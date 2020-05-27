The 20th Judicial Circuit Administrative order for Houston and Henry Counties has been filed regarding courthouse and courtroom procedures and security beginning June 2.
Pursuant to the Supreme Court of Alabama’s May 13 Administrative Order Number 7, it is ordered that the following procedures shall be implemented to protect the court employees and all individuals accessing all courts within the circuit.
» Through Aug. 15, it is left to the discretion of each judge to conduct in-person hearings or to continue using video conferencing through the secure Alacourt Virtual Hearing (Zoom) Application in lieu of in-person hearings.
» All judges, lawyers, and parties are urged to continue using video conferencing in lieu of in-person hearings
» Individuals entering the courthouses and courtroom of the 20th Judicial Circuit are expected to comply with guidance provided by the CDC including proper hand washing and social distancing.
» Court security will screen individuals waiting to get into the courthouse.
» Decisions regarding entry into the courthouse of each county is under the authority and control of the sheriff of that county who may amend the screening process from time to time as they see fit.
» Individual judges have the authority to establish guidelines and protocols to be followed in their courtroom.
» When individuals arrive they may be asked to provide their name and cell phone numbers to the deputies. Individuals may also be asked to remain in their vehicle or outside the courthouse until they can safely enter or they may be directed to a designated waiting area.
» To prevent delays in clearing security no purse, bag, book bag, or brief case should be brought in the courthouse unless it is absolutely necessary.
» Only a limited number of people can fit in the courthouse. Therefore, the attendance of nonparty and nonwitness visitors is highly discouraged.
» All individuals with no physical limitations are urged to use the stairs. Individuals residing in the same household may ride in the elevator together. Otherwise, only two individuals may use the elevator at the same time and must stand in separate corners of the elevator.
» For Houston County, the front stairwell should be used for going up and the back stairwell will be used for going down.
» For Henry County, every effort should be made to avoid having individuals ascending and descending the stairs at the same time.
» Once in the courtroom, wearing or removal of the face cover will be at the judge’s discretion.
» It is recommended that people 65 or older and others especially at risk due to an underlying health condition request through their attorney that the hearing be held through videoconferencing.
» Unless attendance of children is required, their attendance is discouraged.
» Individuals are expected to exercise personal responsibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.