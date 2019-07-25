real estate transactions.jpg
Metro Creative

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Jenice Marie Dannelley and Alton Link Dannelley, Timothy E. King, 5407 Murphy Mill Road, Midland City, $89,000, 07/08/19

Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Schmitz Properties LLC, 1403 Haisten Drive, $135,281, 07/08/19

Sarah, Samuel and Stephen Williams, Samuel C. and Carolyn Money, 104 Rosetta Circle, $155,000, 07/08/19

Heath Love and Hunter Love, Lisa D. Henry, 100 W. Fontana Circle, $120,000, 07/08/19

DJX2, Jessica Ann Oppert and John Wilson Oppert, 223 Dahlia Drive, Taylor, $100,000, 07/08/19

David Brian Jones and Penelope Jones, Joshua Wayne Jordan and Sandra Stein Jordan, 105 Gaffney Court, $160,000, 07/08/19

Jack William Hardwick, Judy Hardwick Yates and Jeanie Hardwick Deese, Kelley P. Harrell, 306 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 2, $198,000, 07/08/19

Branch Banking and Trust Company, Thomas Hawkins Aultman, 502 Hedstrom Drive, $85,500, 07/08/19

Phyllis J. Grandberry Justice n/k/a Phyllis Grandberry Gerike, Kyle Woodfin, North County Road 55, Ashford, $69,000, 07/08/19

Clark Development LLC, GoldNI Taylor Development LLC, 71 Dandelion Court, $1,100,000, 07/09/19

Donald J. Peters and Danise W. Peters, Sherman Grant Tedder and Maggie Lee Tedder, 411 Randwick Road, $211,000, 07/09/19

Spann Farm Development, Sumitraben Patel, 237 Lincolnshire, $490,000, 07/09/19

Powell Brewton, The Oaks on Main LLC, 0 Columbia Highway, $825,000, 07/09/19

James R. Tedder, LBJ Investments and Mary F. Walker, 127 Pine Tree Drive, $77,000, 07/09/19

Morris Strickland, Teresa Hall, 1826 George Road, $51,000, 07/09/19

Timothy G. and Catherine D. Bugg, Lavista LLC, Highway 231, $72,500, 07/09/19

C. Charles Nailen Jr., CGP Dothan (Colony Square) TB LLC, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, $2,448,600, 07/09/19

C. Charles Nailen Jr. and Kay G. Nailen, CGP Dothan (Medical Center) TB LLC, 1087 Ross Clark Circle, $1,996,500, 07/09/19

Denise C. Cutts and Ricky Cutts, Patrick Lloyd Adams and Tayna Marie Adams, 116 Princeton Drive, $191,000, 07/09/19

Robert J. Kelley, Candace J. Gilley and Kenneth J. Rigsby, 4 Him Properties LLC, 489 Faulk Road, $32,000, 07/09/19

Vernon L. Whitehead, Chun Irene Chen and Tsang Lee, 1933 Sullivan Drive, $45,000, 07/09/19

CitiMortgage Inc., CitiMortgage Inc., 3900 Richland Road, $80,000, 07/10/19

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 333 Wiggins Road, Ashford, $38,000, 07/10/19

MidFirst Bank, MidFirst Bank, 1204 Richard Road, $32,680, 07/10/19

Tracy T. Driskell, Charles H. Heath, 229 Dahlia Drive, $92,000, 07/10/19

Windy Ridge Farm LLC, Jeremy S. Johnson and Tiana C. Johnson, 640 Sanders Road, Newton, $318,000, 07/10/19

PMC Equity Partners LLC, JoAnn R. Pynes, 373 Johnson St., Cottonwood, $21,907.58, 07/10/19

Brentwood Equity Partners LLC, Thomas A. Shirley and Charlotte Shirley, 301 Church St., Ashford, $37,500, 07/10/19

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Robert D. King and Deborah W. King, 165 Ridgecrest Loop, $228,671, 07/10/19

Anthony Adams and Brittney Adams, Monica Elizabeth Deloach Wolfgang and Jared Michael Bateman, 1948 Peacock Road, Webb, $183,000, 07/10/19

Kimberly David Givens and Paul Steven Davis, Michael Gustavo Calderon and Kelly Amanda Calderon, 3108 Clayborne Road, $135,000, 07/10/19

Schmitz Properties LLC, Jason R. Sharp and Amy Sharp, 505 Randwick Road, $245,400, 07/10/19

Richard R. Newman and Cynthia L. Newman, Sarah Nylen, 605 LaGrand Drive, $84,500, 07/11/19

Elias R. Quintos and Augusta M. Quintos, Anthony Carr and Lindsay Carr, 228 Chloe Court, $215,000, 07/11/19

Candice M. Clemmons and Wendell S. Clemmons, Jennifer Eyler, 2321 Battles Road, Ashford, $300,000, 07/11/19

Joseph Strickland and Megan Strickland, Daniel Bruce and Rhonda Bruce, 22 Miller St., Cowarts, $128,000, 07/11/19

Lawrence A. Brown and Carol B. Brown, Preston Jackson, 110 Belton Drive, $163,000, 07/11/19

Othel Ming Dynasty LLC, Jose L. Mendez and Lucia M. Alonzo Diaz, 65 Jo Ann Drive, $40,000, 07/11/19

John Gormley and Ada C. Gormley, Tim Gillespie, 221 Prestwick Drive, $292,000, 07/11/19

Mary N. Adkins, Miguel Torres Rios and Fidelfa Huerta Maceda, 3301 Vista Grande Drive, $95,000, 07/11/19

Mary Evelyn Cobb, Brandon A. Thorne and Raven S. Thorne, 961 Malvern Road, $100,000, 07/11/19

Melvin L. Davis Jr., Edward Perkins and Marilyn Perkins, 110 Fox Valley Drive, $169,500, 07/11/19

Brittany Dawn Shepard, Lauren E. Keith, 1908 Clark St., $97,000, 07/11/19

Bobby L. Folds and Bobbie Jo Folds, Davin Van Knolton and Caryl C. Knolton, 103 Eton Drive, $295,900, 07/11/19

Rodney Gaw and Jan K. Gaw, Ada C. Gormley and John Gormley, 200 Shandwick Court, $527,500, 07/11/19

Patricia H. Demke, Clifton Myron McClinton, 100 Emerald Lake Drive, $105,000, 07/11/19

Gregory W. Hatcher, Kolby M. Crawford, 207 Dexter St., $43,750, 07/11/19

Cameron R. Koogler, Evan Soles and Emily Soles, 351 N. Park Ave., $137,900, 07/11/19

Jeffrey S. Dempsey, Lee N. Pearce, 117 Northridge Road, $110,000, 07/15/19

Ronald Brett Muccio and Rachael Louise Muccio, Regions Bank, 3519 Kinsey Road, $83,600, 07/15/19

Daniel Farrell and Kerry J. Farrell, Stephanie Cheshire, 1114 Deerpath Road, $172,500, 07/15/19

Karen Krystal Hale, Quinn Kriser, 1125 Martin St., $50,000, 07/15/19

Katherine M. Olson and T.W. McCloud, Katherine Teipel, 104 Camberly Court, $171,500, 07/15/19

Katherine Teipel, Heath E. Hughes, 856 Choice Adams Road, Ashford, $207,000, 07/15/19

David Mauldin, Emily Simmons, 558 Jones Road, Newton, $174,400, 07/15/19

Charles Linwood Day, Gabriel Addison Hall, 205 Petunia Drive, $45,000, 07/15/19

Wells Fargo Bank as trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, PC LLC, 104 Sherwood Drive, $11,520, 07/15/19

Amanda Money Jones, Cindy Battles, 116 Orchard Park Drive, $170,000, 07/15/19

Jordan L. McAllister n/k/a Jordan L. Braswell and Samuel Joseph Braswell, Patrick Wayne Hartsfield a/k/a Patrick W. Hartsfield and Marshall C. Hammock, 226 Lace Drive, $160,900, 07/15/19

Raymond Flores and Miriam Flores, Michael J. Morgan and Stephanie L. Morgan, 105 Cypress Drive, $130,000, 07/15/19

Lloyd Townsell and Shannon Townsell, Corey Gibbons, 4012 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $20,000, 07/15/19

Lloyd Townsell and Shannon Townsell, Joseph Gibbons, 3988 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, $10,000, 07/15/19

Cameron Stephen Wells and Ashley Danielle Wells, Jason R. Peters and Catherine H. Peters, 767 Windmill Road, Newton, $199,500, 07/15/19

Ryan Breland and Angela Christine Breland, Cameron Koogler, 113 Lamont Circle, $247,000, 07/15/19

Syfrett Children Trust, Daniel Johnson and Teresa Johnson, 106 Berkeley Way, $229,900, 07/16/19

Harold R. Moye, Brenda A. Moore and Keith A. Moore, 1404 Hiawatha Drive, $110,000, 07/16/19

Gary J. Paulk and Dianne M. Paulk, Ronald D. Wood, 3855 Creek Church Road and additional parcels, Ashford, $475,000, 07/16/19

