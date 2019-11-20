Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, American Interstate Investments LLC, 272 Hickory Court, Webb, $34,000, 11/04/19
Rebecca Davis, Devyn R. Gentzyel, 408 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $170,000, 11/04/19
Bruce W. Young, Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass Inc., 515 Columbia Highway, $250,000, 11/04/19
Efurd Properties LLC, Randall Roland, 6234 U.S. Hwy. 84, Cowarts, $80,000, 11/04/19
Gabriel Addison Hall, Kristin L. Gilley, 205 Petunia Drive, Taylor, $112,500, 11/04/19
James C. Harvey and Lydia Harvey f/k/a Lydia Ellis, Brantley Lamar Simmons and Olivia Lane Hines, 102 Tiffany Drive, $170,000, 11/04/19
Dan Lee Construction Co. Inc., David McCarthy and Jessica McCarthy, 439 W. Cook Road, $160,000, 11/04/19
Bobby Ware, Joshua Nelson and Laura Nelson, 717 Price St., $30,500, 11/04/19
Bobby Ware, Joshua Nelson and Laura Nelson, 719 Price St., $30,500, 11/04/19
Jay P. Shipman, Gregory S. Cox and Kerrie K. Cox, 2 Holly Hill Road, $359,000, 11/04/19
Gilbert O. Sanford Jr. and Deborah I. Sanford, William Williams III and Brooke Williams, 1518 Roney Road, Kinsey, $105,000, 11/04/19
Kerrie K. Cox, Samuel Bedford Kyle, 517 Edinburgh Way, $272,000, 11/04/19
Corey Mack Hunt, Elizabeth Hunt, Catherine Loretta Hunt Hagen and Robert Stephen Hagen, Brian Henderson and Susan Burkett, 2701 Peachtree Drive, $286,000, 11/04/19
James Larry Herring and Sheila Helms, Douglas Johnson and Steve Allen Ray, 2906 Selwood Circle, $111,500, 11/04/19
R.L. Moore Homes Inc., Karie I. Lofton, 363 Cypress St., Webb, $92,500, 11/04/19
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Jonathan Posadas Gutierrez and Ivonne Jhoanna Arcos Gonzalez, 3304 Dena Drive, $84,150, 11/04/19
Kevin David Mechling, Jacob Walker and Brooke Walker, 1915 S. State Highway 109, $35,000, 11/04/19
Denise C. Louthain, Ronald G and Mary B. Churchwell, 4009 Woodberry Drive, $144,000, 11/04/19
Dewayne Edward Buckelew and Kave Mcintyre Buckelew, Shavon Ware and Keiron P. Bryant, 113 Foxfire Drive, $190,000, 11/04/19
Linda Gayle Brown, Dewayne and Kaye Buckelew, 107 Foxfire Drive, $195,000, 11/04/19
Wesley McKenzie and Leah McKenzie, Jayma and Nancy Ivey Stembridge, 8471 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $120,000, 11/04/19
Arthur Randy Hall as personal representative of The Estate of Betty Sue Hall, Gayle Cross Hinz and Danny Michael Darley, 2730 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, $50,000, 11/04/19
Benjamin Elliot Dasinger and Tesla Dasinger, Sarah Jenks, 105 Hardridge Lane, $133,000, 11/04/19
Madison Taylor Peeler and Seth Allen Peeler, Trent Bradley Owens, 105 Westchester Drive, $121,000, 11/04/19
Michael Forrester Jr. and Tiffany Forrester, Aaron Tatum and Iris Tatum, 1431 W. State Highway 92, Newton, $189,000, 11/04/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Joy R. Dasinger and Warren M. Dasinger, 100 Waxmyrtle Road, $166,360, 11/05/19
Matthew Rivers and Laura Rivers, Emily Brannon Ivey, 194 Golf View Drive, $140,000, 11/05/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, William Jeffrey Bridges and Deborah Kay Bridges, 113 Sugarberry Road, $169,500, 11/05/19
Daxton W. Barkley and Tonya E. Barkley, Candace Adrianna Fowler and Timothy Trey Fowler, 300 Glencoe Way, $485,000, 11/05/19
Christie Rae Hayes and Thomas W. Hayes, Robert Johnson, 2824 Omussee Road, $75,000, 11/05/19
RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 936 E. County Road 8, Ashford, $45,828, 11/05/19
The Estate of Claud Leonard Planchon, Martiro Holdings LLC, 507 Mayo St., $75,000, 11/05/19
Estate of Acton Crawford Howell, Eric C. McElwain and Lauri C. McElwain, 104 Downie Point, $360,000, 11/05/19
Carol Murphy, Robert Johnston and Mary Kay Johnston, 2143 Omussee Road, $59,000, 11/05/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Robin Lindsay Williams, 115 Sugarberry Road, $156,300, 11/06/19
Dani Marie H. Brown and Thomas W. Brown, Jeremiah Maddox and Abby Clark Maddox, 0 County Road 9, Newton, $326,900, 11/06/19
Joseph H. Sikora, Justin G. Hovey and Danielle Hovey, 113 Camellia Drive, $488,000, 11/06/19
Andy Hobbs and Stacey Hobbs, Matthew Scott Crooms and Meagan Baily Crooms, 1910 Sullivan Drive, $111,858, 11/06/19
The Estate of Claud Leonard Planchon, Martiro Holdings LLC, 115 Marella Court, $60,000, 11/06/19
Xylorose Crowder, Billy M. Snell Jr. and Heidi R. Snell, 4274 S. Brannon Stand Road, Taylor, $58,600, 11/06/19
Billy M. Snell Jr., Heidi R. Snell and Bobbi J. Snell, BSX LLC, 4326 S. Brannon Stand Road, $75,000, 11/06/19
Dryden Contracting Inc., CWS LLC, 105 Yaupon Court, $25,000, 11/06/19
Sammy C. Sansom, WALA LLC, 1200 S. Edgewood Drive, $45,000, 11/06/19
Rent It LLC, Allen Wright and Tammy Wright, 6501 E. County Road 8, Pansey, $70,000, 11/06/19
Daniel Ray Danford, Michael Holden King, 1169 Ben Ivey Road, Webb, $87,000, 11/07/19
Kaitlyn Brooke McCurley and John Michael McCurley Jr., Thena Balisteri, 133 Montreat Court, $139,500, 11/07/19
Edward J. Bagley, SRS Development LLC, 106 Mooresboro Court, $24,500, 11/07/19
Mary Angeila Shepard, Solomon Hernandez, 324 Box Road, $80,000, 11/07/19
Lamar B. Kelly Jr., Daniel W. Kennon and Shieba K. Kennon, 4015 Wiregrass Drive, $75,926, 11/07/19
William Joseph Stockton and Pamela Jean Stockton, Brian Brosseau and Natisha L. Brosseau, 108 Needle Pine Drive, $230,000, 11/07/19
Alfred and Betty Owens, Kriser Homes South Inc., Lot 11 Block E Rocky Branch, Springfield Lane, $8,000, 11/07/19
Kriser Homes South Inc., Ijathus I. Allen and Georgia A. Allen, 1360 Battles Road, $217,800, 11/07/19
Tara Hubbard Construction, Cary Watson Wiley et al, 513 Patterson Road, $257,500, 11/07/19
Boyd F. Swarts, Nazrudeen Mohammed and Sherry Sonny, 575 Furnie Folks Road, Webb, $270,000, 11/07/19
Charles A. King, Peggy K. Adams, Cheryl K. Harvey and Raymond F. King Jr., SB Land LLC, 5/272 acres, Omussee Road, Cowarts, $18,000, 11/07/19
Tri-Star LLC, KTP Properties LLC, 102 Burlington Court, $105,000, 11/07/19
Eddie G. Smith, Ronald A. Devane and Ann C. Devane, 120 +/- acres, Watson Bridge Road and Otis Buie Road, Webb, $500,000, 11/07/19
Christopher Thomas, Jimmy Ray Lanton Jr., 11.49 acres, County Road 22, Columbia, $45,000, 11/12/19
Rebecca J. Parrish, Shirley Goodway, 212 Pleasant Road, $5,000, 11/12/19
Lighting of Georgia Inc., Garrison Properties LLC, 6330 E. State Highway 52, Webb, $410,000, 11/12/19
CitiMortgage Inc., Firecracker Holdings LLC, 3900 Richland Road, $76,000, 11/12/19
Richard Lee, Willie Copeland, 809 Price St., $13,000, 11/12/19
Jared Michael Miller and Sarah Elizabeth Miller, D&B Farms Inc., 110 Boyce Road, $122,000, 11/12/19
Joel Barfield and Starla Barfield, Vancie Goldsmith and Katlin Goldsmith, 244 Melrose Lane, $138,000, 11/12/19
Jason Andrews and April S. Andrews, Mike Pritchett Jr. and Margaret Paige Pritchett, 134 Silver Maple Lane, Rehobeth, $217,500, 11/12/19
