The Business Council of Alabama endorsed Alabama Second Congressional District Candidate Jeff Coleman this week.
Coleman, the CEO of Coleman Worldwide Moving and former chairman of the BCA, was one of six candidates to earn the BCA’s endorsement.
“Having the support of our business community is a tremendous honor and I am very thankful,” Coleman said. “Business leaders in our district are confident that I will go to Washington to be a voice for pro-business policies and will support President Trump’s agenda of freedom and prosperity.”
The BCA also endorsed Chris Pringle, Mike Rogers, Robert Aderholt, Gary Palmer, and Terri Sewell, in districts 1, 3, 4, 6, and 7 respectively.
Rogers, Aderholt, Palmer and Sewell are incumbent members. Alabama’s First and Second Congressional Districts are open races.
“These candidates come from diverse areas of our state but all of them share a true commitment to supporting common sense, pro-jobs policies,” stated BCA Chairman of the Board John Mazyck of The Frazer Lanier Company, Inc. in Montgomery. “Whether through service in the private sector, the state legislature or Congress, these candidates have all clearly demonstrated their dedication to building a better Alabama. We are proud to support their candidacies and look forward to our local networks of job creators rallying around them in each respective district.”
In January, Coleman also earned the endorsement of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, of which he is also the former chairman.
Wiregrass business leaders have also contributed heavily to Coleman’s campaign, as shown in year-end Federal Election Commission filings recently made publicly available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.