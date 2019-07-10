real estate transactions 4
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Ansley E. Whatley Jr., Frederick Daniel Miller and Bellastar Marie Miller, 403 Fox Valley Drive, $195,000, 07/01/19

Vivian Kimberly A. Brown, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 531 Cypress St., Webb, $66,740, 07/01/19

Edward James Sullivan II, Avadian Credit Union, 207 Peartree Circle, $61,053.45, 07/01/19

Regions Bank, The Geo. F. Wheelock Company, 111 Sheila Drive, $1,157,000, 07/01/19

Maxine H. Chappell, Beatrice H. Johnson and Willie Ronald Hughes, Jack’s Family Restaurants LP, 3399 Reeves St., $470,000, 07/01/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Joseph H. Evans Jr. and Paige R. Evans, 103 Bozeman Way, $280,900, 07/01/19

Amy Levins Thomas, Stanley K. Brantley and Elizabeth G. Brantley, 1408 Tacoma St., $145,000, 07/01/19

Marty Brandon Harrell and Heather Warren Harrell, David R. Baxley and Tanya W. Baxley, 412 Oakwood Drive, $387,000, 07/01/19

The Estate of David B. Wells, Jonathan Lee Amos, 1433 Decatur Road, Cottonwood, $68,000, 07/01/19

W&W Properties Inc., Brandon Hawkins, 3.98 acres, McArdle Road, Kinsey, $8,000, 07/01/19

Carl R. Froede and Alice J. Froede Irrevocable Trust, Roger and Janice Griffin, 165 Candle Brook Drive, $120,000, 07/01/19

Christopher Stephen Brannon and Deanna Joy Brannon, Vicki Byrne, 414 Redbud Circle, $233,000, 07/01/19

Stone Martin Builders LLC, James Wilbur Wells Jr. and Thelma T. Wells, 202 Ridgecrest Loop, $258,614, 07/01/19

Estate of Martha Garner Umphrey, Eagle Investments Group LLP, 460 W. Main St., $230,000, 07/01/19

Estate of Joe Francis Garner, Eagle Investments Group LLP, 486 W. Main St., $150,000, 07/01/19

Tom West Company Inc., Dawn G. Dean and Gary D. Dean, 507 Oakwood Drive, $411,000, 07/01/19

Dustin M. Lee and Erica Danielle Lee, Greg L. Unger, 508 Eton Drive, $210,000, 07/01/19

June Olivia McLeod Lewis, Morgan Dawsey and Glenda Dawsey, 8 acres on Womack Road, Cottonwood, $31,250, 07/01/19

Rhoda Weber and Callie A. Davidson, Misty Nicole Bradley, 13.1 acres on Settlement Road, Rehobeth, $68,000, 07/01/19

Tracy Wayne Waller and Jane H. Waller, Austin Blanchard and Kelsey Blanchard, 106 N. Broadway St., Ashford, $92,000, 07/01/19

Donald R. Speed, Travis Plummer and Janna Plummer, 210 S. Idlewild Path, $123,000, 07/01/19

Sukania Meghani, Harold Daniel Feener III, trustee of the Feener Veteran Legacy Trust, 1704 John Odom Road, $151,000, 07/01/19

John Matthew Curry and Brittany M. Curry, Sarah Elizabeth Sloop, 106 Pinetree Drive, $280,000, 07/01/19

Estate of Nell Worthington O’Quinn, Elizabeth Knight Ransom and Jimmy Ransom, 409 Audubon Drive, $156,000, 07/01/19

Christopher B. Simons and Ashlee Rhea Simon, Clifton R. Rodgers, 508 Redbud Circle, $245,000, 07/01/19

April B. Wright, JG Enterprises LLC, 206 Madison Ave., $37,000, 07/01/19

BLM Properties LLC, Frog & Nickel LLC, 959, 971, 975, 979, 981 and 983 Tate Drive, $1,200,000, 07/01/19

Regions Bank, Kelly A. Basselman, 4318 S. Park Ave., $141,000, 07/01/19

Dynamic Developments LLC, Kriser Homes South Inc., Lot 3G, Jordan Avenue, Cowarts, $18,300, 07/01/19

John Clark, Gregory Osborn, 125 Pleasant Grove Road, Ashford, $42,500, 07/01/19

Elaine Miller, Dhirenkumar Patel, 436 Malibu St., Kinsey, $50,000, 07/01/19

Sandra G. Shipman and John D. Shipman, J. Mark Dunning and Angela Dunning, 129 Hidden Creek Circle, $225,000, 07/01/19

Integrity Investments Inc., Charles Shirley and Rebecca Shirley, 245 Pristine Court, Cottonwood, $9,500, 07/02/19

Suzanne Ivorine Wynter, Eddie Chambers, 1109 Cabot St., $38,000, 07/02/19

Estate of Herbert Scarbrough, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, 1876 Kinsey Road, $160,000, 07/02/19

Internal Medicine Properties LLP, 210 Dothan Properties LLC, 210 Westside Drive, $2,670,000, 07/02/19

Doris Jordan, Miranda Baker, 1802 Graduate St., $28,000, 07/02/19

Janelle Graddy Johnson and Janet Johnson Mills, Howard Battey and Cassandra Battey, TBD W.H. Graddy Road, Headland, $130,000, 07/02/19

David Lamar McLeod, Morgan Dawsey and Glenda Dawsey, 8 acres, Womack Road, Cottonwood, $31,250, 07/02/19

Douglas W. and Dana T. Bennett, Michael P. and Brenda L. Thames, 604 Donna St., $95,000, 07/02/19

Dorothy G. Pridgen, Eddie Kirkland and Rhonda Sue Kirkland, 906 Northfield Circle, $112,500, 07/02/19

Everett Construction Company Inc., Thai Q. Pham, 221 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $109,900, 07/02/19

Triad of Alabama LLC, A&B Associates LLC, Lot 1A of Flowers Medical Park, second addition, $475,000, 07/02/19

Sean Reed and Diane Reed, CarMax Auto Superstores Inc., 114 Melrose Lane, $132,000, 07/03/19

CarMax Auto Superstores Inc., Catherine C. Harrison and Jessie Catherine Harrison, 114 Melrose Lane, $132,000, 07/03/19

Randall D. Glass and Sandra L. Glass, Vilinda Pierce and Curtis Pierce, 207 Clover Circle, $107,500, 07/03/19

Brooks Latta and Lauren Kilgore Latta, Tonisha S. Hawley, 103 Oldbarn Lane, $532,500, 07/03/19

Alicia Ruth Kessel, Cathy Ann Taylor, 69 Todd St., Cottonwood, $74,000, 07/03/19

Edna Whatley Beachem fka Edna Whatley and Kenneth Beachem, MTGLQ Investors LP, 107 Sycamore St., $74,589.22, 07/03/19

Kincey’s Korner Inc., DDCU II LLC, 7681 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $250,452.53, 07/03/19

Donald J. Williams and Deborah F. Williams, Dennie Matthews and Kizzie Matthews, 1213 Main St., Ashford, $174,500, 07/03/19

CWS LLC, Legacy Builders Construction LLC, 205 Cotton Ridge Lane, $57,000, 07/03/19

Louise E. Ingram Jr. and Lucy A. Ingram, William Tanner Clark and Amber Page Dungan, 120 Moultrie Drive, $294,000, 07/03/19

Jonathan C. Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell, Jeffery Smith and Ashley Nichole Smith, 156 Silver Maple Lane, $269,500, 07/03/19

April Denton, Keith V. Hunter and Resa A. Hunter, 309 Camberly Court, $155,000, 07/03/19

