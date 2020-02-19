Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
George Franklin, Johnnie Jones, 115 Sycamore St., $104,900, 02/10/20
Annie L. Harrison, Lee Whitman and Susan Whitman, 2409 Scott Road, $42,451, 02/10/20
Northside ACD LLC, RCC Northside LLC, 3481 Ross Clark Circle, $8,280,000, 02/10/20
M&M Homebuilders LLC, Christopher Allen and Latonia Allen, 2082 Middleton Road, $167,900, 02/10/20
Lamerle Kite, Scott W. Palmer and Vanessa Walsh Palmer, 1640 Blackman Road, $13,000, 02/10/20
James S. Kingry as personal representative of the Last Will and Testament of James E. Kingry, Paul H. Kingry and Melissa L. Kingry, 6460 S. Park Ave., $80,000, 02/11/20
Doris Stewart, Margaret Graham, 2513 Stonebridge, $170,500, 02/11/20
Tyson and Tara Baldwin, John Anthony Daniel, 91 Duke Road, $179,000, 02/11/20
E&C Property Investments LLC, Colin Paramore and Natalie Paramore, 909 Davis St. Ext., Ashford, $92,000, 02/11/20
Villas at Honeysuckle Cove LLC, Alpine Development, Lots 18-25, Second Add to Honeysuckle Cove, $64,000, 02/11/20
Hill & Brooks Coffee Company Inc., Larry A. Adams, 465 Southgate Road, $160,000, 02/12/20
Rhoda S. Boone, Dowling Threatt Enterprises LLC, Lot 3, Block A of Shady West Plaza, $245,000, 02/12/20
Coley Mathis and Ann Mathis, Robert Steven Kirkland and Deborah Glass Kirkland, 0 Oppert Road, $14,850, 02/12/20
Peter Wirt, Ray Robbins, 48 Box Road, $2,000, 02/12/20
Hershell O. Gilley, Michael A. McDaniel and Martha A. McDaniel, 204 Aspen Circle, $127,500, 02/12/20
Trinity Learning Center & Childcare LLC, Ashford Christian Development Center LLC, 3077 Hartford Highway, $220,000, 02/12/20
KZ Property Holdings LLC, Target10 Investments LLC, 104 Constitution Drive, $35,000, 02/12/20
Gisela A. Hewitt, Glenda E. Deese Revocable Trust, 304 Conifer Court, $289,000, 02/12/20
Deborah Prine and Margaret Holley, Jordan’s Auto & Investments LLC, 103 Pearl St., $13,500, 02/12/20
Thomas F. Roney and Kay F. Roney, Calvary Baptist Church Inc., 900 N. Cherokee Ave., $400,000, 02/13/20
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Allan P. Baker, 605 Prestwick Drive, $305,000, 02/13/20
Pamela Brookins Pelham, Murry Lynn Brookins and LaDonna Brookins Hart, Steven B. Moore and Lisa Michelle Moore, acreage, Ramer Loop Road, Cottonwood, $250,000, 02/13/20
Monkey Island Farms LLC, Jameson Properties LLC, 550 S. St. Andrews St., $17,000, 02/13/20
Kriser Homes South Inc., Vincent Everett Melvin, 1342 Battles Road, $187,422, 02/13/20
Traci Wolfe, LBJ Investments LLC, 1141 S. Park Ave., $14,500, 02/13/20
Jimmy and Cindy Dupree, Thomas and Charlotte Shirley, 307 Sixth Ave., Ashford, $10,000, 02/13/20
Todd W. Smith, Starla G. Smith, Joseph Lyons and Cindy R. Lyons, Zachery J. Phillips, 901 Tacoma St., and 106 Whiteoak Circle, $55,179, 02/13/20
Fellows Investments LLC, Mark Steven Fellows, Capps Road and County Road 81, $239,400, 02/13/20
Donelyn N. Merritt Sr., Wilburn Holland, 2183 Willie Varnum Road, $25,000, 02/13/20
Marvin Tyler Crumpler and Charity C. Crumpler, Kathryn W. White, 585 Battles Road, $240,000, 02/13/20
William D. Ezell and Susan A. Ezell, Carol A. Coletta and Rex Garland Clark, 1820 Eddins Road, $213,000, 02/13/20
Travis Bean and Sabrina Bean, Preston G. Brooks, 405 Pine Hills Drive, $133,900, 02/13/20
Michael Wayne Kiser and Melissa Golson Kiser, Brandon Todd Crenshaw, 59 County Road 4, Gordon, $88,900, 02/13/20
YWF Incorporated, Allen Harkins and Virginia Davis, 226 Folsom Road, $250,000, 02/13/20
Justin Phillips and Jessica Phillips, Emmanuel Esquire Maxwell Jr., 116 Montreat Court, $152,500, 02/13/20
