Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Joe R. Moore, Jannis Stroud, 111 Wilburn St., $1.000, 11/18/19
Christopher D. Watson and Jessica Hughes Watson, Reid H. Kostenbader and Melissa Kostenbader, 27 Bradford Lane, Rehobeth, $169,500, 11/18/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, David L. Anderson and Stephanie A. Anderson, 111 Bozeman Way, $308,194, 11/18/19
Quicken Loans Inc., Federal National Mortgage Association, 312 Darlington Circle, $89,600, 11/18/19
Jimmy C. Rose and Glenda G. Rose, Louis M. Simera and Selena G. Simera, 126 Lilac Lane, $228,000, 11/18/19
Michael Parker and Kaitlin G. Parker, Aaron Taylor, 107 Arapahoe Lane, Midland City, $161,000, 11/18/19
David Mauldin, Michael Anthony Mandella, 1300 Middleton Road, $189,000, 11/18/19
Harshil Patel and Enila Bhasker Patel, Teddy Alexander and Janet Alexander, 300 Kirkwood Drive, $212,000, 11/18/19
Jacob Blumberg and Sangeeta Cargile-Blumberg, Wesley T. Hutson, 110 Arcadia Drive, $145,000, 11/18/19
Rosemary McCarthy, Priscilla Maria Escalera et al, 105 Trenton Court, $159,900, 11/19/19
Kriser Homes South Inc., William John-Perot Kauffman et al, 211 Messer Road, Cottonwood, $270,254, 11/19/19
Lowell E. and Wendy L. Smith, Joe E. Wyatt, 2780 Enon Road, Webb, $16,000, 11/19/19
Augusta Welch, Michael Garrett and Leigh Garrett, 263 Pine Tree St., Cottonwood, $200,000, 11/19/19
Lori Jordan and Richard G. Jordan, Angel Griswold, 102 Erie Drive, $175,000, 11/19/19
Schmitz Properties LLC, Paul Padgett Properties LLC, 2329 Ross Clark Circle, $3,000,000, 11/19/19
Ralph Weller and Jean Weller, 3020 Nottingham LLC, 3020 Nottingham Way, $65,000, 11/19/19
Angel Griswold, Ronald Arnold, 1706 Landau Court, $75,000, 11/19/19
Shane Kelly, Michael Forrester and Tiffany Forrester, 2107 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $350,000, 11/19/19
Ronald J. Ratchford, Jamie Glenn Ryan and Carmen Hammond Ryan, 34.98 acres on Benton Store Road, Columbia, $87,450, 11/19/19
The Jerry J. Creel Trust, The Alica M. Creel Trust, Steve Creel, and Debbie Tidwell, The James E. Howell Marital Trust, 1440 Chickasaw St., $110,000, 11/19/19
Donna McClain, Danny Paul Looney, 526 Knob Hill Circle, $69,900, 11/19/19
Alpha Woodworks LLC, Jennifer Mae Whitehead and David Whitehead, 507 Highland St., $101,000, 11/19/19
Aaron S. Taylor and Amanda L. Taylor, Caleb J. Bannin and Hailey E. Bannin, 106 Pageland Road, $263,000, 11/19/19
Jared C. Ward and Marie Ward, Eric D. Larabee and Angela M. Larabee, 100 Rimrock Drive, $272,000, 11/19/19
Edgardo Hernandez and Emilia C. Pena-Hernandez, Christopher Ladon McKenzie and Joana Benton McKenzie, 315 Sandstone Drive, $189,000, 11/19/19
Donnie Edward Gibson, Leslie Shane Kelly, 5.7 acres, Littlefield Road, Taylor, $38,190, 11/19/19
Gregory Jackson, Wintrust Mortgage, 511 Drake Drive, $160,703.60, 11/19/19
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Ryan J. Kriser, 3002 Nottingham Way, $51,278, 11/19/19
Regions Bank, Lee Whitman, 1847 S. Alice St., $4,500, 11/19/19
Quynh V. Nguyen and Nhut Nguyen, Michael Shirley and Kathy Shirley, 119 Bel Aire Drive, $130,000, 11/19/19
