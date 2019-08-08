real estate transactions 2.jpg
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Johnnie Wayne Owens Jr. and Lori Fox Owens, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., 604 Wimbledon Drive, $101,080, 07/29/19

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Danny Tindell, 227 Cumberland Drive, $77,900, 07/29/19

Estate of Rena B. Woods, deceased, Mark A. Farmer, 207 Westmont Drive, $110,000, 07/29/19

Estate of Rena B. Woods, deceased, Alora Dannin Rogers and Carrie Jo Clark, 1004 N. Cherokee Ave., $92,000, 07/29/19

Taylor Kirkland, Justin Barfield, 312 Madison Ave., $48,000, 07/29/19

Ahmed Nasir Yousuf Shah and Syed Qudsiyah, Patsy A. Steverson, 111 Brattleboro Court, $204,500, 07/29/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Robert Earl Parker and Velow Shalane Parker, 113 Belhaven Drive, $179,000, 07/29/19

Clayton O. Hughes and Bianca Hughes, Jesse L. Hardin, 106 Canyons Court, Midland City, $169,900, 07/29/19

Bobby Bivens, City of Dothan, .04 acres on 2315 Denton Road, $7,500, 07/29/19

Elizabeth Wiggins, John Gunter Price and Kari Beth Price, 400 Hazelwood Ave., $200,000, 07/29/19

Kathryn L. Bailey, Kenneth G. Bennett and Deanna L. Bennett, 2001 Saddlewood Trail, $134,000, 07/29/19

Robert T. Risner and Wanda Kay Risner, Jessi Estrada Thomas and Michael James Thomas, 1754 Harden Road, Slocomb, $127,000, 07/29/19

Charles Anthony Hartley, Kenneth Antione Harper Jr. and Kenneth Harper Sr., 1001 Sumter, $110,000, 07/29/19

Herman Willette Buckhalt and Barbara Nell Buckhalt, Christopher Scott Bradshaw and Teresa Ann Bradshaw, parcel, $3,200, 07/29/19

Greg McCarthy and Gina McCarthy, Kimberly Smith, 118 Melrose Lane, $131,000, 07/29/19

LBJ Investments LLC and Mary Walker, LBJ Investments LLC, 1504 Dakota St., $140,000, 07/29/19

Shawn Eppard, Thadeus R. Allen and Tracy Brutley, 708 Sandstone Drive, $210,000, 07/29/19

Tyler S. Reeder, Gregory McCarthy and Gina McCarthy, 203 Ridgecrest Loop, $225,500, 07/29/19

Brian D. Foldy and Sonnyo Foldy, Courtney M. Napper, 215 Ontario Drive, $150,950, 07/29/19

Timothy Stillman Harding and Alyce Andrea Harding, Alyce Andrea Harding, 1737 S. Park Ave., $56,000, 07/30/19

Michael Brooks, Dhaval Pau, 109 Cotton Ridge Lane, $270,000, 07/30/19

Charles Daryn Sensabaugh, Charles M. Pearson and Lisa D. Pearson, 3.27 acres, Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $35,000, 07/30/19

Rodney J. McCoy and F. Michael McCoy, Shari F. Pelland and Joseph Clayton Pelland, 405 Sequoyah Drive, $129,900, 07/30/19

William Griffin, Ana Maria Bucheger, 2902 Lonsdale Drive, $75,000, 07/30/19

Tyler G. Hughes and Stevie L. Hughes, Taylor Shirah, 26 Hughes Drive, $94,000, 07/30/19

Olawale M. Osunsanya, Michael Hirtriter and Diane Hirtriter, 104 Eton Drive, $275,000, 07/30/19

John R. Garst II and Jennifer D. Garst, Chad Roberts and Nicoel Roberts, 1587 Coe Dairy, $56,000, 07/30/19

Chard R. Hart and Kelly L. Hart f/k/a Kelly L. Lewis, Chris A. Joyner and Tanya R. Joyner, 3649 Oak Ridge Lane, $307,500, 07/30/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Robert B. Peterman and Cheryl A. Peterman, 101 Winterberry Road, $151,400, 07/30/19

Stone Martin Builders LLC, The Carrie Wren 2004 Trust, 180 Ridgecrest Loop, $248,181, 07/30/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Muhammad Sajid Syed, 312 Londonberry Drive, $184,405.35, 07/30/19

Scott D. McDowell, R&B Properties LLC, 231 Spyglass Road, $160,000, 07/30/19

Estate of Voncile Senn, deceased, Cole M. Langford, 1459 Hill Top Road, Newton, $42,000, 07/31/19

Manley L. Cummins III, individually and as personal representative of the Estate of Evelyn Cummins, Joseph N. Garrett, 29.111 acres, McDaniel Road, Ashford, $100,000, 07/31/19

Jenie Arnold Burns, Morgan Dawsey and Glenda Dawsey, 0 Womack Road, Cottonwood, $32,800, 07/31/19

Jill Scott Carroll, Hannah Belle Watkins, 2335 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, $164,000, 07/31/19

Judith M. McAbee, Darlene D. LeFleur, 1074 W. State Highway 92, Newton, $115,000, 07/31/19

