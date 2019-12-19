Houston County real estate transfers
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
LoanDepot.com LLC, Dennis Massey, 24 Granite Court, $91,210, 12/02/19
Tommy J. Gulledge, Christopher Stringer, 207 Tiffany Drive, $152,000, 12/02/19
Granada Apartments LLC, Granada Townhomes LLC, 101 Hodgesville Road, $2,600,000, 12/02/19
Estate of Spencer Phelps, Chris R. Johnson and Susan S. Johnson, 5040 Hodgesville Road, $45,000, 12/02/19
Melissa Gothard, Gary E. DeBerry and Susan M. DeBerry, 130 Lakeside Drive, $250,000, 12/02/19
Rebecca J. Fuller, trustee of The Jenkins Family Trust, Daniel C. Whitfield, 2102 Baker Trace, $142,000, 12/02/19
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, City of Dothan, 900 Campbellton Highway, $61,500, 12/02/19
Federal National Mortgage Association, Horace Melvin Freeman III, 1507 Randall Road, $71,000, 12/02/19
Walter Mortgage Company LLC, Michael Robert Brasseal, 3094 Ed Tolar Road, Pansey, $52,800, 12/02/19
David W. Mauldin, Steven Brown and Phyllis Brown, 1195 Sandbed Road, Newton, $185,000, 12/02/19
South House LLC, Joyce Sue Bargeron, 1605 N. Cherokee Ave., $142,000, 12/02/19
Joseph Ray Johnson and Tonia Williams, Eric Outlaw and Jennifer R. Outlaw, 1204 Eastwood Drive, $110,000, 12/02/19
Deborah E. Napier, John F. Davis and Susan E. Davis, 373 Timbers Drive, $73,000, 12/02/19
David R. Cornelius and Misty Y. Cornelius, Odom’s Plumbing & Electric Repair LLC, 857 N. Beverlye Road, $175,000, 12/02/19
Troy William Dowe, Brittnee N. Peak, 246 Melrose Lane, $150,000, 12/02/19
Barbara Hawkins, Taylor Jereathiea Lee, 69 Rainbow Road, Ashford, $82,500, 12/02/19
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 4290 D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $84,588, 12/03/19
Wintrust Mortgage, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 511 Drake Drive, $160,703.60, 12/03/19
Carolyn Janette Hicks, Judy Faye Hamilton and Larry W. Hicks, The Johns Family Trust, 13887 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $175,000, 12/03/19
FirstBank, Michael Vincent Harrison and Mark Vincent Harrison, 4071 S. Park Ave., $115,000, 12/03/19
Jerald Everett Construction Co. Inc., Julie Ann Rustic, 173 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $116,900, 12/03/19
Ruth A. Horn, Christopher Kelly and Paisley Kelly, 403 Liveoak Trail, $525,000, 12/03/19
Anne L. Gardner, Jane L. Elsea and Cottonwood Drug Co., Jessica C. Jones, 13000 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $31,000, 12/03/19
Larry Elias Sanders and Kyle William Sanders, Alpine Development LLC, 0 State Highway 605, $97,328, 12/03/19
John E. Smith, John C. Flowers and Mary N. Hogan-Hanson, 1616 Randall Road, $104,500, 12/03/19
Kirill Vashenko, Jean Marie Burch, TBD S. State Highway 605, Slocomb, $42,300, 12/03/19
Maxwell E. Hawker and Margaret L. Hawker, Meredith Cheryl Hitch, 529 Santolina Road, $330,000, 12/04/19
Tracy N. Munson, Peter Oquendo and Sarah Oquendo, 903 Agutha Drive, $121,000, 12/04/19
Tara Hubbard Construction Company Inc., Abner J. Rios-Blas and Zaidaenit Feliciano, 1267 Hill Top Road, Newton, $248,500, 12/04/19
Sanford Dawsey Stanton, Herndon Investments LLC, 0 Midland St., Ashford, $12,500, 12/04/19
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary Walker, Gracie Sheffield, 106 Timberline Court, $129,000, 12/04/19
