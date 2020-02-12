dot generic real estate transactions 3 generic.jpg
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Carolyn S. Giglio, Pamela A. Marse, 121 Brockton Court, $174,000, 02/03/20

Frank L. McAliley and Patricia A. McAliley, Michael Dale Ward and Deborah Lynn Ward, 122 Candle Brook Drive, $117,500, 02/03/20

Dick’s Rentals LLC, Bhavana LLC, 1583 S. Oates St., $125,000, 02/03/20

Three P LLC, Melissa Lynn Heath and Duane Robert Heath, 10.481 acres, Green Valley Road, $92,500, 02/03/20

Margo Lewis, Rana Wright, one-half interest in 1119 Southland Drive, $14,500, 02/03/20

Wiley M. Gilley and Sherri L. Gilley, Edward Morris and Marie Morris, 2921 S. Brannon Stand Road, $133,000, 02/03/20

J&J Farms LLC, Michael D. Kirkland and Leigh Kirkland, Lot 7 Dawsey Road and Hwy. 52, Rehobeth, $64,000, 02/03/20

Michelle Little, Kamaldeep Singh and Harpreet Kaur, 807 Mercury Drive and 915 Mercury Drive, $71,000, 02/03/20

William Ernest Miller and Delores F. Miller, Rickey D. Welch and Tina D. Welch, 147 Old Highway 84, Ashford, $115,000, 02/03/20

Brenda J. Smith and William Joseph Smith, Christopher Gardner, 209 Belhaven Drive, $182,000, 02/03/20

The Myra S. Ward Revocable Living Trust, Thomas LeVanna Clack and Marcie Johnson Clack, 8.98 acres on Messer Road, Cottonwood, $35,000, 02/03/20

Pollard Investments and Construction LLC, John Nogalo III and Alexandra Bonak, 401 Sandbed Road, Newton, $251,500, 02/03/20

J & J Farms LLC, John D. Rogers and Lineth Sofia Rogers, Lot 3, Dawsey Road, $55,000, 02/03/20

Dothan Construction Company Inc., Allison L. Williams, 107 Scarlet Oaks Court, $143,900, 02/03/20

E. Vann Burkett II, Earl C. Jones, 2904 St. Luke St., $60,003, 02/03/20

Rebecca Faye McCardle, Morgan Annette McClellan and Jerry Miller, 145 Tree Crest Road, $116,000, 02/04/20

Wheelless Development Ltd., David Hodgett and Debra Hodgett, 0 Royal Parkway, $135,000, 02/04/20

FB1907 LLC, FSD79 LLC, 164 N. Foster St., $172,063.64, 02/04/20

Felix Sconyers, Kosik Properties LLC, 102 W. Burdeshaw St., $43,645, 02/04/20

Denise Bruner, Crescent Mortgage Company, 104 E. Roxbury Road, $111,600, 02/04/20

James M. Lee and Cristina M. Lee, Scarlett Vivien Albritton, 141 Montreat Court, $139,500, 02/04/20

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 1969 S. County Road 9, Newton, $35,000, 02/04/20

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 1985 S. County Road 9, Newton, $35,000, 02/04/20

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 1977 S. County Road 9, Newton, $35,000, 02/04/20

Harry Eubanks, Clinton Cletus Anderson and Roy Alan Anderson, $60,000, 02/04/20

PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Joann Johnson Fine and Brandon Lane Robinson, 1112 W. Powell St., $43,500, 02/04/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jason Paul Arrigo and Mary Ashley Carnes Arrigo, 314 Courtland Drive, $192,850, 02/04/20

Estate of Stanley Marion Woodham, Gloria G. Woodham, 7900 E. State Hwy. 52, Webb, $500, 02/04/20

Clark Real Estate & Investments LLC, Lillian Vickers Revocable Trust, 233 Daphne Drive, $359,000, 02/04/20

Jackie Haisten, William F. Thomas Jr. and Andrea Thomas, 1229 S. Oates St., $78,000, 02/04/20

Hugh W. Wheelless Jr., Alpine Development LLC, Lots 23, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64 and 65, Block “A” of Millbrook Subdivision, $63,000, 02/05/20

Jeffrey D. Knight, Summer Cheri Knight and Jerry G. Knight, Roy Frank Thomas and Annette Thomas, W.G. Bond Road, $6,000, 02/05/20

Cramer Brothers Investments LLC, Dothan Properties LLC, 3837 Ross Clark Circle, $795,000, 02/05/20

Ameris Bank, David Morris and Karen S. Morris, 406 Reid Drive, $46,200, 02/06/20

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Christopher Martin, 936 E. County Road 8, Ashford, $42,000, 02/06/20

J. Michael and Patricia T. Conaway, William L. and Elizabeth B. Dowling, 203 N. Englewood Ave., $208,000, 02/06/20

Diane Kelley Howard, Gilbert Construction Company Inc., 405 Park St., Ashford, $110,000, 02/06/20

J & J Farms LLC, Chad Dean Construction Inc., Lot 4, Dawsey Road, $55,000, 02/06/20

Highlands Cove LLC, Beverly Thomas and Larry Thomas, 202 Yorkhill St., $318,848, 02/06/20

Fannie Mae, Michael Crawford and Tammie Crawford, 446 Knowles Drive, Webb, $42,000, 02/06/20

Chapman Building Systems Inc., DDCU II LLC, 109 Eastland Road, $300,000, 02/06/20

