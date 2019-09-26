Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price
Wells Fargo Bank NA, Rent It LLC, 100 Mill Creek Rd., $91,200
Abbey Oaks Apartments, Dothan 80 Holdings LLC, 200 Blissett Dr., $2,600,000
Bradley Allen Bumgardner, Sheila Mackey, Lot 16, Eastgate subdivision, $38,000
Grace G. Howard, Nora Sprayberry, trustee, 1414 S. St. Andrews St., $64,300
Tonisha S. Hawley, Daniel A. Deighton, 5 Foxchase Dr., $610,000
Ciecierski Remodeling and Construction, Kayla Santiago and Arian Santiago, 128 Callowhill Court, $142,250
Joyce Baxley, Jonathan K. Smith and Chelsea P. Smith, 3625 Enon Rd., $106,500
Howard Henry Frank Battey and Cassandra Ellen Battey, Morgan Elaine Burnette and Corey Brandon Burnette, tract, approximately 5 acres, $18,700
Avadian Credit Union, Jackson Real Estate Investment LLC, 20 Peartree Circle, $38,000
Katherine T. Shiver, Brenda J. Shiver, four parcels, $224,400
Katherine T. Shiver, Brenda J. Shiver, one parcel, $271,200
Jacob Washofsky and Anne Callen Washofsky, Elmwood Management LLC, 115 Elmwood Dr., $130,800
Planet Home Lending LLC, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 124 Providence Rd., Slocomb
ATL Airport Village LLC, Bryan M. Applefield and Sheila Hawkins Applefield, 2757 Hartford Highway, $1,840,000
Gladys Key, Janice Butts, 4506 Glenn Lawrence Rd., $45,500
Diversified Real Estate Development, Tia Nacole Lehr and Douglas Paul Lehr, 170 Heyward Dr., $154,500
Florida Chavers, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 101 Covey Circle, $47,561.72
Patricia R. Hammonds, Justin Wayne Salster and Andrea Michele Salster, 1207 Dartmouth Dr., $149,900
Joseph A. Twiggs and Zan Q. Twiggs, Thomas H. Perry and Jamie H. Perry, 1107 Evergreen Ave., $214,000
William F. Ezell, Norman K. Williamson and Theresa B. Williamson, 1446 Blackman Rd., $166,000
Thomas H. Perry and Jamie H. Perry, Taurus M. Downie, 100 Bristol Ct., $164,500
Natalie D. Leach, Yvette L. Gurholt and Angeal Gurholt Frisinger, 409 Circleview Dr., $89,900
Sandra C. Murdock, Windy Burkett and Grover Lee Burkett, 406 6 th Ave., Ashford, $174,000
Daniel Lee Grantham, Robert William Oliver, 224 Dahlia Dr., Taylor, $120,000
Rodney Garvin and Marie Layton, Charles A. McKinlay, 17182 and 17186 U.S. 84 West, $195,840.44
Rural Housing Service, US Department of Agriculture, Aleigha Christyn Goss and Alizabeth Caitlin Goss, 930 Jester St., Cowarts, $80,000
Katheo L. Broomfield and Sedgwick D. Broomfield, LeKeishea Weaver, formerly known as LeKeishea Broomfield, 901 Linden St., $26,800
Dennis Alan Newton and Angela B. Newton, Zachary S. Petty and Amber W. Petty, 2503 Stonebridge Rd., $180,000
Daniel G. Lee and Doris O. Lee, Brandi N. Lee, Daniel G. Lee and Doris O. Lee, 1651 McCallister Rd., Slocomb, $2,000
Kenneth R. Mergl and Karlan J. Mergl, Bradley Steven Knight, 2503 Eddins Rd., $345,000
Orbie Devane Jr. and Patricia O. Devane, AEE Retail Corp., 2.010 acres on S. State Highway 109, $50,250
Jimmy Earl Gentle, Sandra A. Welch, 4240 Taylor Rd., Taylor, $23,000
Janis Gentle, Sandra A. Welch, 4240 Taylor Rd., Taylor, $23,000
John Kevin Granger, Charles Henry Brunson and Kathy Dukes Brunson, 4541 S. County Road 75, $280,000
Daniel P. Weigle, Donna Clemmons, 206 Huron Dr., $160,000
William E. Walker Jr. and Janice C. Moore, Vinaykumar Patel, 128 Thistlewood Dr., $120,000
Kriser Homes South Inc., David P. Vitty, 2803 Thorndale Place, $185,000
Patsy Hasty Burk and Larry Burk, William Seth Goree, 906 Deborah St., $32,000
Tara Hubbard Construction, Carey Watson Wiley and Gwendolyn Wiley, 1251 Hilltop Dr., Newton, $257,500
Charlotte Hanners, LaJuana Green, Fortner Street parcel, $130,700
Gloria C. Burke, representative of the estate of Winifred M. Capps, deceased, Joseph William LaBonte and Geraldine Sanders LaBonte, 3085 Jordan Ave., $110,000
Alfred Saliba Corporation, Jonathan Roth, 103 Litchfield Dr., $274,300
Glenda Faye and Ruell Everett Clark, Glenda Faye and Ruell Everett Clark, William E. Clark and Dana Seay, 1273 Clayton Rd., $124,000
John Allen Maddox and Brenda Lee Maddox, Natalie Dianne Leach and Michael Shane Ewing Jr., 323 Camberly Ct., $217,000
