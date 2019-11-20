dot generic real estate transactions 4 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, American Interstate Investments LLC, 272 Hickory Court, Webb, $34,000, 11/04/19

Rebecca Davis, Devyn R. Gentzyel, 408 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $170,000, 11/04/19

Bruce W. Young, Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass Inc., 515 Columbia Highway, $250,000, 11/04/19

Efurd Properties LLC, Randall Roland, 6234 U.S. Hwy. 84, Cowarts, $80,000, 11/04/19

Gabriel Addison Hall, Kristin L. Gilley, 205 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $112,500, 11/04/19

James C. Harvey and Lydia Harvey f/k/a Lydia Ellis, Brantley Lamar Simmons and Olivia Lane Hines, 102 Tiffany Drive, $170,000, 11/04/19

Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., David McCarthy and Jessica McCarthy, 439 W. Cook Road, $160,000, 11/04/19

Bobby Ware, Joshua Nelson and Laura Nelson, 717 Price St., $30,500, 11/04/19

Bobby Ware, Joshua Nelson and Laura Nelson, 719 Price St., $30,500, 11/04/19

Jay P. Shipman, Gregory S. Cox and Kerrie K. Cox, 2 Holly Hill Road, $359,000, 11/04/19

Gilbert O. Sanford Jr. and Deborah I. Sanford, William Williams III and Brooke Williams, 1518 Roney Road, Kinsey, $105,000, 11/04/19

Kerrie K. Cox, Samuel Bedford Kyle, 517 Edinburgh Way, $272,000, 11/04/19

Corey Mack Hunt, Elizabeth Hunt, Catherine Loretta Hunt Hagen and Robert Stephen Hagen, Brian Henderson and Susan Burkett, 2701 Peachtree Drive, $286,000, 11/04/19

James Larry Herring and Sheila Helms, Douglas Johnson and Steve Allen Ray, 2906 Selwood Circle, $111,500, 11/04/19

R.L. Moore Homes Inc., Karie I. Lofton, 363 Cypress St., Webb, $92,500, 11/04/19

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jonathan Posadas Gutierrez and Ivonne Jhoanna Arcos Gonzalez, 3304 Dena Drive, $84,150, 11/04/19

Kevin David Mechling, Jacob Walker and Brooke Walker, 1915 S. State Highway 109, $35,000, 11/04/19

Denise C. Louthain, Ronald G and Mary B. Churchwell, 4009 Woodberry Drive, $144,000, 11/04/19

Dewayne Edward Buckelew and Kave Mcintyre Buckelew, Shavon Ware and Keiron P. Bryant, 113 Foxfire Drive, $190,000, 11/04/19

Linda Gayle Brown, Dewayne and Kaye Buckelew, 107 Foxfire Drive, $195,000, 11/04/19

Wesley McKenzie and Leah McKenzie, Jayma and Nancy Ivey Stembridge, 8471 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $120,000, 11/04/19

Arthur Randy Hall as personal representative of The Estate of Betty Sue Hall, Gayle Cross Hinz and Danny Michael Darley, 2730 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, $50,000, 11/04/19

Benjamin Elliot Dasinger and Tesla Dasinger, Sarah Jenks, 105 Hardridge Lane, $133,000, 11/04/19

Madison Taylor Peeler and Seth Allen Peeler, Trent Bradley Owens, 105 Westchester Drive, $121,000, 11/04/19

Michael Forrester Jr. and Tiffany Forrester, Aaron Tatum and Iris Tatum, 1431 W. State Highway 92, Newton, $189,000, 11/04/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Joy R. Dasinger and Warren M. Dasinger, 100 Waxmyrtle Road, $166,360, 11/05/19

Matthew Rivers and Laura Rivers, Emily Brannon Ivey, 194 Golf View Drive, $140,000, 11/05/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, William Jeffrey Bridges and Deborah Kay Bridges, 113 Sugarberry Road, $169,500, 11/05/19

Daxton W. Barkley and Tonya E. Barkley, Candace Adrianna Fowler and Timothy Trey Fowler, 300 Glencoe Way, $485,000, 11/05/19

Christie Rae Hayes and Thomas W. Hayes, Robert Johnson, 2824 Omussee Road, $75,000, 11/05/19

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 936 E. County Road 8, Ashford, $45,828, 11/05/19

The Estate of Claud Leonard Planchon, Martiro Holdings LLC, 507 Mayo St., $75,000, 11/05/19

