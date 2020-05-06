Aunt Katie’s Community Garden plans to expand next door after the city remediates the abandoned lot.
The City of Dothan was one of three Alabama cities to land an annual Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields grant worth $297,000.
Brownfields grants provide money to help landowners or developers interested in economic development opportunities to identify and correct any environmental concerns that could provide hurdles to projects.
“I’m excited,” Michael Jackson, co-founder and executive director of the garden’s nonprofit, said shortly after hearing the project’s funding approval Wednesday. “I think it means a lot for the community where we’re located. It’s a site that has been underutilized in the community.”
With a previous Brownsfield grant administered in 2017, consultants assessed the cause of contamination at an abandoned lot on the corner of Linden and Whiddon streets and found unacceptable levels of arsenic.
During a presentation as part of the grant application process in 2019, Mike McCown of PPM Consultants said he and other officials theorized the high levels of arsenic stem from the usage of herbicides to keep the electrical substation free of vegetation throughout the years.
The lot, which housed an Alabama Power electrical substation, was abandoned in 1997 and now belongs to the city.
During the meeting, McCown said it was unlikely that nearby residents could have been adversely affected by the presence of contaminant since arsenic, a naturally occurring element, does not move easily unless it reaches the groundwater and city officials later installed a fence surrounding the property to keep residents safe.
“We’re very fortunate. We’re excited to get the grant,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “It’s in a good area for us to reinvest in so that’s what we’re excited about.”
The urban city garden provides educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its various facilities at the corner of Linden and Chickasaw streets. It allows people to rent raised beds to grow produce and donates around 20% of all produce to people locally.
“It just give a great, warm feeling for the community,” Saliba said. “It’s been a great start for that area and we want to help build on that community outreach.”
Jackson has big plans for the garden’s expansion he hopes the nonprofit will be able to get started on by the beginning of 2021.
He plans to build two large high tunnel houses with internal drip irrigation and another apiary, an artificial beehive, on the newly-remediated land. The houses offered covered protection and can extend the growing season for crops, allowing the nonprofit to increase production of fruits, vegetables, and honey for donation and commercial sales.
“The fact that the city was committed enough to hang in there with us and go ahead with us for this worthwhile process is just phenomenal,” Jackson said. “I think, for the Wiregrass at large, it’s the beginning of something.”
Jackson discussed how the garden’s operations could forever be changed by increasing community participation due to its forthcoming extra capacity and the COVID-19 crisis.
“I believe that we will become a larger contributor to the local food chain, not only in the low-income area where we’re located but also for the community at large,” he said.
He hopes to be able to provide produce for the local restaurant community and further develop a subscription-based food production program that will allow people to donate money to receive weekly bags of fresh produce.
The garden farm has remained open during the crisis with restrictions on capacity and use of personal protection like masks and gloves.
Jackson said the mission of the garden is to teach self-sufficiency, nutrition, and wellness and train a new generation of small-plot farmers to fill the food gap. The nonprofit also wants to enhance access low-income have to healthy food.
Federal grants are a major source of funding for the city’s revitalization efforts and Saliba expects the cleanup project, situated in an older downtown neighborhood, to be a kick starter for the city’s “Love Dothan” campaign.
The consulting company and the city proposed to remove a few feet of the topsoil, install a plastic liner called a “witness barrier,” and then replace the top layer with clean soil.
Bob Wilkerson, city planner in charge of Brownfields grant projects, said he expects the cleanup will be completed in a short amount of time.
Typically, the city has several Brownsfield-eligible sites mapped within the city and chooses one that has the best opportunity to be fulfilled to apply for federal funding.
“You really got to pick and choose the ones they’ll have the strongest interest in,” Saliba said. “They’ve given a grant for this particular site I think because they saw the value of the second grant to widen that footprint that we already started making there with the last grant.”
Other sites the city has mapped out include old gas stations with condemned gas tanks underground and sites around old laundromats – most of which are in the downtown area.
In the past, Brownfields grants paved the way for the development of Cottonwood Corners and Friend Bank – located at the intersection of West Main Street and Ross Clark Circle.
The cities of Mobile and Bessemer were also awarded highly competitive Brownfields grants Wednesday.
Mobile is using its $300,000 grant to develop assessments focused in Africatown. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the development of the area will pave the way for educational opportunities for the area after the Clotilda, the last known U.S. slave ship bring captives from Africa to the U.S., was found in Mobile Bay last year. The discovery gained significant attention, including that of the Smithsonian Institute and National Geographic.
Bessemer’s $300,000 assessment grant will target the city’s downtown, with priority sites including a 1.5-acre abandoned rail site, the former City Hall building and fire station, and a former furniture manufacturing company that has since been demolished.
