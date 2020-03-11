Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Cary M. Manning and Emily Manning, W.F. Straughn Jr. and Margaret B. Straughn, 102 Folsom Road, $272,000, 03/02/20
Donna A. Farmer, Aaron K. Palmer and Julie M. Palmer, 1210 Hillbrook Road, $260,000, 03/02/20
William A. Carver, Monika Carver, Zona P. Daniell, Carmilita P. Davis and Micah Lee Parrish, Watson & Downs Investments II LLC, Lots, Choctaw Street, $175,000, 03/02/20
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Mandi E. Rodriguez, 908 Grove St., Cottonwood, $126,000, 03/02/20
SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 1997 S. County Road 9, Newton, $35,000, 03/02/20
Carl B. Langford, Sherri M. Kemph and Phillip C. Kemph, 1585 W. State Highway 92, Newton, $375,000, 03/02/20
J & J Farms LLC, Marvin T. Crumpler and Charity C. Crumpler, 3.004 acres, Lot 4, Singletary Road, $17,500, 03/02/20
Courtney Love and Damon Love, Suzanna McDonald and Craig Crouch, 974 N. County Road 33, Ashford, $183,000, 03/02/20
Charlotte Ward, Richard Hunter and Betty Wengert, 87 Hood St., Cottonwood, $35,000, 03/02/20
Allen F. Reif and Deborah A. Reif, Cedric D. Taylor and Angela M. Taylor, 105 Vixen Court, $215,000, 03/02/20
Joshua F. Jackson and Sarah Jackson, John Giannini, 511 S. Iroquois Ave., $90,000, 03/02/20
David Mauldin, Michael Scott Owens, 1380 Middleton Road, $190,811, 03/02/20
Ronald Mauldin, Charles T. Thisler and Dianne Thisler, 529 Birchwood Lane, $175,500, 03/02/20
Jennifer Durden f/k/a Jennifer M. Teague, Jesse O. Weisiger and Johanna Kate Hardison Weisiger, 327 Vining Drive, $183,000, 03/02/20
Thomas Bradley Farrell and Megan Farrell, Charles Aaron Daniels, 103 Pond Cypress Loop, Midland City, $285,000, 03/02/20
Shanika Rhodes, Lesender Nettles, 308 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $76,500, 03/02/20
Bobby G. Brazzelle and Carolyn E. Brazzelle, Southern Craftsman Construction LLC, 0 Squirrel Drive, Newton, $7,500, 03/02/20
Everett Construction Company Inc., Tinaiya Kyaria Coleman, 141 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $116,900, 03/02/20
JMW Properties LLC and Chad Dean Development LLC, Bryan Clark and Crystal Clark, Lot 1, National Road, $36,000, 03/02/20
J. Kevin Moulton, Posadas & Arcos LLC, 126 Woods Drive, $57,000, 03/02/20
Tina Huggins a/k/a Tina Nicole Treadway Hunter, Troy Austin White, 92 3 South Road, $70,000, 03/02/20
Clifton Frank McGowan III and Amanda Mitchell McGowan, Robert Carlson Smith and Lydia Adine Smith, 283 Holland Road, Newton, $277,000, 03/02/20
Tyler P. Hervey and Hyunjung Hervey, Jenifer Gandy, 1270 Sandbed Road, Newton, $198,000, 03/02/20
Quicken Loans Inc., A. Davis Enterprises LLC, 808 Gonzales Drive, $110,750, 03/02/20
Luis Paul Nieves, Denise Nieves and Jennie R. Nieves, Shannon Geiger, 2018 Stonebridge Road, $175,000, 03/02/20
George A. Godwin and Carolyn M. Godwin, Thomas B. Merritt and Robbie M. Merritt, 1212 Summit St., $40,000, 03/02/20
Justin Brent Halstead and John W. Halstead, Zane Holland, 116 Radford Circle, $90,000, 03/03/20
Jace Johnson Construction LLC, Susan Ellen Turnquist, 4372 County Road 203, $227,000, 03/03/20
Robert Brandon Lyles, Robert Brandon Lyles and Natalie J. Lyles, 101 Gaffney Court, $171,000, 03/03/20
Drew A. Kriser and Nathan Kriser, Christopher L. Dyer and Alyssa Daphne Dyer, Lot 2, 13.375 acres, Skipper Road, Rehobeth, $80,000, 03/03/20
