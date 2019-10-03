Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Jenovia Inc., David Mitchell Danford and Catherine Danford, Cottonwood Road and Waddell Road, Cottonwood, $289,500, 09/23/19
Today Not Tomorrow Enterprises LLC, Daniel L. Petterson, 492 E. Selma St., $57,000, 09/23/19
Kriser Homes South Inc., Joshua Blake McCallister and Kaylie Elizabeth McCallister, 1741 Skipper Road, $184,500, 09/23/19
Jerry J. McClain and Johnnie G. McClain, Dennis D. Phelps Jr., 1474 Skipper Road, $247,000, 09/23/19
Carolyn C. Maddox, Lorraine Thomas, 2612 Scott Road, $46,500, 09/23/19
Selene D. Lynn, executrix of The Estate of Doris J. Lynn, Wylene E. West, 3107 Aaron St., $95,000, 09/23/19
J&J Farms, Thomas P. Wilks and Melinda R. Wilks, 1.742 acres on Highway 52, $29,000, 09/23/19
Elaine Marie Boyd, Glenda E. Deese Revocable Trust, 312 Hidden Creek Circle 4, $185,000, 09/23/19
Rebecca Parrish, Wilbur Pouncey, 201 and 205 S. Edgewood Drive, $4,000, 09/23/19
Norman and Pamela Andrews, USDA, 2390 Grimsley Road, Gordon, $7,633, 09/23/19
Debra Ann Thomas, Lynn Marie Diorio and Jamie Lee Diorio, 68 Lois Lane, Webb, $35,700, 09/23/19
Mark R. Casady and Tammy Casady, Garrett Reid Still and Lindsay Nicole Qualls, 113 Sycamore St., $87,308, 09/23/19
Jinkil Kim and Eun Hye Byun, Jeremiah Alexander and Gracie Lee Alexander, 118 Moultrie Drive, $328,000, 09/23/19
Everett Construction Co. Inc., Randall J. Meadows, 326 Camberly Court, $152,500, 09/23/19
Hugh Lawson Fellows Jr., personal representative of Estate of Ruth Odom Fellows, Dustin Everett, Parcel 17, Eaton Road, Ashford, $27,000, 09/23/19
U.S. Bank National Association, Yinshu Jin, 2110 Oakdale Circle, $80,000, 09/23/19
Kathryn Denis Taylor and Phillip Benjamin Taylor, Dora Hill Truelove, 25 W. Chadwick Circle, $96,000, 09/23/19
Timothy Ingram, Robert L. Fuller and Lenora S. Fuller, 301 Rowland Road, $190,000, 09/23/19
Michael Smith, Hal Killingsworth and Dianne Killingsworth, 200 Sequoyah Drive, $157,000, 09/23/19
Hal Killingsworth and Dianne Killingsworth, Clarence A. Francis and Jennie M. Francis, 100 Littleleaf Court, $239,900, 09/23/19
David P. McKnight, Christian Alexander Cruz et al, 406 Circleview Drive, $115,500, 09/23/19
Kriser Homes South Inc., Hudson L. Forsyth et al, 1380 Battles Road, Taylor, $174,190, 09/23/19
Mary P. Whatley, J&J Farms LLC, 0.452 acres on Dawsey Road, $2,483, 09/24/19
Robbie C. Harden, personal representative of Estate of Marvin Joe Cobb Sr., John D. Kelley and Hurley A. Kelley, 957 Sonny Mixon Road, Slocomb, $84,000, 09/24/19
Larry E. Williams and Bessie T. Williams, Philip Killingsworth and Deanna Killingsworth, 213 Shadowood Drive, $145,000, 09/24/19
Chasetite Abbott and Aaron Ladnier, Kevin Dewayne Crawford and Seneidrah Joy Bryant, 140 Chase Ridge Drive, $181,400, 09/24/19
Tom West Company Inc., Rico Perry and Lashanda Finch, 406 Sprucepine Drive, $185,000, 09/24/19
Susan Thompson, Eastern Technologies Inc., 218 1 st Ave., Ashford, $30,000, 09/24/19
Jeffrey S. Cook, Elizabeth Berry and John Benjamin Berry, 1016 Baywood Road, $125,000, 09/24/19
