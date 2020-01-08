dot generic real estate transactions 3 generic.jpg
Houston County real estate transfers

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

SN Properties Funding V-Dothan LLC, Spring-Art Properties LLC, 1001 Commons Drive, $665,000, 12/30/19

Sandra L. Lancaster, Roy Lee and Sandrika Lee, 216 Koonce St., Columbia, $3,000, 12/30/19

MidFirst Bank, Zachery Phillips, 1210 Petty St., $35,200, 12/30/19

Estate of Winifred M. Capps, DDCU II LLC, East State Highway 52, a/k/a Miller Street, Webb, $140,000, 12/30/19

Dothan Lands LLC, Henderson Steel Co. Inc., Headland Avenue (metes and bounds description), $318,000, 12/30/19

Andra Lane, FirstBank, 1107 S. Bell St., $34,200, 12/30/19

Kriser Homes South Inc., Katie Michelle Hatcher, 2650 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $178,008, 12/30/19

Jason Wyatt and Joni Lea Wyatt, Anthony Ray Roofner, 222 Brushfire Drive, $147,500, 12/30/19

Robert F. Morris and Robyn M. Dean, Derrick Sullivan and Dionne Sullivan, 1210 Dartmouth Drive, $160,000, 12/31/19

Fannie Mae, Barry Carter and Kelly Carter, 409 Donna Drive, $53,550, 12/31/19

Church of Faith, Hope and Charity, Cynthia Fields, property at Church Street and Second Avenue, $873.06, 12/31/19

Charles R. Hinson, John M. Kalandyk Jr., 10113 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $58,000, 12/31/19

Bobby Ray Thomas, Haywood Earl McIntyre, 407 Logue St., $4,700, 12/31/19

Sean Trenton Robinson, Sean Trenton Robinson and Mary Morgan Byrd, 101 Boxwood Court, $139,700, 12/31/19

Thomas R. Holly and Kimberly C. Holly, Margaret Murrah Johnson, 320 Waterford Way, Ashford, $200,000, 12/31/19

Jeremy G. Woodham, Beth McManus and Kevin McManus, Megan B. Geranzani, 102 Belton Drive, $170,000 12/31/19

Lillie Solomon and Sheryl Maurice Solomon, Amanda Schaule, 707 Frankfort Drive, $158,820, 12/31/19

David Mauldin, Bernice Harris Williams, 520 Birchwood Lane, $167,900, 12/31/19

Laurie Shawn Cleveland, Melvin Adams Sr., 161 River Road, Columbia, $25,000, 12/31/19

Dothan Outdoor Equipment Inc., Gilbert Holding LLC, 207 Roney Road, $500,000, 12/31/19

Alfreda Mays Rogers, Otis D. Tarver Jr., 2601 Stringer St., $90,000, 12/31/19

Sybil Kelley and Ronald P. Kelley, Teddy Leon Besecker and Jane L. Besecker, 116 Stillwood Road, $165,000, 12/31/19

Melinda H. Bond, Travis Arthur and Carrie Fodge, 307 Brushfire Drive, $148,000, 12/31/19

William E. Benny, Edwin Silva, 226 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $314,000, 01/02/20

JCL Properties III LLC, Buffalo Rock Company, 3775 Napier Field Road, $3,392,461.48, 01/02/20

Adam J. C. Davis and Ashley Davis, Chandler A. Nelson and Jennifer J. Nelson, 1009 S. State Highway 123, Newton, $217,900, 01/02/20

Robert J. Gilbert and Pennie F. Gilbert, Ryan York and Kaylie York, 107 Shady Hollow Court, $95,000, 01/02/20

Shirley Vaucher, LaFayette D. McBride, 1030 Northfield Circle, $130,000, 01/02/20

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Joseph S. Manders, 2613 Denton Road, $40,000, 01/02/20

Brandon Smith, Michael Majors Bryan, 1606 Hayne Drive, $130,000, 01/02/20

