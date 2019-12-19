dot generic real estate transactions generic.jpg
Houston County real estate transfers

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

LoanDepot.com LLC, Dennis Massey, 24 Granite Court, $91,210, 12/02/19

Tommy J. Gulledge, Christopher Stringer, 207 Tiffany Drive, $152,000, 12/02/19

Granada Apartments LLC, Granada Townhomes LLC, 101 Hodgesville Road, $2,600,000, 12/02/19

Estate of Spencer Phelps, Chris R. Johnson and Susan S. Johnson, 5040 Hodgesville Road, $45,000, 12/02/19

Melissa Gothard, Gary E. DeBerry and Susan M. DeBerry, 130 Lakeside Drive, $250,000, 12/02/19

Rebecca J. Fuller, trustee of The Jenkins Family Trust, Daniel C. Whitfield, 2102 Baker Trace, $142,000, 12/02/19

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, City of Dothan, 900 Campbellton Highway, $61,500, 12/02/19

Federal National Mortgage Association, Horace Melvin Freeman III, 1507 Randall Road, $71,000, 12/02/19

Walter Mortgage Company LLC, Michael Robert Brasseal, 3094 Ed Tolar Road, Pansey, $52,800, 12/02/19

David W. Mauldin, Steven Brown and Phyllis Brown, 1195 Sandbed Road, Newton, $185,000, 12/02/19

South House LLC, Joyce Sue Bargeron, 1605 N. Cherokee Ave., $142,000, 12/02/19

Joseph Ray Johnson and Tonia Williams, Eric Outlaw and Jennifer R. Outlaw, 1204 Eastwood Drive, $110,000, 12/02/19

Deborah E. Napier, John F. Davis and Susan E. Davis, 373 Timbers Drive, $73,000, 12/02/19

David R. Cornelius and Misty Y. Cornelius, Odom’s Plumbing & Electric Repair LLC, 857 N. Beverlye Road, $175,000, 12/02/19

Troy William Dowe, Brittnee N. Peak, 246 Melrose Lane, $150,000, 12/02/19

Barbara Hawkins, Taylor Jereathiea Lee, 69 Rainbow Road, Ashford, $82,500, 12/02/19

Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 4290 D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $84,588, 12/03/19

Wintrust Mortgage, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 511 Drake Drive, $160,703.60, 12/03/19

Carolyn Janette Hicks, Judy Faye Hamilton and Larry W. Hicks, The Johns Family Trust, 13887 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $175,000, 12/03/19

FirstBank, Michael Vincent Harrison and Mark Vincent Harrison, 4071 S. Park Ave., $115,000, 12/03/19

Jerald Everett Construction Co. Inc., Julie Ann Rustic, 173 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $116,900, 12/03/19

Ruth A. Horn, Christopher Kelly and Paisley Kelly, 403 Liveoak Trail, $525,000, 12/03/19

Anne L. Gardner, Jane L. Elsea and Cottonwood Drug Co., Jessica C. Jones, 13000 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $31,000, 12/03/19

Larry Elias Sanders and Kyle William Sanders, Alpine Development LLC, 0 State Highway 605, $97,328, 12/03/19

John E. Smith, John C. Flowers and Mary N. Hogan-Hanson, 1616 Randall Road, $104,500, 12/03/19

Kirill Vashenko, Jean Marie Burch, TBD S. State Highway 605, Slocomb, $42,300, 12/03/19

Maxwell E. Hawker and Margaret L. Hawker, Meredith Cheryl Hitch, 529 Santolina Road, $330,000, 12/04/19

Tracy N. Munson, Peter Oquendo and Sarah Oquendo, 903 Agutha Drive, $121,000, 12/04/19

Tara Hubbard Construction Company Inc., Abner J. Rios-Blas and Zaidaenit Feliciano, 1267 Hill Top Road, Newton, $248,500, 12/04/19

Sanford Dawsey Stanton, Herndon Investments LLC, 0 Midland St., Ashford, $12,500, 12/04/19

LBJ Investments LLC and Mary Walker, Gracie Sheffield, 106 Timberline Court, $129,000, 12/04/19

