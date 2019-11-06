Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Van Le and Trang Tu, Umang Patel, 408 Circleview Drive, $123,000, 10/28/19
J & J Farms LLC, GL Robotics LLC, 2700 Reeves St., $260,000, 10/28/19
Emmette Ross Clifton III, Donna Mae Mathie, 102 Cobblestone St., $207,000, 10/28/19
Pilar K. Briggs, Alta Mae Donley, 162 Princeton Drive, $176,250, 10/28/19
John W. Lockhart Jr. and Nikisha W. Lockhart, James Lasseter and Jennifer Phelps, 132 Paul Revere Run, $177,000, 10/28/19
James and Lori O’Malley, Brenard and Tamra Howard, 9.1 acres, Briarhill Drive, $45,000, 10/28/19
Jeremy and Tiana Johnson, Laura Murray, 1719 Judge Logue Road, Newton, $63,500, 10/28/19
Jerry Bowden, Michele Phillips, 551 Sand Bed Road, Newton, $243,000, 10/28/19
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Seth A. Peeler and Madison M. Peeler, 2109 Baker Trace, $144,601, 10/28/19
Leigh Hollis Cochran and Wade Douglas Hollis, Mt Gilead Baptist Church, 110 County Line Road, $150,000, 10/28/19
Malcolm Howard Senn and Kelly M. Senn, Mark E. Davis and Jeanne Anne Davis, 206 N. Englewood Ave., $190,000, 10/28/19
John F. Turner and Gail C. Turner, Ollie C. Craddock and Julia B. Craddock, 332 Stonegate Drive, $262,450, 10/28/19
Steven F. Kornegay and Cynthia Kay Kornegay, Regina Carroll, 178 Allen Wells Road, $215,000, 10/29/19
Tyler Jameson Starling, Sidney S. Reynolds, 212 Academy Drive, Ashford, $130,000, 10/29/19
John D. Swanner and Helen E. Swanner, Team Keen Enterprises LLC, 903 Torino Drive, $40,000, 10/29/19
Roy Johnson and Peggy H. Johnson, Kevin Wayne Wilson, 7256 S. Springhill Road, Gordon, $65,000, 10/29/19
Meghan Woodham, Miguel A. Otero, 103 Thistlewood Drive, $120,000, 10/29/19
Elizabeth J. Stout, Ronald W. Thayer and Pamela E. Thayer, 177 Watson Road, $68,000, 10/29/19
Dillon Johnson, Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, 601 N. Foster St., $55,000, 10/29/19
Dustin Everett, Jason Scott Strickland, acreage, Power Dam Road and W. Hwy. 84, Newton, $143,150, 10/29/19
Jason Scott Strickland, Gencon Associates Inc., 166 Searcy Road, Newton, $213,000, 10/29/19
Eugene Painter and Kelly Painter c/o Lexicon Relocation LLC, Robert David Callander and Lauren Snell Callander, 116 Pond Cypress Loop, Midland City, $343,500, 10/29/19
Biko Bankston Freeman, Wendi Odom, 111 Michigan Drive, $156,000, 10/29/19
Debra Martin, Joseph Garrett, 22 acres, McDaniel Road, $57,415, 10/30/19
Scott R. Briggs and Elieen Briggs c/o Lexicon Relocation LLC, Gerald Sentale Casey and Martina D. Casey, 108 Tablerock Court, $299,000, 10/30/19
First State Bank of Blakely, Jason Thomas, 759 Hollis Meadows Road, Columbia, $82,000, 10/30/19
A.F. Brigman, trustee, and Jerry A. Biehl, trustee, Chauncy Jackson, 1002 Junction Road, Slocomb, $18,000, 10/31/19
Wheelless Development Ltd., Glenn Smith and Laura Smith, 709 Prestwick Drive, $39,900, 10/31/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Cornelius Davis, 102 Yarmouth Court, $200,000, 10/31/19
Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Bam Bam Real Estate Inc., 716 Dusy St., $15,000, 10/31/19
Real Estate Services Inc., Nikalasheal Vickers, 941 Chickasaw St., $6,000, 10/31/19
Charles and Betty Beck, Jimmy Ard, 11220 W. U.S. Highway 84, Newton, $9,000, 10/31/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Gary and Nancy Filippo, 110 Yaupon Court, $160,000, 10/31/19
Albert L. Hodges, Mike Tucker, 11 Howell St., Cottonwood, $16,800, 10/31/19
Rebecca J. Parrish, Stephen B. Brown and Brooke J. Brown, 302 and 306 Morgan St., $25,000, 10/31/19
Rebecca J. Parrish, Nathaniel Cody and Mary L. Cody, 15 Denver St., Cottonwood, $2,000, 10/31/19
James L. White and Helen R. White, Regions Bank, 2204 Saddlewood Trail, $137,507.90, 10/31/19
Rebecca J. Parrish, Canaan Land Missionary Baptist Church, lot, Commerce Street, Cottonwood, $1,200, 10/31/19
Dan Berry and Ronda Berry, Gary Gray, 2181 Iris Road, $55,000, 10/31/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Meghan Brooke Woodham, 202 Sprucepine Road, $162,700, 10/31/19
Habib Sema and Abla M. Assogba, Mike Nagy and Gina Nagy, 228 Spyglass Road, $145,000, 10/31/19
Charles Weston Glover and Emily GW Glover, Phillip Martin Sylvester and Sassy Lashawn Sylvester, 410 Ridgeland Road, $189,900, 10/31/19
Lucas Jon Whittington and Samantha Whittington, Johnathan D. Cole and Jesse Cain, 303 Prestwick Drive, $279,000, 10/31/19
Bruce Walker, Tiffany Danielle Walker and Sammy Walker Jr., 107 Rosewood Drive, $188,000, 10/31/19
James B. Daughtry, Joel Douglas Capra, 1511 Oak Drive, $100,000, 10/31/19
Jacqueline E. Culpepper, Fernando Faura II and Melinda Isabel Powell, Cato Properties LLC, 209 Connelly St., $42,500, 10/31/19
Jeffrey W. Gregory, Charles Paulk, 124 Royal Orleans Court, $25,000, 10/31/19
Cynthia M. Buie, Ronald A. and Ann C. DeVane, 7.206 acres on Old Webb Road, Webb, $32,000, 10/31/19