Overton J. Jones, Kline Anthony Wells and Kaye Wright Wells, 201 Bent Oak Drive, $250,000, 12/04/19
Tyler Hill, Bobby Caine, 7 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $114,000, 12/04/19
John R. Faison Jr., James Malcom Whaley, 290 Lookout Lane, $15,605.23, 12/04/19
Regions Bank, Leslie Shane Kelly and Leslie Cherie Kelly, 39 Hampton Way, $550,000, 12/04/19
Todd William Sellers and Ashley Claire Love Sellers, Jarrod Richard Arnold, 121 Princeton Drive, $213,000, 12/04/19
Evan Jackson Hughes, Mitchell Barnwell and Madison Barnwell, 638 Wimbledon Drive, $147,000, 12/04/19
Jennifer Kay Freeman, Gavin Gunter, 106 Denise St., $119,000, 12/04/19
Rent It LLC, Robert Michael Silas Forrester II and Jessica K. Forrester, 2 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $135,485, 12/04/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Louis Edwin Ingram Jr. and Lucy Ann Ingram, 622 Billings Trail, $350,000, 12/05/19
Roy Johnson and Peggy H. Johnson, Rebecca Lynn Weeks, 7310 S. Springhill Road, Gordon, $178,000, 12/05/19
Carolyn C. Maddox, WP Home Repairs LLC, 1304 Jonathan St., $27,000, 12/05/19
James Steven Nichols, J&J Farms LLC, 1 acre, County Road 33 and Jack Bruner Road, Ashford, $500, 12/09/19
James Steven Nichols, J&J Farms LLC, 69.048 acres, County Road 33 and Jack Bruner Road, Ashford, $174,500, 12/09/19
Lee Whitman and CAT Properties Ltd, Phuc H. Tran and Bau Nguyen, 703 Highland St., $80,000, 12/09/19
Preferred Materials Inc., Christopher Van Granger, 51 acres, Pansey Road, Ashford, $140,000, 12/09/19
Marie Weaver, Arnulfo Gonzalez Archundia and Margarita Castellanos Pina, 2.33 acres, Lonnie Road, $20,000, 12/09/19
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Alpha Woodworks LLC, 302 Pinecrest Drive, $59,050, 12/09/19
James H. Lewis Jr., Anthony Riddle and Joy W. Riddle, 0 Camellia Drive, 0 Dogwood Drive, 0 Maple Drive, Cottonwood, $10,000, 12/09/19
Jace Johnson Construction LLC, Clinton Edward Carroll and Kelli Nicole Carroll, 616 Hooper Cherry Road, $196,200, 12/09/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Michael Paul Grantham, 315 Courtland Drive, $202,366, 12/09/19
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Sherri Graham, 0 Wilburn, $100, 12/09/19
Jeffrey Allen Mohr and Susan Kay Mohr, Nirmal K. Onteddu, 203 Veritas Drive, $233,900, 12/09/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jeffrey Allen Mohr and Susan Kay Mohr, 680 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $185,000, 12/09/19
Martha Gail Whitehead and Nancy Elizabeth Brown, James Ryan Godwin, Whitney Godwin and James Ralph Godwin, acreage, W. Smithville Road, $495,000, 12/09/19
Amanda O. Faulk and Bryant Faulk, Margaret I. Moore, 1.905 acres on County Line Road, $25,000, 12/09/19
Amanda O. Faulk and Bryant Faulk, Larry W. Tate and Kellie A. Tate, .922 acres on County Line Road, $4,000, 12/09/19
Bobby R. Love and Marcia A. Love, American Towers LLC, 379 Enfinger Road, $15,000, 12/10/19
Secretary of Houston and Urban Development, Danny Tindell, 120 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $23,000, 12/10/19
Rebecca Eiker, Miranda K. Griffin, 283 Melrose Lane, $172,000, 12/10/19
Susan Bush Weimer, Bobby Whitley, two lots, River Road, Columbia, $20,000, 12/10/19
Compass Bank, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 908 Grove St., Cottonwood, $80,028, 12/10/19