Estate of Acton Crawford Howell, Eric C. McElwain and Lauri C. McElwain, 104 Downie Point, $360,000, 11/05/19

Carol Murphy, Robert Johnston and Mary Kay Johnston, 2143 Omussee Road, $59,000, 11/05/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Robin Lindsay Williams, 115 Sugarberry Road, $156,300, 11/06/19

Dani Marie H. Brown and Thomas W. Brown, Jeremiah Maddox and Abby Clark Maddox, 0 County Road 9, Newton, $326,900, 11/06/19

Joseph H. Sikora, Justin G. Hovey and Danielle Hovey, 113 Camellia Drive, $488,000, 11/06/19

Andy Hobbs and Stacey Hobbs, Matthew Scott Crooms and Meagan Baily Crooms, 1910 Sullivan Drive, $111,858, 11/06/19

The Estate of Claud Leonard Planchon, Martiro Holdings LLC, 115 Marella Court, $60,000, 11/06/19

Xylorose Crowder, Billy M. Snell Jr. and Heidi R. Snell, 4274 S. Brannon Stand Road, Taylor, $58,600, 11/06/19

Billy M. Snell Jr., Heidi R. Snell and Bobbi J. Snell, BSX LLC, 4326 S. Brannon Stand Road, $75,000, 11/06/19

Dryden Contracting Inc., CWS LLC, 105 Yaupon Court, $25,000, 11/06/19

Sammy C. Sansom, WALA LLC, 1200 S. Edgewood Drive, $45,000, 11/06/19

Rent It LLC, Allen Wright and Tammy Wright, 6501 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $70,000, 11/06/19

Daniel Ray Danford, Michael Holden King, 1169 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $87,000, 11/07/19

Kaitlyn Brooke McCurley and John Michael McCurley Jr., Thena Balisteri, 133 Montreat Court, $139,500, 11/07/19

Edward J. Bagley, SRS Development LLC, 106 Mooresboro Court, $24,500, 11/07/19

Mary Angeila Shepard, Solomon Hernandez, 324 Box Road, $80,000, 11/07/19

Lamar B. Kelly Jr., Daniel W. Kennon and Shieba K. Kennon, 4015 Wiregrass Drive, $75,926, 11/07/19

William Joseph Stockton and Pamela Jean Stockton, Brian Brosseau and Natisha L. Brosseau, 108 Needle Pine Drive, $230,000, 11/07/19

Alfred and Betty Owens, Kriser Homes South Inc., Lot 11 Block E Rocky Branch, Springfield Lane, $8,000, 11/07/19

Kriser Homes South Inc., Ijathus I. Allen and Georgia A. Allen, 1360 Battles Road, $217,800, 11/07/19

Tara Hubbard Construction, Cary Watson Wiley et al, 513 Patterson Road, $257,500, 11/07/19

Boyd F. Swarts, Nazrudeen Mohammed and Sherry Sonny, 575 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $270,000, 11/07/19

Charles A. King, Peggy K. Adams, Cheryl K. Harvey and Raymond F. King Jr., SB Land LLC, 5/272 acres, Omussee Road, Cowarts, $18,000, 11/07/19

Tri-Star LLC, KTP Properties LLC, 102 Burlington Court, $105,000, 11/07/19

Eddie G. Smith, Ronald A. Devane and Ann C. Devane, 120 +/- acres, Watson Bridge Road and Otis Buie Road, Webb, $500,000, 11/07/19

Christopher Thomas, Jimmy Ray Lanton Jr., 11.49 acres, County Road 22, Columbia, $45,000, 11/12/19

Rebecca J. Parrish, Shirley Goodway, 212 Pleasant Road, $5,000, 11/12/19

Lighting of Georgia Inc., Garrison Properties LLC, 6330 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $410,000, 11/12/19

CitiMortgage Inc., Firecracker Holdings LLC, 3900 Richland Road, $76,000, 11/12/19

Richard Lee, Willie Copeland, 809 Price St., $13,000, 11/12/19

Jared Michael Miller and Sarah Elizabeth Miller, D&B Farms Inc., 110 Boyce Road, $122,000, 11/12/19

Joel Barfield and Starla Barfield, Vancie Goldsmith and Katlin Goldsmith, 244 Melrose Lane, $138,000, 11/12/19

Jason Andrews and April S. Andrews, Mike Pritchett Jr. and Margaret Paige Pritchett, 134 Silver Maple Lane, Rehobeth, $217,500, 11/12/19

Wright Remsen, Wesley Lawrence Majors and Brittany Celeste Duncan, 904 Post Oak Drive, $69,900, 11/12/19

