Houston County real estate transfers
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
SN Properties Funding V-Dothan LLC, Spring-Art Properties LLC, 1001 Commons Drive, $665,000, 12/30/19
Sandra L. Lancaster, Roy Lee and Sandrika Lee, 216 Koonce St., Columbia, $3,000, 12/30/19
MidFirst Bank, Zachery Phillips, 1210 Petty St., $35,200, 12/30/19
Estate of Winifred M. Capps, DDCU II LLC, East State Highway 52, a/k/a Miller Street, Webb, $140,000, 12/30/19
Dothan Lands LLC, Henderson Steel Co. Inc., Headland Avenue (metes and bounds description), $318,000, 12/30/19
Andra Lane, FirstBank, 1107 S. Bell St., $34,200, 12/30/19
Kriser Homes South Inc., Katie Michelle Hatcher, 2650 Jordon Ave., Cowarts, $178,008, 12/30/19
Jason Wyatt and Joni Lea Wyatt, Anthony Ray Roofner, 222 Brushfire Drive, $147,500, 12/30/19
Robert F. Morris and Robyn M. Dean, Derrick Sullivan and Dionne Sullivan, 1210 Dartmouth Drive, $160,000, 12/31/19
Fannie Mae, Barry Carter and Kelly Carter, 409 Donna Drive, $53,550, 12/31/19
Church of Faith, Hope and Charity, Cynthia Fields, property at Church Street and Second Avenue, $873.06, 12/31/19
Charles R. Hinson, John M. Kalandyk Jr., 10113 S. County Road 55, Cottonwood, $58,000, 12/31/19
Bobby Ray Thomas, Haywood Earl McIntyre, 407 Logue St., $4,700, 12/31/19
Sean Trenton Robinson, Sean Trenton Robinson and Mary Morgan Byrd, 101 Boxwood Court, $139,700, 12/31/19
Thomas R. Holly and Kimberly C. Holly, Margaret Murrah Johnson, 320 Waterford Way, Ashford, $200,000, 12/31/19
Jeremy G. Woodham, Beth McManus and Kevin McManus, Megan B. Geranzani, 102 Belton Drive, $170,000 12/31/19
Lillie Solomon and Sheryl Maurice Solomon, Amanda Schaule, 707 Frankfort Drive, $158,820, 12/31/19
David Mauldin, Bernice Harris Williams, 520 Birchwood Lane, $167,900, 12/31/19
Laurie Shawn Cleveland, Melvin Adams Sr., 161 River Road, Columbia, $25,000, 12/31/19
Dothan Outdoor Equipment Inc., Gilbert Holding LLC, 207 Roney Road, $500,000, 12/31/19
Alfreda Mays Rogers, Otis D. Tarver Jr., 2601 Stringer St., $90,000, 12/31/19
Sybil Kelley and Ronald P. Kelley, Teddy Leon Besecker and Jane L. Besecker, 116 Stillwood Road, $165,000, 12/31/19
Melinda H. Bond, Travis Arthur and Carrie Fodge, 307 Brushfire Drive, $148,000, 12/31/19
William E. Benny, Edwin Silva, 226 Crabapple Court, Rehobeth, $314,000, 01/02/20
JCL Properties III LLC, Buffalo Rock Company, 3775 Napier Field Road, $3,392,461.48, 01/02/20
Adam J. C. Davis and Ashley Davis, Chandler A. Nelson and Jennifer J. Nelson, 1009 S. State Highway 123, Newton, $217,900, 01/02/20
Robert J. Gilbert and Pennie F. Gilbert, Ryan York and Kaylie York, 107 Shady Hollow Court, $95,000, 01/02/20
Shirley Vaucher, LaFayette D. McBride, 1030 Northfield Circle, $130,000, 01/02/20
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Joseph S. Manders, 2613 Denton Road, $40,000, 01/02/20
Brandon Smith, Michael Majors Bryan, 1606 Hayne Drive, $130,000, 01/02/20
