J. Mungie, Robert Daniels, 112 E. Savannah St., $7,000, 08/19/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Christopher S. Brannon and Deanna J. Brannon, 624 Billings Trail, $315,000, 08/19/19

Mathew Orlik and Linda Orlik, Daniel L. Odom and Chasity N. Odom, 203 Kirksey Drive, $264,900, 08/19/19

Daniel L. Odom and Chasity N. Odom, Jason Randall Hatton and Kelly M. Hatton, 625 Gilley Mill Road, Webb, $289,500, 08/19/19

Larry D. Huey and Judith W. Huey, Frederick A. Williams and Sue S. Williams, 114 Twin Lakes Drive, $330,000, 08/19/19

Estate of Joseph E. Anderson, Wayne Shipes, 312 Gilley Road, $30,000, 08/19/19

Global Assekuranz Inc., Terence Holston, 507 N. Lena St., $2,000, 08/19/19

Clayton A. Davis, Kevin Seahorn, 1739 Harrison Road, $169,000, 08/19/19

David Anderson and Stephanie Anderson, Charles Lee Groves and Kelli H. Groves, 103 Boardwalk Place, $304,000, 08/19/19

J.C. Thomas and Patricia C. Thomas, Rosa Magwood, 507-509 Marbury St., $5,000, 08/19/19

Jake Brannon and Janice Y. Brannon, LBJ Investments LLC, 1011 Summit St., $15,000, 08/19/19

Michael Davis and Roberta Davis, Sydney Olivia Borener and Brian Keith Jacobs Jr., 110 Dallas Drive, $103,000, 08/19/19

Tonie Sanders, Michael Peterson, 103 Justice Court, $5,000, 08/19/19

Destiny Peterson, Michael Peterson, 1014 Dutch St., $5,000, 08/19/19

American International Relocation Solutions LLC, Joshua A. Lowe and Erin E. Lowe, 380 Moore Road, $249,900, 08/20/19

BBVA USA, Bay-Leigh Sawyers Brady and Christopher Mason Brady, 1022 Silcox Road, Ashford, $72,500, 08/20/19

Richard W. Dean and Ann H. Dean, Double T LLC, 118 acres, East U.S. 84, $283,200, 08/20/19

3G Construction LLC, Charles Julius McQuerry Jr. and Tracie Lazel Lane-McQuerry, 320 Sage Road, Avon, $246,000, 08/20/19

Patrick A. Thomas and Cynthia B. Thomas, Ryan Thomas Brown and Sarah Thomas Brown, 110 Bel Aire Drive, $116,101.15, 08/20/19

Elaine B. Tesh, Zachary C. Mills and Simaria J. Mills, 2001 Azure Drive, $150,000, 08/20/19

MAC Properties, Kevin and Haley Smith, Lots 1 & 2, Block C, Third Addition, Westbrook, $58,000, 08/20/19

Judy L. Cole, LBJ Investments and Mary Walker, 200 Roosevelt, $14,093.39, 08/20/19

Thomas Daniel Murphy, Robert Dale Johnston and Mary Kaye Johnston, 2101 Omussee Road, $185,000, 08/20/19

Lomax Lunsford and Martha B. Lunsford, 4P Properties LLC, 1437 E. Selma St., $48,000, 08/21/19

William N. Kemp Jr. and Gertrude McCall Kemp, Linda Young Smith, 106 Southwood Court, $75,000, 08/21/19

Jake E. Jackson and Evelyn Jackson, Kristie Mosley, 2244 Eddins Road, $230,000, 08/21/19

Sonya L. Smith, Lee Whitman and Susan White Whitman, 2113 Aberdeen Road, $36,100, 08/21/19

Alan B. Clark II and Mary Kristyn Clark, Ryland Everett, 368 Woodland Drive, $415,000, 08/21/19

R. Norman Spivey and Kelly S. Spivey, Christopher Cazenave and Becky Cazenave, 2108 Baker Trace, $204,110, 08/21/19

Edward J. Ritter and Mary F. Ritter, Edward Earle Ashe, 106 Designer Circle, $145,000, 08/21/19

Antonio Bandez Saulsberry and Ariel Saulsberry, Jackie Johnson and Regina Johnson, 2504 Creekwood Drive, $107,000, 08/21/19

Pacific Union Financial LLC, Cato Properties, 212 1 st Ave., Ashford, $48,001, 08/22/19

Katreen Thomas, Roger Earl Chancey and Minnie Lisa Chancey, 306 Daniel Circle, $95,000, 08/22/19

John Crum, Calvin Woodham, 71 Hilltop Road, Ashford, $40,000, 08/22/19

Garry C. Gilley, Shane Kelly, 1223 Imperial Drive, $20,000, 08/22/19

G5 LLC, Saffold Properties LLC, 1105 Meharis Circle, $43,500, 08/22/19

Southern Siding LLC, Richard John Dominguez, 2121 Cecily St., $128,500, 08/22/19

James Doyle Bond, Lynn Anthony Bond, 0 Doyle Road, $15,461.50, 08/22/19

Elizabeth Featherston and Ronald Featherston, Mona B. Patel, 402 Hill St., $61,000, 08/22/19

Estate of Catherine Lowe, Dirt Gobblers LLC, 242 Leslie St., Gordon, $60,000, 08/22/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Amber S. Sheppard, 316 Courtland Drive, $191,900, 08/22/19

Timothy J. Warr, Runkel Chiropractic LLC, 1000 Forest Drive, $140,000, 08/22/19

Andrew S. Hayes and Lynnsey P. Hayes, Jason Powell and Tonya Powell, 212 Drake Drive, $209,000, 08/22/19

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Tyler J. Hansen and Stephanie Hansen, 201 Ridgecrest Loop, $272,894, 08/22/19

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments