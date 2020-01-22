dot generic real estate transactions generic 1
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Hermarsh LLC, Stacey M. Mullek, 101 Legends Court, $122,638, 01/13/20

Sanders Construction Services LLC, Deborah Holland Driskell, 102 Sugarberry Road, $174,600, 01/13/20

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Tommy L. Outlaw and Tommy D. Brooks, 111 Grand Oaks Drive, $67,700, 01/13/20

Estate of Nellie Ruth Pitts, Elliot A. Smith Child’s Trust, 803 Dutch St., $28,000, 01/13/20

Register LLC, The Broadway Group LLC, 3930 S. Oates St., $369,000, 01/13/20

Russell Dawsey, Raleigh Dawsey, Thomas Dawsey, Dianne Holloway and Deborah Shores, Kimberly Michele Findeisen, 5840 Henry Mouring Road, $54,600, 01/13/20

The Estate of Robert E. Long Sr., Michael Goodson and Ruth Ann Goodson, 5616 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $36,000, 01/13/20

Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Krysten T. Reiser, 165 Heyward Drive, $154,000, 01/13/20

McNair Inc., Carole M. Cobb, East Saunders Road, $116,844, 01/13/20

Mary F. Walker and LBJ Investments LLC, Alexander John Thomas, 115 N. Roberta Ave., $204,000, 01/13/20

Bart Liddon Homes LLC, Bobby Byron Embry and Mary Rush Embry, 207 Conifer Court, $55,000, 01/13/20

Mary Ann Tindell and Barbara L. Ward, Judy K. Keith, 1609 Fortner St., $125,000, 01/13/20

Estate of Dorothy Culbreth, Sharon Elizabeth Brown and Joey Edward Brown, 181 Blossom Ridge Drive, Columbia, $142,000, 01/13/20

J & J Farms LLC, Lynsey Nowell Buckley, Dawsey Road Lot 2, Taylor, $55,000, 01/14/20

APCO Employees Credit Union, Joseph T. Cason, 4168 Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $11,000, 01/14/20

Estate of William G. Palmer, Rosemary Palmer Humber and Susan Elizabeth Hicks, Jacob and Leah Brooke Walker, 502 Gardenia Drive, $82,000, 01/14/20

Jefferson H. Flowers and Richmond M. Flowers, Robert Wilkerson, 4 Holly Hill Road, $245,000, 01/14/20

Tradewinds Development Group LLC, RRM Holdings LLC, 1230 Carpenter Road, Newton, $45,118, 01/14/20

J & J Farms LLC, Nicholas Turvin and Deanna Turvin, 18.187 acres on Pea Market Road, Columbia, $51,832.95, 01/14/20

Rural Housing Service, Alpha Woodworks LLC, 3 Hickory Court, Webb, $26,600, 01/14/20

Alabama Power Company, Glenn Ray Jones and Gail E. Jones, 518 Broadway St., Ashford, $137,500, 01/14/20

Christopher R. Dubose and Brittney Dubose, Kevin Bey Moran, 2202 Middleton Road, $145,500, 01/14/20

David W. Mauldin, Robert C. Ladnier and Deborah Anne Ladnier, 528 Birchwood Lane, $16,800, 01/14/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Traci L. Quick, 101 Litchfield Drive, $275,365, 01/15/20

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Lanell U. Skalitzky, 306 Courtland Drive, $196,500, 01/15/20

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Third Avenue, $1,500, 01/15/20

Mary M. DeLoney, RCM LLC, 2002 Berkshire Drive, $112,600, 01/15/20

William Jackson, Paul Aviles, Third Avenue, $400, 01/15/20

William Jackson, Calvin Moore, parcel, $400, 01/15/20

Dothan City Board of Education, F & M Properties LLC, .01 acres, $3,500, 01/15/20

Martial Trust Under the Will of Charles C. McNair, Jeremy R. Martin, 0 Sigma Pitt Road and Benton Store Road, $108,500, 01/15/20

Robert L. Jordan and Brenda Jordan, Billy Zachariah Johnston Jr. and Tracy H. Johnston, one-quarter interest in 397 acres, Gordon, $300,000, 01/15/20

Jonathan D. Lee and Jennifer T. Lee, Dwight Bales Irvin and Melissa Gail Irvin, 1406 Osceola St., $238,000, 01/15/20

U.S. Bank National Association, Michael Nguyen, Lot 19, Knob Hill Subdivision, $16,000, 01/16/20

Tommie Farmer, Shane Manders, 815 Price St., $22,000, 01/16/20

Michael Finch, Michael M. Stonebraker and Christine M. Stonebraker, 95 Bradford Lane, Rehobeth, $151,000, 01/16/20

Jesus Martinez Scobell, Joseph Johnson and Tonia J. Williams, 203 Paul Revere Run, $198,000, 01/16/20

J & J Farms LLC, Kyle R. Hendrix, 9.6 acres, Lot 6, Dawsey Road, Rehobeth, $80,000, 01/16/20

Charles Dwight Howard, Jessica Ann Brown, 809 Clearmont Drive, $125,000, 01/16/20

Evelyn Hansen, Madonna M. Fell and Timothy B. Fell, 404 Caravella Drive, $260,000, 01/16/20

Donna Ruth Arnold, Margaret Jacobs, 104 Ridgedale Drive, $90,000, 01/16/20

William Todd, Jonathan D. Lee and Jennifer T. Lee, 3209 Foxridge Road, $468,000, 01/16/20

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jared Caleb Ward and Marie L. Ward, 106 Crestview Court, $279,616, 01/16/20

Zach Rogers and Abby Rogers, Amanda L. Taylor, 203 Forsythia Lane, $185,000, 01/16/20