Elisa Kim Martin and Mark Todd Everett, trustes of the Jerald D. Everett Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Tila Alia Reynolds, 15 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $111,900, 11/19/19
Joyce H. Tyson, Michael Joe Lolley and Edna Martha Lolley, 119 Habersham Drive, $232,400, 11/19/19
Danielle F. Sollars, Therese McCarron-Brown, 309 Landview Drive, $100,000, 11/19/19
Southern Home Builders LLC, Kenneth R. Gill and Andrea Jean Gill, 1196 W. Saunders Road, $320,000, 11/19/19
Brete Duncan and Amelia A. Duncan, Gloria Ann Johnson, 672 Knob Hill Circle, $63,500, 11/19/19
CooCuTom LLC, Treads Leasing LLC, 126 S. Alice St., $165,000, 11/19/19
Dwight Cockerham Jr. and Princess Lauren Cockerham, Asimkhan M. Pathan and Zakiya H. Sodagar, 2607 Sherrick Drive, $145,969, 11/20/19
Ditech Financial LLC, Garrett Michael Shutes, 196 Selma St., $63,300, 11/20/19
Kristopher Michael Ahrens, Charles W. Benson II, 10615 W. U.S. 84, Newton, $140,000, 11/20/19
Jose Raul Hernandez and Suleyma Gonzalez Castillo, Tiffini Ann Fulton and Billy Jerrell Helms II, 106 Wrinn Lane, $125,000, 11/20/19
Julian Horace Sallas, Watson & Downs Investments LLC, 24.017 acres on South Beverlye and Memphis Church Road, $144,102, 11/20/19
T&S Investment Properties LLC, Tiffany Jones Wright, 400 Poyner St., $12,000, 11/20/19
Kevin R. Saltz, Winfred Ian Fallert et al, 1860 George Road, $168,000, 11/20/19
Jeffrey Chad Roberts et al, AEE Retail Corp., metes and bounds, $24,800, 11/20/19
Kerry A. and Karen O. Laseter, Kriser Homes South Inc., Phillips Road, $27,123.05, 11/20/19
Kriser Homes South Inc., Robert F. Grove, 3905 Pebblecreek Lane, $191,000, 11/20/19
Greg White, Keith White and John Gregory White, JMW Properties LLC and Chad Dean Development LLC, 21 Fuller Road and 0 National Road, $140,000, 11/20/19
William Collins White and G. Scott White, Montgomery Highway LLC, 507 Gardenia Drive, $175,000, 11/20/19
Larry A. Killingsworth and Deborah Killingsworth, Bob the Builder LLC, 0.9 acres on Bruner Mill Road, Ashford, $6,000, 11/21/19
Mary Marshall Pruett Whatley and Edwin Clark Pruett, Margaret Ramsey Valenza, 553 Horne Road, $12,500, 11/21/19
Benjamin J. Snell and Anna Snell, Rowena S. Deyne, 104 Leland Court, $238,000, 11/21/19
Lisa D. Wiggins Trust, Matthew C. Jackson and Virginia E. Jackson, 1100 Clearmont Drive, $89,000, 11/21/19
Ashish Kumar and Nilika Kumar, Duke Nguyen and Lynn Nghiem, 1113 Crestline Drive, $58,000, 11/21/19
Bradley Paul Helton and Leah Diane Helton, Chadd Alan Oswalt, 134 Hartzog Road, Newton, $75,000, 11/21/19
Carolyn Bennett, Suleyma Gonzalez and Jose Raul Hernandez, 297 New Hope Road, Slocomb, $50,000, 11/21/19
Jennifer Wright and Trey Wright, Brandon Keith Davis and Lindsay Davis, 103 Superior Drive, $50,000, 11/21/19
Carl Willard Warden Jr. and Mary B. Warden, Meihua Lin, 506 Chandler St., $80,000, 11/21/19
Michael C. Reeves, Joseph David Reeves and Brenda Lee Money, John Davis and Susan E. Davis, 9686 S. County Road 33, $215,000, 11/21/19
Florencio M. Escobar, Donella Wilson and Connie Ward, 205 Sherwood Drive, $88,500, 11/21/19
