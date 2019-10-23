Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Nathan Charles Hotary, 604 Wimbledon Drive, $101,202, 10/15/19
Denise Zanders, KZ Property Holdings LLC, 104 Constitution Drive, $20,000, 10/15/19
PennyMac Loan Services LLC, PennyMac Loan Services LLC, 1112 W. Powell St., $41,800, 10/15/19
NewRez LLC, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 900 Campbellton Highway, $60,516, 10/15/19
Estate of Edna J. Morrison, Stephen T. Hodnett and Hayley A. Turnbull, 1806 Haisten Drive, $138,000, 10/15/19
Arnold L. McDonough et al, Helms Farms Inc., 800 Baywood Drive, $120,000, 10/15/19
D&DReid LLC and Toby C. Seay, Alan and Denise Hauenstein, 101 Denise St., $70,365, 10/15/19
Emory Armour and Nicole Sellers, Moises Pinto and Yohely Ramirez, 701 Bay St., $15,000, 10/15/19
Equity Trust Company custodian FBO Johanna C. Jones IRA, Solid Rock Investments Inc., 618 Nobles Road, Cottonwood, $28,000, 10/15/19
2019 Castle LLC, Tyrone Bryant, 107 Bump Road, Webb, $15,900, 10/15/19
Daniel T. Hudson and Haley A. Hudson, Lee M. Alley, 1503 Plaza Drive, $93,000, 10/15/19
Timothy S. Jordan and Gwendolyn Jordan, Brandon McCardle and Maeghan McCardle, 6145 Pansey Road, Pansey, $25,000, 10/15/19
Franklin Steven Gentle and William A. McKeown, Monkey Island Farms LLC, 550 S. St. Andrews, $11,000, 10/15/19
Tirth Investment Group LLC, Houston County, parcel at Taylor Road and South Park Avenue, $14,445, 10/15/19
Ted J. Tingdale, Gary Montoya, 221 Chinkapin Drive, $155,000, 10/15/19
Brenda M. Smith and William M. Smith, Steven K. Brackin and Kenneth Wayne Brackin, Helms Road, Rehobeth, $201,496, 10/15/19
Kimberly Pierson and Jeffrey Pierson, Sherri Henderson, 303 Ontario Drive, $170,000, 10/15/19
Kenneth Lord and Karen M. Lord, Betty Sue Flynn and Kevin James Flynn, 306 Halifax Drive, $305,000, 10/15/19
Edward F. Mandrill, Clayton Santini and Linda Santini, 103 Twin Lakes Drive, $324,000, 10/15/19
Joshua W. Parrish and Mary T. Parrish, Joshua Walker and Ashley Walker, 500 Redbud Circle, $298,000, 10/15/19
David and Nancy McClung, Dawn M. Clenney, 619 Jamestown Boulevard, $359,000, 10/15/19
Robert E. Dean and Diane S. Dean, William Seth Goree, 1206 S. Edgewood Drive, $4,585.31, 10/16/19
Jon D. Joiner, Christopher Carey, 905 Hilltop Road, Newton, $187,450, 10/16/19
Bryan Family Trust, Benjamin Nichols, 804 E. Adams St., $8,500, 10/16/19
4P Properties LLC, Eddie Lundy Properties LLC, 1437 E. Selma St., $60,000, 10/16/19
Preston Allen White Sr. and Shantay R. White, Venkat Nimmagadda, 2307 Brookhill Road, $370,000, 10/16/19
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity Inc., Rikkia Holmes, 611 Monument St., $56,000, 10/16/19
Southland Enterprises LLC, Lucas Meyers, lots 10,11, 12 and 13, Block B, Sunrise Heights Subdivision, $77,500, 10/16/19
B.C. Dillard, Colton Jernigan and Ashton Jernigan, 7242 S. County Road 81, Gordon, $30,140, 10/16/19
Adam Keith Perdue, Gonzalo Calderon and Jhonatan Calderon Velandia, 2807 Eddins Road, $34,000, 10/16/19
Alfred Saliba Corporation, James R. Stephens and Leah I. Stephens, 304 Courtland Drive, $202,200, 10/16/19
Monica Jimenez, Jeffry S. Taylor and Sondra M. Taylor, 315 Powder Horn Drive, Midland City, $150,000, 10/16/19
Mark Fellows, Gary William Pack and Angela Lynn Chapman-Pack, 7511 E. U.S. 84, Ashford, $400,000, 10/17/19
Jeffry Taylor and Sondra Taylor, Trudy Neese, 1115 Agutha Drive, $82,000, 10/17/19
James M. Adkinson and Deborah Adkinson, Chris Johnson and Susan Johnson, 303 Bracewell Ave., $70,000, 10/17/19
Shane Fowler and Michelle Fowler, Jam Sessions Investments LLC, 1208 Petty St., $25,000, 10/17/19
William Siples and Margarete Siples, Adam Michael Saucer and Melinda Nicole Lawson Saucer, TBD Holland Road, Newton, $55,000, 10/17/19
Sheron A. Beckworth and Mark E. Beckworth, Timothy Kramer and Gayla Kramer, 4 Fountain Drive, Webb, $249,900, 10/17/19
Linda Jean Lamb Alspach, Noe Arriaga d/b/a Doe’s Pinestraw, 0 S. County Road 75, Pansey, $55,797, 10/17/19
Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Everett Construction Co. Inc., 177 Nomad Circle, Kinsey, $61,000, 10/17/19
Mamie Corinne Baker, Seth Michael Bryan and Adam C. Bryan, Gary and Sandra Price, 229 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $25,000, 10/17/19
Amy D. Elliott, Grover Davis III and Kayleigh Alana Crow, Chase Aaron Crow and Kayleigh Alana Crow, 4610 Stateline Road, Cottonwood, $220,000, 10/17/19
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, LBJ Investments LLC and Mary F. Walker, 106 Timberline Court, $100,000, 10/17/19
Estate of Paul Phillips, Rodney D. Helms, 324 Otter Pond Road, Cottonwood, $50,000, 10/17/19
