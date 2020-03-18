Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
New Residential Mortgage LLC, Federal National Mortgage Association, 3714 Quail Creek Drive, $136,900, 03/09/20
Fannie Mae, James Enfinger, 108 Pinehurst Drive, Ashford, $115,000, 03/09/20
James E. Yohn Sr., Doris Marie Yohn, 397 Marilyn Drive, $43,000, 03/09/20
Lori H. Smith a/k/a Lori Smith Brady as co-trustee of The Victoria G. Smith Child’s Trust, Veronica Gilbert, 402 Whatley Drive, $153,000, 03/09/20
Pamela Brookins Pelham, Murry Lynn Brookins and LaDonna Brookins Hart, Verlon Kent Ellison and Gloria K. Ellison, 1400 Ramer Loop Road, Cottonwood, $75,000, 03/09/20
Paul F. Meyers II and Cynthia L. Meyers, Patrick Thoma and Cameron Thoma, 2057 S. Oates St., $95,000, 03/09/20
Betty White, Brent Thomas Eggleston and Denise R. Eggleston, 75 McCall Way, Cottonwood, $180,000, 03/09/20
E.R. Porter Company LLC, Houston County, Alabama, 632 N. Oates St. and 100 W. Powell St., $100,000, 03/09/20
Maxine Chappell, Kenneth Woodham and Rose Woodham, 1.91 acres, Memphis Church Road, $17,500, 03/09/20
Glenn W. Lee, Cameron Ball, 400 Donna Drive, $40,000, 03/09/20
Michael Lapinskas and Marsha Lapinskas, Jeffrey Jerome Floyd and Mary Kathryn Brennan Floyd, 916 Main St., Ashford, $132,500, 03/09/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Vincent Vincent and Leigh Vincent, 110 Allendale Court, $70,000, 03/09/20
Stephen E. Peterman, Glenda S. Hays, 6285 Hodgesville Road, $146,000, 03/09/20
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Bobby Martin, 2616 Creekwood Drive, $60,100, 03/09/20
Alpine Development LLC, Prevatt Rentals LLC, 918 and 920 Main St., Ashford, $75,000, 03/09/20
Randal S. Bryson and Barbara M. Bryson, Roger Allen Arnold Jr., 0 Suggs Road, Headland, $42,000, 03/09/20
Randal Roland and Rusty Owens, Mary Hatcher, Lot 2, Glen Lawrence Road, Cowarts, $25,000, 03/09/20
Bruce Tyre, Candy Dee Littlefield, 1504 Shrewsbury Drive, $110,000, 03/09/20
Danny L. Dyess and Dorothy T. Dyess, Michael S. Hardwick, 300 Greenbriar Drive, $165,000, 03/09/20
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Logan Jester and Katelyn Cheshire, 88 Laurel Court, Newton, $259,000, 03/09/20
Evan Soles and Emily Soles, Dara Jones, 351 N. Park Ave., $143,200, 03/09/20
Aubre Anna Gilley, Bob the Builder LLC, 504 W. Franklin St., $7,000, 03/10/20
Colony Park LLC, NPM Properties Inc., tract of land, $450,000, 03/10/20
Walter Chadwick Cameron, Mavis Ann Cameron, Amanda H. Utnick a/k/a Nicole Utnick, and Alisa L. Krueger a/k/a Lisa Krueger, John T. Watkins, 2740 Fowler Road, Ashford, $130,000, 03/10/20
NPM Properties LLC, SCM Property Management LLC, tract of land, $750,000, 03/10/20
Christopher Wade Dixon and Amy Foster Dixon, D & B Farms Inc., 106 Tazewell Court, $128,000, 03/10/20
The Estate of Claud Leonard Planchon, Rebecca Chambless, 350 Brushfire Drive, $139,000, 03/10/20
Larry G. Devore, Gary S. Granger and Beth G. Granger, 0 Cureton Road, 50 acres, $150,000, 03/10/20
David Asbill and Tabitha Asbill, Jason Brown and Shelley Brown, 1855 Wicksburg Road, Newton, $40,000, 03/10/20
Federal Home Mortgage Corp., Ryan Kriser, 101 Covey Circle, $50,001, 03/10/20
Nathan Kriser et al, Joseph D. Bouton et al, 1315 Skipper Road, $287,000, 03/10/20
Andrew C. Saunders and Kyndal C. Saunders, Timothy Luke Rockwell and Caroline Diane Rockwell, 506 Santolina Road, $191,900, 03/10/20
Crepe Myrtle Holdings LLC, Dabit Properties LLC, 2536 Montgomery Highway, $3,115,000, 03/10/20
Regions Bank, Southern Siding LLC, 2204 Saddlewood Trail, $75,000, 03/10/20
Mark and Tami Culver, 4219 LLC, 16 Park Place, $150,000, 03/11/20
Carlos M. Santos-Rios and Thea Marie Santos, Jose Cabanes and Josephine Cabanes, 125 Callowhill Court, $135,000, 03/11/20
Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Callie McMahan, 108 Heyward Drive, $152,000, 03/11/20
Robert J. Rendzio, W3 Properties LLC, 804 Live Oak Trail, $157,500, 03/12/20
Highlands Cove LLC, Julie G. Cook, 104 Allander St., $278,500, 03/12/20
RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, Yeshaben Priyankkumar Shar and Lavlin Vanmalibhai Patel, 122 Coral Lane, $80,611, 03/12/20
Wells Fargo Bank, LJO Global LLC, 759 E. Selma St., $14,700, 03/12/20
JCC Properties, Charles R. Mathis, 602 Pinecrest Drive, $100,500, 03/12/20
Everett Construction, Ashlee Michelle Palmer and Stevon Andrew Palmer, 101 Beauville Drive, Kinsey, $121,900, 03/12/20
Charles E. Bryan and Patricia A. Bryan, Belinda Eubanks, 819 Pepperridge Road, $210,000, 03/12/20
Kris M. Torbert and Buffy M. Torbert, Timothy Mark Creamer, 105 Fernleaf Way, $305,000, 03/12/20
Donavan S. Leonard and Devi W. Leonard, William Stuart Forsyth and Maylyn Rodriguez Forsyth, 898 Power Dam Road, Newton, $349,900, 03/12/20
Jonathen W. Brown and Kimberly D. Brown, Andre Omar Jones, 302 Daniel Circle, $132,500, 03/12/20
Sharon Smith-Tucker, James J. Sewejkis and Sally I. Sewejkis, 110 Candle Brook Drive, $112,000, 03/12/20
Larry G. Devore, Private Holdings LLC and Seth Goree, 0 S. County Road 33, $97,500, 03/12/20
Michael Whitman King and Sammie P. King, Brenda Kay Bryant, 1921 Glasgow Drive, $125,000, 03/12/20
Deloney Construction Inc., Henry L. Small and Marcia A. Small, 202 Glen Oaks Drive, $232,000, 03/12/20
Johnny K. Cumbie and Bradley J. Cumbie, Aundrea Welch, 0 Sandbed Road, Newton, $15,000, 03/12/20
Annie Lois Warren, Jerome Warren, 913 Wheat St., $5,000, 03/12/20
Cathrine Phipps, Beverly Ann Lewis and Eddie Roy Harrison Jr., Pat Arlen McNeill and Sherry L. McNeill, 1603 Adrian Road, $123,500, 03/12/20
Jacob D. Walker and L. Brooke Walker, Hunter Ford Howland and Courtney Danielle Landon, 1429 Cecil Varnum Road, $118,900, 03/12/20