Overton J. Jones, Kline Anthony Wells and Kaye Wright Wells, 201 Bent Oak Drive, $250,000, 12/04/19

Tyler Hill, Bobby Caine, 7 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $114,000, 12/04/19

John R. Faison Jr., James Malcom Whaley, 290 Lookout Lane, $15,605.23, 12/04/19

Regions Bank, Leslie Shane Kelly and Leslie Cherie Kelly, 39 Hampton Way, $550,000, 12/04/19

Todd William Sellers and Ashley Claire Love Sellers, Jarrod Richard Arnold, 121 Princeton Drive, $213,000, 12/04/19

Evan Jackson Hughes, Mitchell Barnwell and Madison Barnwell, 638 Wimbledon Drive, $147,000, 12/04/19

Jennifer Kay Freeman, Gavin Gunter, 106 Denise St., $119,000, 12/04/19

Rent It LLC, Robert Michael Silas Forrester II and Jessica K. Forrester, 2 Wicker Road, Cowarts, $135,485, 12/04/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Louis Edwin Ingram Jr. and Lucy Ann Ingram, 622 Billings Trail, $350,000, 12/05/19

Roy Johnson and Peggy H. Johnson, Rebecca Lynn Weeks, 7310 S. Springhill Road, Gordon, $178,000, 12/05/19

Carolyn C. Maddox, WP Home Repairs LLC, 1304 Jonathan St., $27,000, 12/05/19

James Steven Nichols, J&J Farms LLC, 1 acre, County Road 33 and Jack Bruner Road, Ashford, $500, 12/09/19

James Steven Nichols, J&J Farms LLC, 69.048 acres, County Road 33 and Jack Bruner Road, Ashford, $174,500, 12/09/19

Lee Whitman and CAT Properties Ltd, Phuc H. Tran and Bau Nguyen, 703 Highland St., $80,000, 12/09/19

Preferred Materials Inc., Christopher Van Granger, 51 acres, Pansey Road, Ashford, $140,000, 12/09/19

Marie Weaver, Arnulfo Gonzalez Archundia and Margarita Castellanos Pina, 2.33 acres, Lonnie Road, $20,000, 12/09/19

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Alpha Woodworks LLC, 302 Pinecrest Drive, $59,050, 12/09/19

James H. Lewis Jr., Anthony Riddle and Joy W. Riddle, 0 Camellia Drive, 0 Dogwood Drive, 0 Maple Drive, Cottonwood, $10,000, 12/09/19

Jace Johnson Construction LLC, Clinton Edward Carroll and Kelli Nicole Carroll, 616 Hooper Cherry Road, $196,200, 12/09/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Michael Paul Grantham, 315 Courtland Drive, $202,366, 12/09/19

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Sherri Graham, 0 Wilburn, $100, 12/09/19

Jeffrey Allen Mohr and Susan Kay Mohr, Nirmal K. Onteddu, 203 Veritas Drive, $233,900, 12/09/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jeffrey Allen Mohr and Susan Kay Mohr, 680 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $185,000, 12/09/19

Martha Gail Whitehead and Nancy Elizabeth Brown, James Ryan Godwin, Whitney Godwin and James Ralph Godwin, acreage, W. Smithville Road, $495,000, 12/09/19

Amanda O. Faulk and Bryant Faulk, Margaret I. Moore, 1.905 acres on County Line Road, $25,000, 12/09/19

Amanda O. Faulk and Bryant Faulk, Larry W. Tate and Kellie A. Tate, .922 acres on County Line Road, $4,000, 12/09/19

Bobby R. Love and Marcia A. Love, American Towers LLC, 379 Enfinger Road, $15,000, 12/10/19

Secretary of Houston and Urban Development, Danny Tindell, 120 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $23,000, 12/10/19

Rebecca Eiker, Miranda K. Griffin, 283 Melrose Lane, $172,000, 12/10/19

Susan Bush Weimer, Bobby Whitley, two lots, River Road, Columbia, $20,000, 12/10/19

Compass Bank, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 908 Grove St., Cottonwood, $80,028, 12/10/19

