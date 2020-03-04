dot generic real estate transactions 2 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Raymond Jackson and Hilda B. Jackson, Gary D. Morgan Jr., 100 Ann Place, $100,000, 02/24/20

Rhonda Garner and Mickey Murrell Garner, Donald Wells Jr., 8936 S. County Road 33, $44,500 02/24/20

Virginia Gayle Marshall, Laura Wise Keinat and Carmin Elizabeth Johnson, 1901 Charlton Drive, $82,500, 02/24/20

William Earl Buchanan Jr. and Nutchaya Buchanan, Joel Castillo, 1600 Dakota St., $105,000, 02/24/20

John Laseter and Amanda Laseter, Ida H. Coulter and Earl F. Coulter, 6007 Walden Drive, $120,000, 02/24/20

J & J Farms LLC, Sue Tison, Lot 7 Pea Market, Columbia, $17,000, 02/24/20

John P. Jackson, Lea A. Jackson and James B. Jackson, Ronald Myers, 1 E. Chadwick Circle, $110,000, 02/24/20

Ericker Camarillo, Anthony E. Carr and Lindsay K. Carr, 132 Montreat Court, $130,000, 02/24/20

Joshua Forester Tolar, Jimmy C. Hermsen Jr., 655 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $174,000, 02/24/20

Edward D. Peterson and P. Diane Peterson, Ruby N. Harris, 2106 Stonebridge Road, $168,000, 02/24/20

L.B. Byrd and Ramona Byrd, Joseph Lee Sizemore and Jennifer Ethel Sizemore, 90 Southern Oak Drive, $295,000, 02/24/20

Damita Oliver and Steven Allen Oliver Sr., Lee and Susan Whitman, 2603 Rocky Branch Road, $56,301, 02/24/20

Kayla R. Hodges and William Joseph Curtis Hodges, LakeView Loan Servicing LLC, 192 Nathan Woods Road, Pansey, $22,040, 02/24/20

Patricia Whitehurst, New York Mortgage Funding LLC, 1305 Fairlane Drive, $27,000, 02/24/20

Joshua S. Grimes, Christopher Scott Blaksley, 133 Battles Road, $149,900, 02/24/20

Kristen W. Grantham and Matthew D. Grantham, Robert Kane, 118 Hooper Cherry Road, $125,000, 02/24/20

3G Construction LLC, Mineatta Jones, 133 Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $189,500, 02/24/20

River Road Investments LLC, James C. Lynn and Delilah A. Lynn, 884 Roy Martin Road, $204,000, 02/24/20

Manuel G. Venegas and Lydia A. Venegas, Cameron Kirkland, 1911 Azure Drive, $130,000, 02/24/20

Raymond Robinson Jr. and Cindy Robinson, Whitney Sheray Smith, 45 Ready Road, $95,000, 02/24/20

Timothy D. Hadley and Melanie D. Hadley, Robert Brandon Lyles, 101 Gaffney Court, $175,000, 02/25/20

Angelena Free Marshall a/k/a Angie Free, Willa Height, 505 Bruner St., Ashford, $177,000, 02/25/20

Greg L. Unger Investments, Kayley McCall, 200 Crescent Drive, $115,000, 02/25/20

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Derek Jason Moses, 124 Providence St., Slocomb, $162,000, 02/25/20

James M. Herring, Timothy Cole and Sarah Renee Cole, 306 Whatley Drive, $215,000, 02/25/20

Georgia Faye Young A/K/A Faye Young as trustee of The Cecil Ommer Young Jr. A/K/A C.O. Young A/K/A Cecil O. Young And Georgia Faye Young A/K/A Faye Young Revocable Trust dated June 18, 2002, Donald P. Smith, 0 Willie Varnum Road, $77,500, 02/25/20

CWS LLC, Sanders Construction Services LLC, 126 Sugarberry Road, $21,870, 02/25/20

John Rogers and Sofia Rogers, Harpreet Kaur and Kamaldeep Singh, 223 Folsom Road, $275,000, 02/25/20

Margret Hagood Oakley, Jay A. Pate and Patricia A. Pate, 102 Lee St., Columbia, $45,000, 02/25/20

Jeremy G. Doswell, Gabrielle Whitney Hughes and Joseph Trent Hughes, 4.15 acres off Cypress Street, Webb, $15,000, 02/25/20