Albert Hromalik, Stanley Whitton, 611 Linden St., $6,400, 07/31/19

Kendra Leigh Crabbe and William C. Crabbe, Bradley Elden Buchanan and Lauren Kay Buchanan, 114 Moultrie Drive, $274,000, 07/31/19

Harold M. Brown, Mary Louise Brown and James M. Brown, Timothy M. Dahn and Maria Amelia Dahn, 222 Veritas Drive, $15,000, 07/31/19

Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Regions Bank, 122 Halls Creek Lane, $209,900, 07/31/19

HBN Properties LLC, Crab & Quarter LLC, 2890 Horace Shepard Drive, $348,000, 07/31/19

Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Nevada Rye, 172 Heyward Drive, $154,600, 07/31/19

Pam Longchamp, Priscilla M. Clark, 21.25 acres, North County Road 75, Columbia, $63,750, 07/31/19

Merlene Scott, John M. McCurley Jr. and Kaitlyn B. McCurley, 0 St. Ives Court, $17,000, 07/31/19

Daniel O. Dedmon and Catherine G. Dedmon, Teara L. Allard and Gary R. Allard, 2885 Glen Lawrence Road, $70,000, 07/31/19

Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., Levi Richard Mowbray and Danielle M. Mowbray, 234 Bradford Lane, $207,900, 07/31/19

Carolyn G. Preston and Lynn R. Behl, Rhonda J. Blum, 761 Willie Varnum Road, $24,000, 07/31/19

Michael Brandon Harpe and Christi Michelle Harpe, Thomas V. Haney and Casey M. Haney, 1603 Selkirk Drive, $350,000, 07/31/19

Reginald Arthur Shaw Jr. and Maxine Shaw, Doris Pittman, 407 Daniel Circle, $128,200, 07/31/19

Thomas Hayes, Jeff William Gunn Sr., 20 Covenant Drive, $144,289, 07/31/19

Karen K. Parsons, Larry Lynn Castleman and Kathryn Castleman, 324 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 3, $230,000, 07/31/19

Karen H. Bowden, Andrew Maney, 113 Bent Oak Drive, $265,000, 07/31/19

Natori L. Hawkins, Angela Benites, 110 Jules Lane, Ashford, $129,000, 07/31/19

Donald E. Blish Jr. and Laura Lynn Bruce, Eric M. Hoffman and Emily J. Hoffman, 408 Randwick Road, $182,500, 07/31/19

Jeffrey Carl Hatfield and Katherine Hatfield, Chad Ryan Hart and Kelly Lynn Hart, 112 Fox Valley Drive, $196,700, 07/31/19

Hewes Construction LLC, Debra Case Moore, 103 Laney Lane, $311,000, 07/31/19

Jennifer L. Porter, Shannon Gibbons Harsh and Joshua Michael Gibbons, 104 Candle Brook Drive, $117,900, 07/31/19

Connie B. Tucker and Randy C. Tucker, Walter Trey Oakley, 4789 N. County Road 55, Ashford, $120,000, 07/31/19

Diane K. Cook, Keith A. McCarthy, 210 Stonehaven Court, $346,000, 07/31/19

Chad L. Dykes and Lindsey W. Dykes, Christopher Alan Welsh and Brittany Elise Welch, 205 Shandwick Court, $493,000, 08/01/19

Jeffrey William Hall and Deborah Alice Hall, James R. Stephens and Leah I. Stephens, 107 Rainbow Drive, $142,500, 08/01/19

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Matthew G. Fleming and Amber W. Fleming, 205 Ridgecrest Loop, $247,439, 08/01/19

Christopher A. Welsh and Brittany E. Welsh, Daniel Macke and Regina Constance Macke, 303 Cotton Ridge Lane, $333,000, 08/01/19

Walter E. Whatley, Deannie Gregory, 117 acres on Sigma Pit Road, Ashford, $280,000, 08/01/19

Jonathan Lane, Robert Louis Dickard and Karla Brooke Dickard, 252 Melrose Lane, $135,000, 08/01/19

NationStar Mortgage LLC, Ashton Kirkland, 9332 S. Rocky Creek Road, Cottonwood, $18,000, 08/01/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Bobby R. and Debra K. Butler, 200 Courtland Drive, $238,408, 08/01/19

Donald M. Harrison Jr., Robert Cannon Enterprises LLC, 1560 Hartford Highway, $75,000, 08/01/19

Chad Dean Development LLC, Bradley A. Sanders, Lot 12 Eddins Road, Ryma Hills Phase I, $28,500, 08/01/19

Ramona Johnson, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 120 Michigan Drive, $127,888, 08/01/19

Alice E. Hook and Rebecka A. Hook, John Joseph Silvey Jr. and Danielle Denise Silvey, 12405 S. U.S. 231, Cottonwood, $50,000, 08/01/19

David J. Kowalsky and Lisa Deal Kowalsky, Randall Scott Morris and Wendy Wells Morris, 618 Westbrook Road, $320,000, 08/01/19

Nationstar Mortgage, Jeremy N. Taylor, 390 Woodham Road, Headland, $173,000, 08/01/19

Joann Tillman Allen, David B. Capps, 211 Lighthouse Drive, $186,000, 08/01/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Michelle Denise Little, 208 Courtland Drive, $282,090, 08/01/19