Jacob Bryan Williams and Sanders Elizabeth Willliams, Littleton Tazewell Flowers, 106 Blumberg Drive, $173,000, 07/16/19

The Oaks on Main LLC, Nova Health South LLC, 4B of the Oaks on Main, $65,000, 07/16/19

Linda Ritter Wilder, Daniel D. and Brittney Byrd, 202 Ridge Road, $175,682, 07/16/19

Eric C. Chandler and Kayla Warren Chandler, Jeffrey Chandler and April Chandler, 322 Hickory Court, Webb, $110,000, 07/16/19

Shanthan Reddy Ramidi and Priyadarshini Reddy, William Herman Hass and Susan D. Hass, 201 Cotton Ridge Lane, $277,900, 07/16/19

David J. Kendrick, Hayley Jean Herbest, 1216 Seneca Drive, $112,000, 07/16/19

Leonard Smith, Rayes Castillo and Courtney Castillo, 10.5 acres, Willie Varnum Road, $28,000, 07/16/19

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Luana Murphy Johnson, 233 Broadway Ave., Ashford, $65,000, 07/16/19

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2616 Creekwood Drive, $74,480, 07/17/19

Debbie S. Somma and Gina Lynn Medley, John H. Currier and Annette C. Currier, 733 Berlin Road, $275,000, 07/17/19

Charles Edward White, Robert Cullen Blalock Sr. and Barbara L. Blalock, 500 Halstead Store Road, $115,000, 07/17/19

Paul S. Tyukodi and Tanya Tyukodi, Ryan Chelsee Gilmore and Jean Elizabeth Ross, 482 Beaver Creek Road, $178,500, 07/17/19

Jeffrey S. Branton and Allison Branton, Vicki Thomas Knight, 902 Clearmont Drive, $116,000, 07/17/19

Jeffrey E. Muehl, Matthew L. Tucker, 689 Skipper Road, $206,000, 07/17/19

Rent It LLC, Fortino Galindo Santiago, 1647 Iris Road, $40,000, 07/17/19

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Virginia G. Bright, 163 Ridgecrest Loop, $226,167, 07/17/19

John H. Glanton Jr., The Ephriam Group LLC, 1103 Greentree Ave., $349,900, 07/18/19

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corp., Lots 46 and 47 of Block “A” and Lot 10 of Block “C” of McAllister Trails Subdivision, $212,325, 07/18/19

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corp., Lot 21 of Block “D” and Lot 5 of Block “F” of Pine Lake Subdivision, $45,600, 07/18/19

CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corp., Lots 23 and 24 of Block “B”, Lot 1 of Block “D”, Lot 2 of Block “E” of Hidden Lake East First Addition Subdivision, $150,100, 07/18/19

Lauren Rivers and Ray Rivers, Flagstar Bank, FSB, 1106 Strathmore Ave., $11,400, 07/18/19

Linda Jean Lamb, Bama 140 LLC, 140 acres off South County Road 75, Pansey, $216,000, 07/18/19

James M. Brown, Fourth Quarter Investments LLC, 225 Veritas Drive, $17,000, 07/18/19

Nina J. Rabe, Mary Jo Mertins and Cynthia Capps, Inez Armstrong, 430 Lynn Jarvis Road, Kinsey, $88,000, 07/18/19

Houston County Health Care Authority, Watson & Downs Investments II, Westgate Parkway, $385,000, 07/18/19

Mary H. Whitt and James Michael Whitt, Jeffrey Shane Cook and Amanda Teague Cook, 102 Ayreswood Drive, $348,000, 07/18/19

George H. Miles Jr., Curtis Poland and Norma Poland, 2015 Charlton Drive, $73,500, 07/18/19

Ditech Financial LLC, Alpha Woodworks LLC, 507 Highland St., $46,900, 07/18/19

Atulkumar Patel and Sharmistha Patel, Stephan J. Poulin and Megan L. Poulin, 103 Mairead Drive, $287,000, 07/18/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Michael Brooks, 203 Cotton Ridge Lane, $257,121, 07/18/19

Randal S. and Barbara M. Bryson, David J. Kowalsky et al, 410 Suggs Road, Headland, $280,000, 07/18/19

Johnny McClain and Renee McClain, Eddie Gus Glover Jr., 211 Paul Revere Run, $215,000, 07/18/19

Brock Allen Hornsby, William Lee Hornsby and Lynn Hornsby Lewis, William Frederick Porter II and Tenisha Reante Porter, 129 Sawgrass Drive, $277,500, 07/18/19

Elisa M. Turner, Andrew N. Gwin, 811 Gonzales Drive, $143,000, 07/18/19