Steven Daniel Taylor and Angela Taylor Rice, Henderson Steel Erectors Inc., Headland Avenue (Metes and Bounds Description), $277,780, 03/03/20
Ignacio Handal and Kelly C. Handal, Dothan 193 St. Andrews LLC, 193 S. St. Andrews St., $285,000, 03/03/20
Lawrence Allen Povlacs et al, Joshua J. Keefer and Jennifer Keefer, 3702 Heatherbrook Place, $186,500, 03/03/20
Bobby Gene Tew, K.C. Bennett and R. Dean, 3219 Springdale Drive, $102,000, 03/03/20
Martha Cooper and Nancy R. Ludlum, Robert Samuel Enfinger and Elizabeth Bell Ludlum, 4 Parkplace Court, $110,000, 03/03/20
Everett Construction Co. Inc., Jerry Wayne Wilson and Jennifer Jan Wilson, 312 Camberly Court, $215,000, 03/03/20
Cody S. Love and Jeffrey S. Love, Abbie K. Jackson, 75 Sweetie Smith Road, Ashford, $113,000, 03/03/20
Truist Bank f/k/a Branch Banking and Trust Company, Keith Jackson and Mary F. Walker, 504 Mohawk Ave., $72,163, 03/03/20
Alpine Development LLC, Shelaine A. McShane, 1470 Glen Lawrence Road, $191,225, 03/03/20
Mary E. Grove, Steve Lamar Lee and Tonya Sloan Lee, 238 Bougainvillea Circle, $95,000, 03/03/20
Curtis Leon Hillman Jr., administrator of Estate of Curtis Leon Hillman Sr., Jacob Walker and Brooke Walker, 1612 Haisten Drive, $110,000, 03/03/20
Tyler Harris, Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 144 S. Oates St., $25,000, 03/03/20
Southern Siding LLC, Elizabeth S. LaFleur, 712 S. St. Highway 605, Taylor, $106,000, 03/04/20
Anita Machelle Betsill, John Sterling Johnston and Angela Gay Johnston, 700 Lynn Jarvis Road, Kinsey, $195,500, 03/04/20
Stephen L. Godwin, Chad L. Dykes and Lindsey W. Dykes, 103 Reseda Lane, $350,000, 03/05/20
Sydney Lynn Turvin n/k/a Sydney Lynn Cook, Heather Marie Paquette, 6381 Cottonwood Road, $118,000, 03/05/20
Bobby R. Love and Marcia A. Love, Julian Sculley, 3.217 acres, Enfinger Road, $2,000, 03/05/20
Charlene Bice and Barbara Miller, Violette Holdings LLC, 206 Pearl St., $7,000, 03/05/20
Nathan Kriser and Drew A. Kriser, Dennis Mark Leger and Cassandra Leger, Lot 4, 4.20 acres, Skipper Road, $41,500, 03/05/20
John W. Dickard and Elizabeth B. Dickard, Blake T. Rosenkoetter and Hayden C. Rosenkoetter, 500 Third Ave., Ashford, $55,000, 03/05/20
Janice L. Gibbs, Dan M. Moore, 115 Emerald Lake Drive, $120,000, 03/05/20
Charles N. Crowder and Kristen F. Crowder, Wilkerson K. Mahone and Zane A. Mahone, 504 S. Orange Ave., $187,000, 03/05/20
Galen Wesley Collins and Lorie J. Collins, Regina D. Bush and Jason C. Bush, 1430 Skipper Road, $340,000, 03/05/20
Sharon Joy Sizemore, John E. Smith, 1210 Richard Road, $35,000, 03/05/20
Philip Don Avery a/k/a Phillip Don Avery, Larry Askew and Sertha Askew, Old US Road, Gordon, $9,000, 03/05/20
Mark Eugene Phares, Michael Adolph Phares and Eleatha P. Ross, Linda Louise Fuller and James Terry Fuller as trustee of the 2010 Fuller Family Revocable Trust dated May 5, 2010, 123 Hidden Creek Circle, Unit 1, $221,000, 03/05/20
Damon B. Lott and Hilliary Lott, Kaleb S. Wiggins and Samantha L. Womble, 94 Lizard Lope Road, Columbia, $139,000, 03/05/20
Richard Arthur Jr. and Jan. C. Arthur, Deanna Cobb, 3310 County Road 203, $179,900, 03/05/20
Thomas H. Adams and Patricia A. Cox, Timothy Allen Watson and Courtney Ann Love, 0 Pansey Road, Ashford, $97,500, 03/05/20
Barry Boone and Teasia Boone, Donald William Poorman, 14430 E. State Highway 52, Columbia, $59,000, 03/05/20
