A Prattville businesswoman running for Alabama’s 2nd district U.S. House seat on the Republican ballot explained to Wiregrass voters Wednesday how she will advocate for Southeast Alabama’s interests if elected.
Jessica Taylor, a business owner native to Calhoun County, started with the importance of influencing young minds.
“I’m running because I think we’ve got to have a new generation of conservatives who can go toe-to-toe against AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and (U.S. Rep.) Ilhan Omar and her squad,” Taylor said at the Dothan Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting. “They are absolutely brainwashing the younger generation of this country, telling them that we ought to be a socialist nation.”
She went on to espouse support for free market, smaller government, advancements in mental health treatment, second amendment rights, reducing the national debt, pro-life efforts, and creating congressional term limits.
Taylor credited her humble beginnings growing up in a trailer park to her strong work ethic that led to her political beginnings working in the governor’s office while waitressing. She later ran a high school dropout program where she learned about grant writing, a skill she used to jump-start her business Azimuth, based in Montgomery.
“I think that has given me tremendous insight into how government works at every level,” Taylor said. “The fraud, waste, and abuse I have seen in some programs is just egregious.”
An estimate noted there is approximately $150 billion of fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicare alone, according to Taylor.
“I believe in efficiency,” Taylor said. “Running my small business has taught me that.”
Taylor is running against six other candidate bidding to follow U.S. Rep Martha Roby, who is retiring. Other Republican candidates for the seat include former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, statistician Thomas Brown, Jr., former state lawmaker Barry Moore of Enterprise, Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, consulting firm president Terri Hasdorff, and electrician and former law enforcement officer Bob Rogers.
When asked what set her apart from other Republican candidates running on the same values, Taylor said, “I was not born into a trust fund. I was born in a trailer park. I know how to climb my way up, so that skill set will serve me well. I know how to make a dollar out of 15 cents, and I think that will serve me well with our budget being out of control and our debt just exorbitant. We need somebody who knows how to be innovative.”
Taylor, responding to questions from constituents after her speech, said, if elected, she would like to serve on the agriculture and armed services committees among others.
Currently president of the River Region Pregnancy Center, Taylor has been endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony List, which supports candidates with pro-life messages. She has also been featured on Fox and Friends after her viral campaign announcement video and launching a “Conservative Squad” with three other female congressional candidates around the U.S.
The primary election will take place on March 3.