Wright Remsen, Wesley Lawrence Majors and Brittany Celeste Duncan, 904 Post Oak Drive, $69,900, 11/12/19
Tara Hubbard Construction Company Inc., Eric Lee Leavigne et al, 513 Patterson Road, $212,360, 11/12/19
Larry D. Breckenridge and Cheryl S. Breckenridge, Home Oil Company Inc., 5648 U. S. Highway 84, Cowarts, $267,500, 11/12/19
Gilbert Construction Company Inc., Philip Holland, .220 portion of 72 Billy Snell Road, $5,000, 11/12/19
Specalloy Corporation, Wasted Properties LLC, 1004 N. Beverlye Road, $205,000, 11/12/19
Adam L. Nyitray and Brittany M. Nyitray, Mary Drue Wheeler, 406 Orchard Circle, $237,500, 11/12/19
Larry Turner and Angela R. Turner, Herman Jones, 2309 Aberdeen Road, $80,000, 11/12/19
Sammy M. Ward and Sarah P. Ward, Michael D. Brock, 306 Conifer Court, $265,000, 11/12/19
Brian J. Kern and Breanna Kern, Linda H. Dupree, 220 Habersham Drive, $262,500, 11/12/19
Nettie’s Place LLC, Jeremy Enfinger and Kristyn Enfinger, Lot 5, Hunter Road, Columbia, $15,000, 11/12/19
Donald E. Thompson and Emily Iris Thompson, Greg Buntin and Josie Buntin, 132 Little Oak Court, $38,500, 11/12/19
Edward Dan Maddox and Sharon Bird Maddox, Keith Harold Brown, 1213 Reeves St., $65,000, 11/12/19
Sha’nah S. Martin, Thomas James Spivey, 111 Yorkshire St., $210,000, 11/12/19
Paige Woodham Heffner f/k/a Paige W. Mims and Raye Ann W. Calton, Eric L. O’Bryan and Tammy C. O’Bryan, TBD Woodham Road, Headland, $172,500, 11/12/19
Alan Howell, Larry Crutchfield, 1964 S. Alice St., $22,500, 11/12/19
Harpat LLC, William Jared Choat and Heather M. Choat, 500 Westbrook Road, $499,900, 11/12/19
Highlands Cove LLC, Janice O. Arango, 204 Yorkhill St., $297,630, 11/13/19
Jimmy Robinson and Janie Robinson, Sedalia A. Nelson and Andrea Standish, 1154 Hunter Road, Columbia, $285,000, 11/13/19
Dirk Smits and Geeske Smits a/k/a Grace Smits, Jimmy Robinson and Janie Robinson, 310 Alcan Way, $276,900, 11/13/19
David Mauldin and M&M Homebuilders LLC, Bobby Mauldin, 709 Massee Drive and 711 Massee Drive, $12,000, 11/13/19
James Seawright and Heather Seawright, Leander Z. Taylor and Lisa K. Taylor, 301 Drake Drive, $199,900, 11/13/19
Joseph and Lisa Donofro, Nick and Laurie Shimoda, 3005 Evans Drive, $1,500, 11/13/19
Ronald D. Marshall and Janet M. Marshall, Mathew Sheldon, 100 Carpenter Court, $275,000, 11/13/19
Carole Thompson, Tammy Nichols, 121 Hidden Sunset Drive, $122,000, 11/13/19
David M. Fonda and Tanyiska C. Fonda, Mark Eugene Riley and Ami Catherine Riley, 207 Woodleigh Road, $113,000, 11/13/19
Ameris Bank, Michael Ferrero, Lots 10 and 11, Helms Road, $72,600, 11/13/19
WALA LLC, WALA LLC and Tommy Tolleson, 1200 S. Edgewood Drive, $22,500, 11/14/19
Walter Leslie King Jr. and Lea Kelley King, James T. New and Vicky New, 221 Asphodel Drive, $500,000, 11/14/19
M&M Homebuilders LLC, Jeremy L. Haywood and Yasmee Haywood, 2060 Middleton Road, $163,200, 11/14/19
Grant Alan Schroll, Gary M. Williams, 1115 Cornell Ave., $165,500, 11/14/19
Estate of Charles E. Dye, Tri-Whitaker Investments Inc., 12221 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $105,000, 11/14/19
PeoplesSouth Bank, Rickie Temmis, 2101 Lake St., $15,000, 11/14/19
Howard Jeffrey Ross and Kimberly Pauline Ross, Joshua M. Towns and Katheryn S. Towns, .14 acres off County Road 22, Headland, $1,500, 11/14/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Bob A. Barry, 305 Courtland Drive, $188,300, 11/14/19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.