Adrian James Barnes and Summer Leanne Barnes, Christopher John Dickey and Hallie Elaine Dickey, 420 Jones Road, Newton, $170,000, 12/10/19
G. Scott White and Patricia Taylor White, D. Taylor White and Molly G. White, 103 Bayberry Lane, $645,400, 12/10/19
Rocky Creek Land Company LLC, William A. Womack Family Trust, 21 acres, more or less, located on Rocky Creek Road, County Road 8 and Bobby Hall Road, Ashford, $35,000, 12/10/19
Roger A. Arnold Jr. and Beverly A. Arnold, John Laseter and Amanda Laseter, 3610 Oak Ridge Lane, $255,000, 12/10/19
Deborah Ingram Smith, Roger A. Arnold Jr. and Beverly Ann Brown Arnold, 129 Emerald Lake Drive, $135,000, 12/10/19
Donald E. Mustin and Deborah K. Mustin, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 165 Leslie Road, $52,000, 12/10/19
The Kathryn H. Bachmann Charitable Remainder Unitrust, John Leigh and Katy Leigh, 6.344 acres on Ross Clark Circle, $60,000, 12/10/19
Michael J. Scarborough and Joseph Brandon Scarborough, Joseph B. Scarborough and Shelley A. Scarborough, 109 Pace Lane, $120,000, 12/10/19
Danny M. Barber, Andrew Chadwick, 115 1st Ave., Ashford, $63,000, 12/10/19
Diana Nguyen, Christopher A. Turner and Shelbie Nicole Newman, 302 Pine Hills Drive, $98,500, 12/11/19
U.S. Bank Trust National Association as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust, 1130 Fir St., $22,500, 12/11/19
RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, 122 Coral Lane, $80,560, 12/11/19
Antionne Winston, Reginald A. Rhodes, trustee of the Sarah S. Lane Irrevocable Trust and Billy Lane and Reginald A. Rhodes, trustees of the Sarah S. Lane Family Trust, 213 Blackshear, $5,000, 12/11/19
Collier Family LP, Steve D. Simmons, 254 W. Main St., $33,000, 12/11/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Shirley B. Fowler, 692 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $187,800, 12/11/19
Robert Earl Hutchinson and Betty Fay Hutchinson, Billy M. Hughes Jr. and Janie H. Hughes, 1044 Baywood Road, $175,500, 12/12/19
Tanya Nowell, Lee and Susan Whitman, 3188 Hodgesville Road, $75,971, 12/12/19
Gregory S. Atkinson, Tommy Ferguson, 1474 Reeves St., $45,000, 12/12/19
Lewis J. Henderson and Ramona A. Henderson, Samuel Parton and Julianna Parton, 1304 Cambridge Road, $218,500, 12/12/19
The Bank of New York Mellon, Tradewinds Development Group, 1230 Carpenter Road, Newton, $45,118, 12/12/19
Alpine Development LLC, Usman J. Zuberi, 918 Main St., Ashford, $225,000, 12/12/19
Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Romeo A. Cisneros Sanmiguel, 1800 Wallace Buie Road, Webb, $74,000, 12/12/19
Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown, Laurence R. Bishop and Kimberly S. Bishop, 57 Foxchase Drive, $400,000, 12/12/19
Lloyd R. Brown Jr. and Anny Mary Brown, Darren Sims and Janice Sims, 212 Lakeside Drive, $262,500, 12/12/19
Crystal A. Jackson f/k/a Crystal Thornton, Kyle Freeman Folds, 501 Circleview Drive, $124,000, 12/12/19
Steven Jarrod Carter, Aaron Thomas III, 330 Brushfire Drive, $146,000, 12/12/19
Robert H. Collier and Jan Elizabeth Collier, Temeca Lashawn White and Terry Van Harris, 2306 Brookwood Drive, $74,000, 12/12/19
Matthew Dylan Childree and Kimberly Childree, Stefan H. Long Duong and Truc Thi Ngoc Duong, 115 Tuscany Lane, $185,000, 12/12/19
Tom West Company Inc., David Tyler Barrett and Brittney Barrett, 312 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $192,000, 12/12/19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.