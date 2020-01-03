Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
» Tommy Ferguson and Brandi Ferguson, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, 1005 Deborah St., $50,160, 12/23/19
» Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Federal National Mortgage Association, 201 Lakeside Drive, $244,053, 12/23/19
» Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, Bank of New York Trust Company, 706 Owens St., $75,000, 12/23/19
» Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 1872 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $32,500, 12/23/19
» Rebecca Parrish, Belcher Griffin and Nancy Griffin, 195 Amber Court, $4,000, 12/23/19
» William Watson Thomas, H A Real Properties Trust, Lot 4 Block D Whispering Pines, $22,000, 12/23/19
» William Watson Thomas, H A Real Properties Trust, Lot 5 Block D Whispering Pines, $22,000, 12/23/19
» Nicky Larry McBrayer et al, William T. Coggins Jr., Metes & Bounds, $775,000, 12/23/19
» B & B Equity Partners LLC, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 1200 Fairlane, 511 Pleasant, 742 S. Park, $183,000, 12/23/19
» Douglas Edward Parker, Ritta F. McArdle f/k/a Ritta Faye Parker McArdle, 4185 Eddins Road, $85,000, 12/23/19
» Hubert J. Barnes, Jonathan Ragsdale and Peggy Ragsdale, TBD State Line Road, Cottonwood, $66,071, 12/23/19
» Khadijah L. Sims and Jerry Sims, Wayne Baker, 1136 Fir St., $19,000, 12/23/19
» Keith Allen Adkinson and Ashley Garrick Adkinson, Timothy Ryan Benton and Ashlyn C. Benton, 538 Orchard Circle, $199,700, 12/23/19
» The Estate of Gerald D. Peacock, Jerrell Thomas Jordan and Jacquelynne Basch Jordan, 1664 National Road, Rehobeth, $50,000, 12/23/19
» Wells Fargo Bank N.A., LBJ Investments LLC, 102 Salem Court, $49,403, 12/23/19
» Robert Lacolla and Ann T. Kobialka, First Class LLC, 67 Chevrolet St., Kinsey, $49,750, 12/23/19
» Stephen P. Davis and Sherry L. Davis, Shelley Renae Hudspeth and Corey James Hudspeth, 4244 West Cook Road, $92,000, 12/23/19
» Isaac W. Hand and Ruth J. Hand, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 1206 Fairlane Drive, $41,089, 12/23/19
» John P. Moore Jr. and Juliana Moore, Maxwell Everett Hawker and Margaret Liddon Hawker, 116 Pine Tree Drive, $420,000, 12/23/19
» Stone Martin Builders LLC, Adam R. Scarborough and Angeila M. Scarborough, 116 Bozeman Way, $347,700, 12/23/19
» Highlands Cove LLC, Don W. Freeman and Lois M. Freeman, 102 Allander St., $294,000, 12/23/19
» Charles Richard Griffith and Franklin Duane Griffith, Reginald Hudson, 115 Vixen Court, $189,900, 12/23/19
» Everett Construction Company Inc., Joseph Paul Watts and Stephanie Dawn Vines, 189 Beauville Drive, $121,900, 12/26/19
» Thomas Loeffler and Kathy Whelan-Loeffler, See Who’s Kickin LLC, 2175 Denton Road, $110,000, 12/26/19
» Kriser Homes South Inc., Jon William Nelson and Christina Elaine Nelson, 347 Crimson Road, Cowarts, $354,946, 12/26/19
» Shirley S. Weber, Marvin Joe Cobb Jr. and Hailey Joette Cole Cobb, 201 Shelby Lane, $167,000, 12/26/19
» Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jacob H. Bond and Melinda H. Bond, 273 Firefly Court, Rehobeth, $202,500, 12/26/19
» James Rodney Coe and Judith G. Coe, Vincent A. Vogelhuber and Casey R. Vogelhuber, 3813 Heatherbrook Place, $185,000, 12/26/19
» Alfred Saliba Corporation, Kristina A. Goins, 299 Firefly Court, Rehobeth, $179,600, 12/26/19
» Linda Johnston, Double T LLC, 1684 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $20,000, 12/26/19
» Deloney Construction Inc., Larry D. Alford and Becky D. Alford, 206 Glen Oaks Drive, $236,400, 12/26/19