Stephen R. Mixson, Kenneth W. Lassiter and Rhonda G. Lassiter, 105 Naomi Drive, $24,900, 09/24/19
Everett Construction Company Inc., Alexandria Marie Ray, 384 Caravan Lane, Kinsey, $117,900, 09/24/19
Nancy Lisenby Benson, Lauren Danielle Smith, 173 Mayberry Lane, $122,000, 09/25/19
Stone Martin Builders LLC, Austin W. Bivins and Kaitlyn Pitts, 187 Ridgecrest Loop, $227,700, 09/25/19
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 101 Covey Circle, $47,561.72, 09/25/19
Christopher J. Squire and Tamara A. Squire, Regina Carroll, 402 Virginia Drive, $8,500, 09/25/19
Alabama Housing Finance Authority, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 302 Pinecrest Drive, $65,360, 09/25/19
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 211 Pepperridge Road, 102 Sprucepine Road, and 111 Sugarberry Road, $65,550, 09/25/19
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 113 Bozeman and 115 Bozeman, $141,550, 09/25/19
CWS LLC, Alfred Saliba Corporation, 120 Litchfield, 122 Litchfield, 306 Courtland, 308 Courtland, 312 Courtland and 314 Courtland, $234,650, 09/25/19
Timothy Walker and Curlie Walker, Jordan Brooks, 109 E. Marion Drive, $55,000, 09/25/19
Kristen M. Kaita, Gilbert Construction Company Inc., 171 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, $12,000, 09/25/19
Jon K. Marshall and Betsey L. Marshall, Kevin Sawyer and Brandy Lee Thurman, 2971 Murphy Mill Road, $190,000, 09/25/19
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport, Greg L. Unger, 413 Atlanta St., $121.74, 09/25/19
Probate Judge Patrick H. Davenport, Greg Unger, Broad Street, Madrid, $625, 09/25/19
3G Construction LLC, Gregory Allan Branson and Cheryl Ann Branson, TBD Lizzy Court, Cowarts, $20,000, 09/25/19
Larry Creekmore and Debra K. Creekmore, Lisa Karen Hust, 107 Covey Circle, $84,000, 09/25/19
Thelma A. Spradley, Bradley Paul Helton and Leah Diane Helton, 134 Hartzog Road, Newton, $75,000, 09/25/19
John Ashley Starling and Sheila Elaine Starling, Great South Leasing LLC, 260 Broad St., Kinsey, $215,000, 09/25/19
Antonio R. Brown, Rent It LLC, 117 Melrose Lane, $93,481, 09/25/19
Gloria Ellenburg, Nanci B. Ludlam, 176 Clairmont Drive, Cowarts, $231,000, 09/26/19
4 Him Properties, Timothy E. Fowler, Faulk Road, $3,000, 09/26/19
Diversified Real Estate Development Inc., Shaun A. McElderry and Micah McElderry, 131 Heyward Drive, $155,000, 09/26/19
Kendall Dale Crabtrey and Cynthia L. Crabtrey, J. Jeremy Pate, 2.257 acres, Section 13, T2N, R26E, $28,600, 09/26/19
Henry E. Ham, Norbert Lohse, Pamela Lohse and Anita Robson, 2606 Ronald Lane, $48,500, 09/26/19
Nancy M. Hein, Troy Donavan Eck, 3 Holly Hill Road, $355,000, 09/26/19
Douglas L. Mims, Michael House, 0 Mt. Zion Road, Cottonwood, $60,000, 09/26/19
Michael G. Poplin and Susan E. Poplin, Lillian Haberle Raulerson, 705 Massee Drive, $89,900, 09/26/19
Robert W. Nicholls and Lindsay Herren Nicholls, Johnathan L. Bradburn and Kaysie S. Bradburn, 205 N. Iroquois Ave., $145,000, 09/26/19
Treads Leasing LLC, Steve Hodge Building and Development LLC, 194 Braxton Drive, Newton, $61,500, 09/26/19
Bryan Holladay and Rosilyn Holladay, Cory Arthur Singletary and Anna Peters Singletary, 404 Forsythia Lane, $355,000, 09/26/19
