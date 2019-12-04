dot generic real estate transactions 3 generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date

Sean A. McBrearty, trustee of The Sean Anthony McBrearty Revocable Family Trust, David Benjamin Cosby, 318 Woodland Drive, $490,000, 11/25/19

U.S. Bank, Steve Glover, 120 Michigan Drive, $125,100, 11/25/19

The Estate of Claud L. Planchon, Robert A. Syfrett and Andre L. Syfrett, 2163 S. County Road 59, $213,535, 11/25/19

Glenda E. Williams, Ameris Bank, 406 Reid Drive, $53,000, 11/25/19

Terry L. Beverett, Regions Bank, 793 S. Saint Andrews St., $32,680, 11/25/19

J. Farrest Taylor, Hannah Taylor, 732 Paulk Road, $25,000, 11/25/19

Delta Kaye Spann, Tate Clark, 104 Grand Oaks Drive, $75,000, 11/25/19

William Doyle Knick Jr., Desmond Mangal and Dhanmattie Mangal, 317 Daniel Circle, $125,000, 11/25/19

MTGLQ Investors LP, G5 LLC, 107 Sycamore St., $55,000, 11/25/19

Paul Muller and Patricia Muller, Paul J. Muller II and Emily Muller, 1700 Haisten Drive, $170,000, 11/25/19

First National Bank of Hartford, Leah Brooke Walker and Jacob D. Walker, National Road, Rehobeth, $55,000, 11/25/19

Wade Kriser, James R. Brannon and June M. Brannon, 1164 Skipper Road, Rehobeth, $278,000, 11/25/19

Christopher Robin Hood, Kriser Homes South Inc., 402 Aububon Drive, $16,200, 11/25/19

Sheila Davis, Saul B. Harrell, 1111 Sumter St., $109,900, 11/25/19

Chasity McCullough and Jack R. Brewer III, April Denise and John Denver Perez, 5040 S. State Highway 605, $165,000, 11/25/19

Thomas J. O’Connor and Nanko O’Connor, William Joseph Stockton and Pamela Jean Stockton, 5119 S. Park Ave., $245,000, 11/25/19

Armeto C. Reynolds, Robert M. Elert Supplemental Needs Trust, 306 Orchard Circle, $255,000, 11/25/19

Jimmy Gay, Joshua L. Edwards, 907 S. Range St., 129 Shield Court, $39,000, 11/25/19

Lynn H. Shoupe and Johnathan R. Sullivan, Viola D. Works, 720 Parker St., $8,000, 11/25/19

Connie J. Newberry, William E. Ridlehoover Jr. and Pamela D. Ridlehoover, 106 Haddington Park Lane, $315,000, 11/25/19

Tommy L. Skeen and Jane C. Skeen, Keith G. Waldron, 129 Stillwood Road, $205,000, 11/25/19

Jessica Tharp Ezell and Morgan Keith Ezell, Andres E. Valenzuela, 114 Royal Orleans Court, $495,000, 11/25/19

David Clark Construction Inc., Morgan K. Ezell and Jessica T. Ezell, 201 Rylee Road, $290,275, 11/25/19

Matthew M. Lowlavar and Melissa G. Lowlavar, Justin L. Lowlavar, 109 Sunshine Lane, $167,500, 11/26/19

Abbie B. Dixon Davis f/k/a Abbie B. Dixon and Tyler N. Davis, John Ivar Wallin III and Faye Shaw Wallin, 2887 Harrison Road, $195,000, 11/26/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, James David Butterfield and Darcy Vann Butterfield, 211 Pepperridge Road, $183,864, 11/26/19

Charles Jefferson Bryant III and Lauren Lambert Bryant f/k/a Lauren Lambert, Charles F. Peacock, 1980 and 1962 Middleton Road, $176,200, 11/26/19

SMB Land LLC, Stone Martin Builders LLC, 1959 S. County Road 9, Newton, $35,000, 11/26/19

Kay M. Williams, James Melvin Seawright and Heather Dan Yale Seawright, 100 Crooked Creek Drive, Ashford, $168,000, 11/26/19

Stone Martin Builders LLC, Jack Richard Brewer III, 1951 S. County Road 9, Newton, $234,434, 11/26/19

Nader S. Araj and Melinda K. Araj as Trustees of the Nader S. and Melinda K. Araj 2003 Trust, David R. Cornelius and Misty Y. Cornelius, 1816 Fairfield Drive, $43,000, 11/26/19

Jeffery Wayne Hayborn, individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Gracie A. Hayborn, Mary Elizabeth Worthy and Mary Allison Brady Ivey, Parisa Meghani, Hayborn Road, Webb, $235,000, 11/26/19

Barbara Ann Williams, Andrea Parker, M&B, $3,000, 11/26/19

Louis A. Burgess, Kathleen Frances Brown and David William Brown, 107 Cove Lane, $119,900, 11/26/19

Michael R. Pittman and Cassandra N. Newby, Glynn Estes Rogers Jr., TBD Holland Road, Newton, $26,000, 11/26/19

Louann Watkins, Michael J. Wilson, 107 Hampshire St., $210,000, 11/26/19

Lisa Goodman Bennett, Donna Ann Farmer, 219 Morning Glory Lane, $225,000, 11/26/19

Tom A. West III, Tom West Company, 312 Telluride Lane, Midland City, $30,000, 11/26/19

Deborah L. Nix, Olivia Joy Howell, 172 Candle Brook Drive, $126,000, 11/26/19

Wol Suk Simpkins, Saimara Soto and Abiezer Soto, 301 Mauldin Drive, $79,900, 11/26/19

Annie Copeland, Frances J. Bradshaw, 509 Collier St., $32,681.51, 11/27/19

Bobby Anne Gardner, Personal Representative of The Estate of James H. Lamb, Gerald Hartline and Cecilia Dolores Rossell, 0.10 acres +/- Highway 53, Cottonwood, $2,000, 11/27/19

Southern Home Builders LLC, Garrett L. Watson and Krista N. Watson, #20, Hilltop Road, Newton, $25,000, 11/27/19

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Federal National Mortgage Association, 6879 E. County Road 22, Headland, $68,300, 11/27/19

Jonathan Lane, Anibal Munoz and Amalia Munoz, 304 Drake Drive, $214,000, 11/27/19

Hugh Gregory Brown and Michele D. Brown, Joshua Gilley, 272 Scott Nursery Road, $87,500, 11/27/19

Deborah Miller, Loretta Gail Hodges, 454 Flournoy Moore Road, $39,900, 11/27/19

Estate of Phoebe Sue Harrell, William Chase Merritt and Cidney Peel Merritt, 3631 S. State Highway 605, $97,000, 11/27/19

Alfred Saliba Corporation, Tinh T. Pham and Dung Nguyen, 127 Litchfield Drive, $266,400, 11/27/19

