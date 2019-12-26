Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Lynda D. Smith and Cynthia Brookins, Vernelle Alexander, 2004 Spaulding Road, $147,000, 12/16/19
Jared Scott Bladen, SA Fulford LLC, 11.2 acres on Fletcher Smith Road, $34,000, 12/16/19
Branch Banking and Trust Company, Hibiscus LLC, 938 E. Selma St., $22,000, 12/16/19
Helen W. Morris, Calvin R. Turner Jr. and Angelia W. Turner, 101 Willowbrook Terrace, $127,000, 12/16/19
Eric Vukcevic and Karen Vukcevic, Ashton Booker and Monique Hatcher, 487 Jester St., Cowarts, $136,800, 12/16/19
Dick’s Rentals LLC, WP Home Repairs LLC, 907 N. Herring St., $17,000, 12/16/19
DeNese K. Eubank, Carolyn Ann Jordan and Gary Stephen Jordan, 103 Forsythia Lane, $182,000, 12/16/19
Patricia Ann Cook, Shon Owens Saliga, Lynn S. Schwartz and Karen S. Reiff, Joy M. Rabon, 702 N. Englewood Ave., $250,000, 12/16/19
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Gilbert Construction Company Inc., 1111 Appian Way, $159,000, 12/16/19
Robert E. Hunt and Mary Ann Hunt, Jeromy Dickson, 10773 S. State Highway 605, Slocomb, $269,900, 12/16/19
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Inc., Colby W. Clark and Victoria Clark, 110 Sherman Brunson Road, Pansey, $105,000, 12/17/19
Norman Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson a/k/a Theresa Williamson, Iva P. Cain and Linda C. Clemmons, 61 Riverbirch Lane, Rehobeth, $277,000, 12/17/19
Oliver D. Kingsley Jr., trustee of ODK 2017 Revocable Trust, Christian A. Sell and Nicole Sell, 209 Lincolnshire Way, $565,000, 12/17/19
Estate of Earl L. Jones, David W. Jones and Susan A. Jones, 4048 Gene Terry Road, $22,000, 12/17/19
Karen C. Sconyers, Melinda S. McClendon, William Danzy Sconyers, Matthew Koven Rune, and Haywood Brian Sconyers, Felixa Sconyers, 1102 W. Burdeshaw St., $12,000, 12/17/19
Hezakia Williams and Claranette Williams, Chad Dean Construction Company Inc., Lonnie Road, Cottonwood, $16,500, 12/17/19
John H. Watson, David Mauldin, 522 Birchwood Lane, $16,000, 12/17/19
John H. Watson, David Mauldin, 524 Birchwood Lane, $16,000, 12/17/19
John H. Watson, David Mauldin, 526 Birchwood Lane, $16,000, 12/17/19
Alissa Commerford and Robert L. Commerford Jr., Jennifer W. Jeffers and Timothy E. Jeffers, 115 Oakwood Lane, Ashford, $229,000, 12/17/19
Charity Dulaney, Charity Dulaney and Larry Dulaney Sr., 16128 Cottonwood Road, Gordon, $114,700, 12/17/19
Etienne Georges Lefebvre, and Victoria Lynn Lefebvre, Robert Willard Bedford and Suzanne Merrell Bedford, 207 Dunbar Court, $399,000, 12/17/19
Karen W. Bullard and Terry Bullard, City of Dothan, 0.01 acres on Brookside Drive, $3,500, 12/17/19
Quicken Loans Inc., Schmitz Properties LLC, 207 Seeba Drive, $66,804.90, 12/17/19
CGP Dothan (Medical Center), Granada Apartments LLC, 1087 Ross Clark Circle, $2,698,210, 12/17/19
Jerry M. Smith and Lynda D. Smith, Felicia A. Vise, 135 Broad St., Cottonwood, $4,400, 12/17/19
Norma Linda F. Williams, Michael Pemberton and Renee Pemberton, 106 Tablerock Court, $294,000, 12/17/19
Suzanne Gartlan and Robert A. Gartlan, Ruth A. Horn, 221 Orleans St., $435,000, 12/18/19
Marcellus A. Wynn and Hollie A. Wynn, Ira Sukoff and Lucia Sukoff, 1127 Appian Way, $279,000, 12/18/19
Chad L. Hsu and Terri Hsu, Thomas R. Haney and Elaine D. Haney, 304 Wicklow Drive, $371,000, 12/18/19
Jonah E. Chitty and Valorie E. Chitty, Robert Nicholas Gwin and Katherine Montgomery Gwin, 1054 Woodham Road, Headland, $169,900, 12/18/19
CGP Dothan (Colony Square), The Suzanne Esnard Trust, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, $2,975,842, 12/18/19
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 104 Sprucepine, 207 Pepperridge, 205 Pepperridge, 203 Pepperridge, 201 Pepperridge, 105 Pepperridge, 103 Pepperridge, 125 Sugarberry, 127 Sugarberry, 112 Sugarberry, 114 Sugarberry and 116 Sugarberry, $286,000, 12/18/19
Denton Apartments LLC, Florencio M. Escobar, 2786 Denton Road, $40,000, 12/18/19
Lexicon Relocation LLC, Robert D. Hancock and Brenda K. Hancock, 219 Asphodel Drive, $492,500, 12/18/19
Joshua Koonce, Arc Home LLC, 108 Fencepost Lane, $152,130.50, 12/19/19
APCO Employees Credit Union, B&L Investment Properties LLC, 1110 Woodlawn Drive, $140,000, 12/19/19
Candace Carrigan, successor trustee of James William Walch and Phyllis Evans Walch Revocable Trust, Sean Trenton Robinson, 101 Boxwood Court, $139,700, 12/19/19
Sheila A. Thomley, Timothy E. King, 327 Southgate Road, $99,800, 12/19/19
Joshua B. Etress and Brianna Etress, William M. Bernhardt, 60 Centre Drive, $185,000, 12/19/19
Rick L. Criner, Jason Boyd Brandenburg, 250 Billy Snell Road, $56,000, 12/19/19
Hudson Office Supply Inc., Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 2401 N. Range St., $240,000, 12/19/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lori Jordan and Richard Jordan, 100 Litchfield Drive, $251,969, 12/19/19
Edward Vaughn, John E. Smith, 604 Windsor Court, $32,000, 12/19/19
Everett Construction Company Inc., Katherine Huston and Andrew Wyatt Whiddon, 205 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $117,900, 12/19/19
Shirley S. Coker Revocable Living Trust, Zeth Tanner Johnson, TBD Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $40,000, 12/19/19
Jon W. Nelson and Christina E. Nelson, James D. Allen and Ashley Allen, 230 Chinkapia Drive, $178,000, 12/19/19
Judy C. Martin, Pegelea Noelle Howard, 4345 W. Cook Road, $142,800, 12/19/19
J&J Farms, John Eltz and Linda Eltz, Lot 2 Singletary Road, $20,000, 12/19/19
Seth Crozier et al, Spencer Hayden Adkinson et al, 11 Country Garden Road, Headland, $95,000, 12/19/19
Kaitlin V. Harris, Courtney Hedges, 121 Sundance Lane, Midland City, $141,000, 12/19/19
Estate of Robert Hampton Lane, Caleb R. Cobb, 337 Bill Yance Road, Webb, $75,000, 12/19/19
Gabriel Hall, Donna Gayle Besecker and Kimberly Shea Besecker, 203 Begonia Drive, $119,000, 12/19/19