Donald Green et al, Ernest Goodman, 1306 Fleetwood Road, $62,000, 02/25/20

Tom West Company Inc., Dena Alexander, 404 Sprucepine Road, $182,200, 02/25/20

Cary G. Hughes and Sandra N. Hughes, Judy Yang and Sheng Kou Xiong, 14 acres on South Spring Street, Gordon, $670,000, 02/25/20

Johnathan L. Bradburn and Kaysie S. Bradburn, Gregory Randall Flowers, 205 N. Iroquois Ave., $149,900, 02/25/20

Everett Rentals LLC, ACME Investment Properties LLC, 103 Ginnalou Drive, $12,800, 02/25/20

Earnestine Woods, Charles R. Smith, 1706 Fairmont St., $87,500, 02/25/20

Highlands Cove LLC, Samuel R. Little and Mary Helen Little, 300 Yorkhill St., $399,000, 02/26/20

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Hae Y. Park and Youkyoung Choi, 114 Bozeman Way, $348,000, 02/26/20

DayMark Trustee LLC, BPDM Properties 2018-1 LLC, 1203 Imperial Drive, $110,000, 02/26/20

Angela M. Otero and Miguel Otero Jr., Moises Arturo Pinto Oliva and Yohely Auxiliadora Ramirez, 7 acres on South County Road 33, Ashford, $45,000, 02/26/20

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Target 10 Investments LLC, 98 November Road, Columbia, $29,900, 02/26/20

Gina Grantham, Edward D. Peterson and Patricia D. Peterson, 411 Eton Drive, $202,000, 02/26/20

William Fowler and Carolyn B. Fowler, Deborah D. Tubbs and William Tubbs, 3901 Apache Drive, $204,000, 02/26/20

Kim Lindsey Giles Inc., Cozart Properties LLC, 107 Sellers Drive, $500,000, 02/26/20

Register Realty Company Inc., Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction LLC, 131 Callowhill Court, $24,000, 02/26/20

Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Savvy Developers LLC, 307 Madison Ave., $2,500, 02/27/20

Jeffrey Hunter Love and Sydney Lynn Gray, Bobby L. Belk III and Delanie B. Dixon, 17 Mayberry Lane, $127,000, 02/27/20

Phillip G. Cox and Mary Evelyn Cox, Arthur Bell, 108 Woods Drive, 612 Virginia, 302 Kornegay, 304 Kornegay, 512 Collier St., Dothan, 101 Violet Circle f/k/a Azalea Circle, Midland City, $210,000, 02/27/20

Hewes Construction LLC, Garrett Thomas Mustin and Emrist Anne Mustin, 104 Cruz Court, $60,000, 02/27/20

The John Leonard Stewart Trust, Jack Lynn Stewart, Ludmor Road, $190,000, 02/27/20

Diane E. Ziegler, Kyle Harris, 101 Burlington Court, $139,000, 02/27/20

The John Leonard Stewart Trust Estate of Lula Stewart Watford, Adel Stewart Goodwin, Jack Lynn Stewart, Susan Stewart Waters and Barbara Jean Stewart Carroll, Ludmor Road, $190,000, 02/27/20

Susan Stewart Waters, Jack Lynn Stewart and Martha Lynn Stewart, Ludmor Road, $40,125, 02/27/20

Shirley Taylor Nelson, Charles E. White, 601 Florence St., $75,000, 02/27/20

Barbara Jean Stewart Carroll, Adel Stewart Goodwin, Ludmor Road, $38,000, 02/27/20

Barbara Jean Stewart Carroll, Jack Lynn Stewart and Martha Lynn Stewart, Ludmor Road, $13,576.25, 02/27/20

Jerry Nathan Patrick, Jason R. Danford and Leslie Mathis, 140 Fencepost Lane, $119,400, 02/27/20

Christopher L. Etheredge and Chasity E. Etheredge, Travis Miron, 7525 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $235,000, 02/27/20

Sanders Construction Services LLC, Ivy Eileen Mercer and Jose H. Eccles, 100 Sugarberry Road, $184,717, 02/27/20

Barbara Blagg a/k/a Barbara Dickinson Blagg, Melissa R. Bryson, 118 Woodleigh Road, $99,600, 02/27/20

Roberts Holdings LLC, Elmer and Jeanette McAnulty Irrevocable Trust, 0 South County Road 81, Gordon, $2,000, 02/27/20