Tara Hubbard Construction Company Inc., Eric Lee Leavigne et al, 513 Patterson Road, $212,360, 11/12/19

Larry D. Breckenridge and Cheryl S. Breckenridge, Home Oil Company Inc., 5648 U. S. Highway 84, Cowarts, $267,500, 11/12/19

Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Philip Holland, .220 portion of 72 Billy Snell Road, $5,000, 11/12/19

Specalloy Corporation, Wasted Properties LLC, 1004 N. Beverlye Road, $205,000, 11/12/19

Adam L. Nyitray and Brittany M. Nyitray, Mary Drue Wheeler, 406 Orchard Circle, $237,500, 11/12/19

Larry Turner and Angela R. Turner, Herman Jones, 2309 Aberdeen Road, $80,000, 11/12/19

Sammy M. Ward and Sarah P. Ward, Michael D. Brock, 306 Conifer Court, $265,000, 11/12/19

Brian J. Kern and Breanna Kern, Linda H. Dupree, 220 Habersham Drive, $262,500, 11/12/19

Nettie’s Place LLC, Jeremy Enfinger and Kristyn Enfinger, Lot 5, Hunter Road, Columbia, $15,000, 11/12/19

Donald E. Thompson and Emily Iris Thompson, Greg Buntin and Josie Buntin, 132 Little Oak Court, $38,500, 11/12/19

Edward Dan Maddox and Sharon Bird Maddox, Keith Harold Brown, 1213 Reeves St., $65,000, 11/12/19

Sha’nah S. Martin, Thomas James Spivey, 111 Yorkshire St., $210,000, 11/12/19

Paige Woodham Heffner f/k/a Paige W. Mims and Raye Ann W. Calton, Eric L. O’Bryan and Tammy C. O’Bryan, TBD Woodham Road, Headland, $172,500, 11/12/19

Alan Howell, Larry Crutchfield, 1964 S. Alice St., $22,500, 11/12/19

Harpat LLC, William Jared Choat and Heather M. Choat, 500 Westbrook Road, $499,900, 11/12/19

Highlands Cove LLC, Janice O. Arango, 204 Yorkhill St., $297,630, 11/13/19

Jimmy Robinson and Janie Robinson, Sedalia A. Nelson and Andrea Standish, 1154 Hunter Road, Columbia, $285,000, 11/13/19

Dirk Smits and Geeske Smits a/k/a Grace Smits, Jimmy Robinson and Janie Robinson, 310 Alcan Way, $276,900, 11/13/19

David Mauldin and M&M Homebuilders LLC, Bobby Mauldin, 709 Massee Drive and 711 Massee Drive, $12,000, 11/13/19

James Seawright and Heather Seawright, Leander Z. Taylor and Lisa K. Taylor, 301 Drake Drive, $199,900, 11/13/19

Joseph and Lisa Donofro, Nick and Laurie Shimoda, 3005 Evans Drive, $1,500, 11/13/19

Ronald D. Marshall and Janet M. Marshall, Mathew Sheldon, 100 Carpenter Court, $275,000, 11/13/19

Carole Thompson, Tammy Nichols, 121 Hidden Sunset Drive, $122,000, 11/13/19

David M. Fonda and Tanyiska C. Fonda, Mark Eugene Riley and Ami Catherine Riley, 207 Woodleigh Road, $113,000, 11/13/19

Ameris Bank, Michael Ferrero, Lots 10 and 11, Helms Road, $72,600, 11/13/19

WALA LLC, WALA LLC and Tommy Tolleson, 1200 S. Edgewood Drive, $22,500, 11/14/19

Walter Leslie King Jr. and Lea Kelley King, James T. New and Vicky New, 221 Asphodel Drive, $500,000, 11/14/19

M&M Homebuilders LLC, Jeremy L. Haywood and Yasmee Haywood, 2060 Middleton Road, $163,200, 11/14/19

Grant Alan Schroll, Gary M. Williams, 1115 Cornell Ave., $165,500, 11/14/19

Estate of Charles E. Dye, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., 12221 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $105,000, 11/14/19

PeoplesSouth Bank, Rickie Temmis, 2101 Lake St., $15,000, 11/14/19

Howard Jeffrey Ross and Kimberly Pauline Ross, Joshua M. Towns and Katheryn S. Towns, .14 acres off County Road 22, Headland, $1,500, 11/14/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Bob A. Barry, 305 Courtland Drive, $188,300, 11/14/19

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments