Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Federal National Mortgage Association, Ricky L. Reese and Rosie M. Reese, 404 W. Roxbury Road, $175,000, 01/21/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, James Allen Kingry, James Stephen Kingry and Susie W. Kingry, 108 Yaupon Court, $159,844, 01/21/20
Glenda J. Moring, Stan Usry and Debra Usry, 90 Jean St., Cowarts, $10,000, 01/21/20
Douglas F. Lon, Billy R. Johnson and Patricia M. Johnson, 386 Joe Cook St., Cottonwood, $20,000, 01/21/20
Alan Boyd Clark, Kenneth Warren Clark, Beverly Jan Clark Hembree and Sheila Ann Clark Mills, Buford LLC, 3000 S. Park Ave., $43,375, 01/21/20
Danny Buie, Debra Thoms, Webb Road, $6,000, 01/21/20
U.S. Bank Trust N.A., U.S. Bank Trust N.A., 604 Chinook St., $47,250, 01/21/20
Bobbie Hardamon and Kelvin Hardamon, Crystal June Littlefield, 324 Young America Drive, $66,000, 01/21/20
Dennis Horner and Maria Horner, Jallene P. Dixon and Giles Dixon, 109 Barnwell Lane, $323,000, 01/21/20
Jimmy Lucas and Hope Lucas, Lisa Knight, 154 Heyward Drive, $125,000, 01/21/20
Stephanie Ezell F/K/A Stephanie Gay, Robert Thompson, 3509 Stanley Road, $67,500, 01/21/20
Kondaur Capital Corporation, Kondaur Capital Corporation, 626 Farrah Circle, $109,900, 01/21/20
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC, 169 Capps Road, Gordon, $47,600, 01/21/20
Jeremy Strickland and Mary L. Strickland, Tayler D. Forehand, 212 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $120,000, 01/21/20
Robert J. Nolan and Linda M. Nolan, Irene D. Ludick, 106 Yorkshire Drive, $147,000, 01/21/20
Estate of Raymond Trigger, Shawn and Jennifer Long, 9115 S. County Road 33, $235,000, 01/21/20
Everett Construction Co. Inc., Christopher Jerome Moore and Theresa Moore, 47 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $119,900, 01/21/20
Ditech Financial LLC, Federal National Mortgage Association, 118 Telford Place, $285,800.97, 01/22/20
John H. Watson, David Mauldin, 516 Birchwood Lane, $16,000, 01/22/20
William Dane Parker, Thomas H. Jones Jr. and Melanie C. Jones, 637 Chapelwood Drive, $163,000, 01/22/20
William J. Gorday Jr., Patsy G. Waine, Vincent Michael Bruner, Maxwell Joseph Bruner, Estate of William J. Gorday a/k/a B.J. Gorday, deceased, and Hazel N. Gorday, deceased, Naser M. Kamieh, North Range St. (6.95 acres more or less), $14,500, 01/22/20
Sandra Charlene Murdock, DD Farms LLC, 19886 Cottonwood Road, Ashford, $189,651, 01/22/20
E. Jane Potts Irrevocable Trust, Sayr Lopez and Carmen Lopez, 3304 Candlewood Drive, $118,000, 01/23/20
Clark D. Allums and Christine O. Allums, Richard L. Gernt and Bruce R. Gernt, 114 Morning Glory, $199,787, 01/23/20
Walter F. Baxley and Joyce P. Baxley, Timothy James Lewis, 194 Fain St., Cowarts, $89,900, 01/23/20
Ann S. Medley Family Trust, Kenneth M. Penuel and Ann S. Penuel, 617 Jamestown Boulevard, $325,000, 01/23/20
Edwin Lamar Faulk, Jason E. Eubanks and Katherine S. Eubanks, 1203 Amherst Drive, $387,500, 01/23/20
Doris P. McCallister, Robert Martin, McCallister Road (2.5 acres), Slocomb, $4,000, 01/23/20
Charlotte McCall, Miguel A. Macias Tavares, 13952 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, $8,000, 01/23/20
James L. Banks and Linda Banks, Shayne Jensen, 791 Headland Ave., $38,000, 01/23/20
Alta REO LLC, Alta REO LLC, 1401 Northfield Circle, $104,000, 01/23/20
Pollard Investments & Construction LLC, Thomas J. and Erica L. Hinson, 881 Windmill Road, Newton, $271,900, 01/23/20
Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Jimmy L. Lucas, 142 Heyward Drive, $152,000, 01/23/20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.