Adrian James Barnes and Summer Leanne Barnes, Christopher John Dickey and Hallie Elaine Dickey, 420 Jones Road, Newton, $170,000, 12/10/19

G. Scott White and Patricia Taylor White, D. Taylor White and Molly G. White, 103 Bayberry Lane, $645,400, 12/10/19

Rocky Creek Land Company LLC, William A. Womack Family Trust, 21 acres, more or less, located on Rocky Creek Road, County Road 8 and Bobby Hall Road, Ashford, $35,000, 12/10/19

Roger A. Arnold Jr. and Beverly A. Arnold, John Laseter and Amanda Laseter, 3610 Oak Ridge Lane, $255,000, 12/10/19

Deborah Ingram Smith, Roger A. Arnold Jr. and Beverly Ann Brown Arnold, 129 Emerald Lake Drive, $135,000, 12/10/19

Donald E. Mustin and Deborah K. Mustin, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 165 Leslie Road, $52,000, 12/10/19

The Kathryn H. Bachmann Charitable Remainder Unitrust, John Leigh and Katy Leigh, 6.344 acres on Ross Clark Circle, $60,000, 12/10/19

Michael J. Scarborough and Joseph Brandon Scarborough, Joseph B. Scarborough and Shelley A. Scarborough, 109 Pace Lane, $120,000, 12/10/19

Danny M. Barber, Andrew Chadwick, 115 1st Ave., Ashford, $63,000, 12/10/19

Diana Nguyen, Christopher A. Turner and Shelbie Nicole Newman, 302 Pine Hills Drive, $98,500, 12/11/19

U.S. Bank Trust National Association as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust, 1130 Fir St., $22,500, 12/11/19

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, 122 Coral Lane, $80,560, 12/11/19

Antionne Winston, Reginald A. Rhodes, trustee of the Sarah S. Lane Irrevocable Trust and Billy Lane and Reginald A. Rhodes, trustees of the Sarah S. Lane Family Trust, 213 Blackshear, $5,000, 12/11/19

Collier Family LP, Steve D. Simmons, 254 W. Main St., $33,000, 12/11/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Shirley B. Fowler, 692 Magnolia Lane, Newton, $187,800, 12/11/19

Robert Earl Hutchinson and Betty Fay Hutchinson, Billy M. Hughes Jr. and Janie H. Hughes, 1044 Baywood Road, $175,500, 12/12/19

Tanya Nowell, Lee and Susan Whitman, 3188 Hodgesville Road, $75,971, 12/12/19

Gregory S. Atkinson, Tommy Ferguson, 1474 Reeves St., $45,000, 12/12/19

Lewis J. Henderson and Ramona A. Henderson, Samuel Parton and Julianna Parton, 1304 Cambridge Road, $218,500, 12/12/19

The Bank of New York Mellon, Tradewinds Development Group, 1230 Carpenter Road, Newton, $45,118, 12/12/19

Alpine Development LLC, Usman J. Zuberi, 918 Main St., Ashford, $225,000, 12/12/19

Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Romeo A. Cisneros Sanmiguel, 1800 Wallace Buie Road, Webb, $74,000, 12/12/19

Jerry Brown and Mildred Brown, Laurence R. Bishop and Kimberly S. Bishop, 57 Foxchase Drive, $400,000, 12/12/19

Lloyd R. Brown Jr. and Anny Mary Brown, Darren Sims and Janice Sims, 212 Lakeside Drive, $262,500, 12/12/19

Crystal A. Jackson f/k/a Crystal Thornton, Kyle Freeman Folds, 501 Circleview Drive, $124,000, 12/12/19

Steven Jarrod Carter, Aaron Thomas III, 330 Brushfire Drive, $146,000, 12/12/19

Robert H. Collier and Jan Elizabeth Collier, Temeca Lashawn White and Terry Van Harris, 2306 Brookwood Drive, $74,000, 12/12/19

Matthew Dylan Childree and Kimberly Childree, Stefan H. Long Duong and Truc Thi Ngoc Duong, 115 Tuscany Lane, $185,000, 12/12/19

Tom West Company Inc., David Tyler Barrett and Brittney Barrett, 312 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $192,000, 12/12/19

