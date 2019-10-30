Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Fannie Mae, Midwest Niche Investments LLC, 95 Butler Court, Cowarts, $52,000, 10/21/19
Malcolm Kidd and Olivia Kidd, Ditech Financial LLC, 118 Telford Place, $285,800.97, 10/21/19
APCO Employees Credit Union, APCO Employees Credit Union, 4168 Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $10,178.60, 10/21/19
Larry Dykes and Ronna Dykes, Willie H. Stevens and Shenise M. Stevens, 130 Radford Circle, $93,000, 10/21/19
James Ellis Long, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., 604 Chinook St., $12,000, 10/21/19
Renee Elliott, Gregory T. Jacobs and Laurel L. Jacobs, 4 Twin Oaks Lane, $615,000, 10/21/19
J. Kaz Espy, administrator of The Estate of Mia Rochelle Powell, Raymond Slentz and Tamara Slentz, 707 Willie Varnum Road, $239,000, 10/21/19
Gregory E. Trawick, John Lucas Inc., Lot 2, 1st Avenue, Ashford, $12,500, 10/21/19
Gregory E. Trawick, John Lucas Inc., Lot 1, 1st Avenue, Ashford, $12,500, 10/21/19
Joshua Gilley and Kristin Gilley, Jordan Condrey and Chris Condrey, 1030 Hardy Road, $245,000, 10/21/19
Virginia C. Wilson, Julia Elizabeth Jones, 305 Shelby Lane, $151,900, 10/21/19
Teri Jo Goff, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 600 Pate St., Ashford, $1,500, 10/21/19
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Hayden Rosenkoetter and Blake Rosenkoetter, 600 Pate St., Ashford, $34,750, 10/21/19
Larry C. Clements and Jeanne K. Clements, Miguel Otero, 119 Michigan Drive, $123,000, 10/21/19
Nathan John Mouery and Dawn Lorraine Mouery, David McKin, 6035 Lucy Grade Road, Ashford, $179,700, 10/21/19
Wilson LLC, Rajrishab Hotel LLC, 2740 Ross Clark Circle SW, $9.500,000, 10/21/19
Billy C. Patterson, Kamaldeep Singh, 703 Walnut St., $6,500, 10/21/19
Durden Outdoor Displays Inc., Great South Leasing LLC, Old Headland Highway, Kinsey, $65,000, 10/21/19
Caliber Home Loans Inc., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 317 Waynesboro Way, $119,320, 10/21/19
Kriser Homes South Inc., Grahm J. Neve and Bethany K. Neve, 100 Anthem Ave., $310,000, 10/21/19
Gary Saliba, Kosik Properties LLC, 713 Ashland Drive, $47,000, 10/21/19
Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries Inc., Southeast Alabama Baptist Association Inc., 1302 Ross Clark Circle, $225,000, 10/21/19
Tracey Lynn Carter, Joshua B. Thomas and Kimberly K. Thomas, 336 Brushfire Drive, $150,000, 10/21/19
Corey F. Bailey and Corley F. Bailey, Dennis McKnight and Carol McKnight, 402 Craftsman, $232,500, 10/21/19
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dianna L. Armstrong, 5060 Third Ave., $68,252.01, 10/21/19
Rebecca J. Parrish, DeAngelo C. Bush, 613 Moates St., $3,000, 10/22/19
New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, American Towers LLC, 191 Austin Court, $176,923.83, 10/22/19
Rebecca J. Parrish, Wilbur Pouncey, 605 S. Edgewood, $4,000, 10/22/19
Debra Taylor Burke and Kathy McCallister, Roland Craig Cotton and Elisa Lynne Cotton, 2411 Stonewood Drive, $145,000, 10/22/19
Bank of America N.A., Robert Rawlett, 701 N. Herring St., $31,825, 10/22/19
Kathy D. Maddox f/k/a Kathy D. Slavens, Edward L. Simmons and Jennifer L. Simmons, 103 Slate Court, $243,800, 10/22/19
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Christopher S. Faust and Mari C. Faust, 159 Ridgecrest Loop, $245,191, 10/22/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Aron Valdez and Amber Renee Valdez, 104 Yarmouth Court, $207,000, 10/22/19
Treads Leasing LLC, Steve Hodge Building & Development LLC, 290 Braxton Drive, Newton, $61,500, 10/22/19
David L. Kirkland, L&K Contracting Co. Inc., 2336 S. Park Ave., $87,500, 10/22/19
Michael Ray Adams, David Wayne and Kelly Ann Faulkner, 1111 Strathmore Ave., $148,000, 10/23/19
Jameson Merritt and Abby Merritt, John P. Griffin, 240 Chloe Court, $180,000, 10/23/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Garrett Hale Golden, 102 Sprucepine, $151,000, 10/23/19
Jack R. Bennett, Brandi Lee and James Jeffrey Davis, 2050 Randall Wade Road, Headland, $280,000, 10/23/19
Scott Thomas Beavers Irrevocable Trust, MDC Coast 17 LLC, 3430 Oates St., $2,168,889, 10/23/19
PeoplesSouth Bank, Savvy Developers LLC, 384 Headland Ave., $5,000, 10/23/19
F. Earl Everett and Carol A. Everett, Jonathan Chase Ingram, Cedar Springs Road, Ashford, $70,000, 10/23/19
Molly Ann Chandler, Mary F. Walker, 90 Windham Court, $40,000, 10/23/19
Dennis McKnight and Melinda Carol McKnight, Steven E. Smith and Brittany A. Longino-Smith, 993 Suggs Road, Headland, $327,500, 10/23/19
Gary S. Granger and Beth G. Granger, Sherri Ann Beckworth and Mark Everett Beckworth, 3876 D. Hodge Road, Cottonwood, $184,900, 10/23/19
John W. Boss and Julia A. Boss, Brooke N. Segler, 405 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $158,000, 10/23/19
The Estate of Ralph Clark Dawsey, Billy Snell and Heidi Snell, 1.77 acres on West State Highway 52, Taylor, $20,500, 10/24/19
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Larry Bernard Windham and Drena D. Windham, 1943 S. County Road 9, Newton, $267,341, 10/24/19
Greg White and Keith White, John Mark Thomas and Mildred C. Thomas, TBD National Road, $36,437.50, 10/24/19
Amirrah Thornley, Van Hoai Nguyen and Linh Tran Truc Nguyen, 504 Falcon Drive, $50,500, 10/24/19
Amanda Katherine Cobb, Sherrill Arthur Cobb and Dana N. Cobb, 925 Coe Dairy Road, $56,000, 10/24/19
Jeremy C. Enfinger and Kristyn T. Enfinger, Benjamin Cole Turvin and Heather Lynn Turvin, 0 Christmas Road, Avon, $23,000, 10/24/19
J&N Machine Shop LLC, DDCU II LLC, 549 Bic Road, $120,000, 10/24/19
LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, Kristen M. Kaita, 110 Hanging Moss Trail, Cottonwood, $84,000, 10/24/19
