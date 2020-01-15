Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Roy Bryan and Jamie Marie Bryan, 736 Limestone Road, $165,000, 01/06/20
John Thomas Lewis, Gerald Hartline and Cecilia Dolores Rossell, 0.31 +/- acres, Highway 53, Cottonwood, $6,000, 01/06/20
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 407, 409, 501, 503, 505, 507, 509, 601, 603, 605 and 607 Cotton Ridge, $266,475, 01/06/20
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 303 and 318 Courtland, $65,550, 01/06/20
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 618 Billings, 117 Bozeman, 119 Bozeman, 121 Bozeman, 100 Allendale, 101 Allendale, 106 Allendale, 109 Allendale, 102 Daphne, 104 Daphne, 200 Daphne, 203 Daphne, 217 Daphne and 238 Daphne, $990,850, 01/06/20
Jace Johnson Construction LLC, Jonathan Bryan Harris and Brandie K. Harris, 3113 Iris Road, $203,000, 01/06/20
Deloney Construction Inc., David D. Wallace and Mero Wallace, 213 Glen Oakes Drive, $232,000, 01/06/20
David Mauldin, Kenny Barber and Yolanda Miley, 125 Sandpiper Lane, $179,800, 01/06/20
Carroll & Company Investments LLC, Camilya Rashelle Mills, 2406 Creekwood Drive, $100,000, 01/06/20
Daniel Smothers and Kelsey Smothers, Brandon Hollingsworth, 117 Coral Lane, $108,000, 01/06/20
Travis James Williams and Savannah Beasley Williams, Ryan Christensen, 10819 S. County Road 33, $160,000, 01/06/20
David W. Mackey, Jami Curry Gilley and Derek Michael Gilley, 1750 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $166,500, 01/06/20
Charles T. Bronson and Glenda F. Bronson, Christopher L. Simer and Jennifer L. Simer, 213 Roy Martin Road, $25,000, 01/06/20
James Branton Jr. and Sarah Geraldine Branton, William P. Andrews and Mary B. Andrews, 0 Branton Road, $45,000, 01/06/20
Linda Ann Whitehead, Rickey James Whitehead, Brannon K. Whitehead and Gigi W. Oliver, 264 Melrose Lane, $118,500, 01/06/20
Thomas Gerald Christian and Vanessa Dell Christian Wren, Travis Plummer, 203 S. Idlewild Path, $123,000, 01/06/20
Richard Scott Thomley and Daronda S. Thomley, Kuei C. Covington, 115 Prestwick Drive, $275,000, 01/06/20
Jerald Everett Construction Company, Debra Duchien, 33 Beauville Drive, $116,900, 01/06/20
Dothan Construction Company Inc., John Aaron Emberton and Ragan Garrett Emberton, 108 Scarlet Oaks Court, $144,900, 01/06/20
David Mauldin, Nathan C.H.K. Richards and Ashley Beck, 576 Jones Road, Newton, $173,000, 01/06/20
Laura Hill, Jorge Antonio Banda and Angel Banda Camacho, 114 Hillside Park Drive, $35,000, 01/07/20
Three Sisters LLC, Marion P. Tootle, 1008 Deerpath Road, $155,000, 01/07/20
Ameris Bank, Alpine Development LLC, Jordan Avenue/Cherry Road, Cowarts, $89,650, 01/07/20
Ameris Bank, Parisa F. Meghani, South Woodburn Drive, $146,190, 01/07/20
Ameris Bank, Alpine Development LLC, Jester Street, Cowarts, $80,850, 01/07/20
Timmy Earl Adkinson and Amanda Renee Schaule, Lisa M. Massey, 21 Williamsburg Place, $225,000, 01/07/20
Ramona Laird, Thomas Loeffler and Kathy Whelan-Loeffler, 479 Center Church Road, Webb, $375,000, 01/07/20
Russell O. Massey and Lisa M. Massey, William Morgan Crawford and Cheryl D. Crawford, 11 Cross Creek Lane, $332,000, 01/08/20
Jami L. Hobbs, Randy K. Hobbs, 450 S. State Hwy. 123, Newton, $92,500, 01/08/20
Brian Keith Pepiton and Marline Louise Pepiton, Eric Engle and Julia Engle, 45 Lookout Lane, $58,500, 01/08/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Olena J. Dunlap, 203 Firefly Court, Rehobeth, $203,500, 01/09/20
Bettye Oliver, Ina M. Smith, 9370 State Highway 52, $28,000, 01/09/20
Fortino Galindo Santiago and Angela Tello Madrid, Pablo Galindo Santiago and Maria Dora Gamboa, Hernandez, West Cook Road, Taylor, $10,000, 01/09/20
Timothy James Drake Jr. and Brooke Huneycutt Drake, Jameela H. Drake, 605 Woodleigh Road, $130,000, 01/09/20
Alicia Hicks, Michelle Vorse and Kenneth Dean Hicks, Buford Glydon Grisham, 404 Helen St., $40,000, 01/09/20
Willie B. Ingram, Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Jonna Bowers IRA, 206 Ruth St., $15,000, 01/09/20
