Bunting seeks fifth term as Ozark mayor

OZARK – Mayor Bob Bunting is seeking a fifth term in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Bunting was a former three-term mayor when he won a close runoff over seven-term councilman Mike Barefield in 2016.
More people voted in the runoff than in the general election, which pitted Bunting and Barefield against Andy Gilland.
Bunting has worked as Ozark’s economic developer and planned to carry that on as mayor when he was elected four years ago.
“When I closed the book in 2008 there was still a lot that needed to be done, and I’m going to pick up from there,” Bunting said after winning the runoff. “This is going to be chapter two.”
Bunting ran in 2016 after Mayor Billy Blackwell announced he would not seek another term.
Bunting’s platform this election is “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
“When I ran in 2016, I committed to revisiting the employee pay plan we started in 1997 and building a municipal swimming pool so that no child would be deprived of learning to swim and be at risk for drowning,” Bunting said in a news release. “The pay plan was restarted April 1, 2017 and we have followed it each April since. We revamped many positions, especially police and fire, to make their pay more competitive with other cities.”
Bunting said the pool was built for $534,000 using donations and grants.
“No Ozark taxpayer money was used,” he said. “Last year was a knockout year for the pool. We taught 200 young people to swim and I trust we can do that again.”
Besides swim lessons, residents use the pool for lap swimming, aquacise and other activities.
Work on the mountain bike trail at Lisenby Lake so far has cost the city less than $10,000.
Bunting also pointed to an aggressive street paving project, development and expansion of the dog pound into an animal shelter, hiring a compliance officer, cleaning up city shops and upgrading the service equipment and vehicles.
Growth at the Ozark Airport, Blackwell Field, includes 28 aircraft added since the beginning of the current administration, for a total of 53.
A hangar under construction will bring the number of aircraft to 63.
Bunting had nearly 30 years of service in the Army. He served in combat duty during two tours in Vietnam, commanded at every level through brigade command, and held high-level positions at the department level in the Pentagon and at the Military Personnel Center.
When he retired in 1989, he was chief of staff for the U.S. Army Aviation Center for Excellence at Fort Rucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.