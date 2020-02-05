dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Cada Mills Carter Jr. and Samantha Carter, 8 Hampton Way, $514,500, 01/27/20

Tim Thomley, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 860 Thomley Road, Newton, $30,400, 01/27/20

Misty Nicole Bradley, Haley Cheyenne Kirkland, 5.6 acres on Settlement Road, Rehobeth, $10,000, 01/27/20

F & W Group LLC, Elizabeth T. Miller, 113 Club Lane Unit 3, $275,000, 01/27/20

J & J Farms LLC, Cameron Reid Knighton, Lot 10 Ame Road, Rehobeth, $25,000, 01/27/20

Shirley Strozier, Target10 Investments LLC, 208 Blackshear St., $12,500, 01/27/20

Shirley Strozier, Target10 Investments LLC, 202 Ruth St., $12,500, 01/27/20

Courtney Ingram, Steven DeVane and Elisa DeVane, 2625 Halls Mill Road, $85,000, 01/27/20

Southern Properties LLC, Target10 Investments LLC, 1114 Hamilton St., $22,500, 01/27/20

Adar H. Sanchez Reyes and Joanna Sanchez, Jesus Ruben Perez and Jessica Perez, 143 Montreat Court, $133,000, 01/27/20

Kenneth Williams, Shayne Jensen, 1151 Fountain St., $40,000, 01/27/20

Patricia M. VanLandingham, William David Myers and Kiera Niccole Myers, 113 Pleasant Valley Drive, Midland City, $255,500, 01/27/20

Jerry D. Cohea, Jerry Brown, 1800 Northside Drive, $5,000, 01/27/20

Douglass L. Hawkins and Barbara Ann Hawkins, Connie Wisdom and Jerry P. Wisdom Jr., 69 Green Briar Drive, Cottonwood, $192,000, 01/27/20

Linda Watford, Alpine Development LLC, 1650 Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $32,000, 01/27/20

SA Jones Construction Inc., Tam V. Bui, 304 Bocage Drive, $499,750, 01/27/20

Madeline Fay Ferrell, One Mah Trust, 0 Omussee Road, $37,500, 01/27/20

Alex Figueroa and Maria Ximena Pinto, Gregory Frank Lee, 0 Gene Terry Road, Cottonwood, $52,000, 01/27/20

Jerry P. Wisdom Jr. and Connie Wisdom, Gary Cook and Miriam Cook, 507 Golf View Drive, $328,000, 01/27/20

Chuck Brian Kelley and Sheila Kelley, John Anthony Branda, 113 Tuscany Lane, $164,000, 01/27/20

Blissett Builders Inc., Cory Beattie White, 102 Cruz Court, $315,000, 01/27/20

Mabo Investments LLC, Cook Out-Mobile Inc., 3354 Montgomery Highway, $1,500,000, 01/28/20

Michael G. Smith and Susan Brazell Smith, Phillip Lurie and Sarah Moore Lurie, 6.4 acres, 0.287 acres, and 515 Broad St., Kinsey, $60,000, 01/28/20

Joe H. Smith, Kevin Goodyear, 104 Loftin Road, $85,000, 01/28/20

Haley N. Newton, Branch Banking and Trust Company, 504 Mohawk Ave., $72,800, 01/28/20

Keith Lawrence Duckwald and Jennifer Duckwald, Branch Banking and Trust Company, 1215 Avondale Drive, $77,192,46, 01/28/20

Michael Murray, Pamela D. Kershner, 108 Frankfort Drive, $153,000, 01/28/20

Twenty to Quit LLC, Master Insulation Inc., 1305 N. Alice St. and 0 Montgomery Highway, $180,000, 01/28/20

J & J Farms LLC, John M. King III, 6 acres on Dawsey Road, $54,500, 01/28/20

Dwight Baker and Loretta Baker, Jeff Crittendon and Mary Crittendon, 110 Club Lane, $395,000, 01/28/20

Jerry L. Hearn and Renate Hearn, Chris R. Johnson and Susan S. Johnson, 913 N. Park Ave., $62,000, 01/29/20

Edward Meadows and Joanne Meadows, Fifth Third Bank, 1902 Westover Drive, $82,369, 01/29/20

Arc Home LLC, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 108 Fencepost Lane, $152,130.50, 01/29/20

Vernelle Alexander, Vernelle Alexander and Keith Gordon Hopkins, 2004 Spaulding Road, $133,000, 01/29/20

Isaac Jones and Leah Jones, Amy L. Thomas, 106 Belhaven Drive, $194,000, 01/29/20

Michael D. Bishop, Matthew D. Childree, Kimberly Childree and Maria T. Oliverio, 93 Wild Plum Drive, $275,000, 01/29/20

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Debra Trawick, 0 Middleton Road, $5,000, 01/29/20

Helms Farms Inc., Sheronda Robinson Baum, 800 Baywood Road, $164,000, 01/29/20

Sarah S. Robinson, Mark E. and Andrea D. Phillips, 102 Needle Pine Drive, $170,000, 01/29/20

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Deborah J. Stanley, 100 Fairbanks Ave., $85,650, 01/29/20

Estate of Jessie Mae Hogue, Keith Bragg, 133 Muirfield Lane, $180,000, 01/29/20

Aslam Mohammad Rana et al, Kosik Properties LLC, 100 Sherwood Drive, $54,000, 01/29/20

Onis T. Smith, Raechelle Marie Silva, 802 Mayfair St., $77,000, 01/29/20

Eugenia Williams, Shayne Jensen, 913 Fountain St., $47,900, 01/29/20

Shane Len King, John Lawrence and Connie Lawrence, 14890 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $215,000, 01/29/20

Rosa M. Hendrix, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 1270 Trawick Road, $38,001, 01/30/20

Sue Richardson, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 305 Hill St., $34,201, 01/30/20

Clinton Anderson and Meredith Anderson, Phillip Jerome Anderson and Haley Drew Reinelt, 9.87 acres, Eddins Road, $120,000, 01/30/20

Fannie Mae, Esteban Rocha and Dalia Facundo, 9362 Fortner St., $50,500, 01/30/20

Renasant Bank, Curtis Bruce Orange, 63 Blazer Drive, Kinsey, $105,900, 01/30/20

Sarah J. Nelson, Johnny L. Berry, 105 Arcadia Drive, $175,500, 01/30/20

