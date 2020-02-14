The U.S. Census Bureau is offering competitive compensation for census takers and aggressively seeking applicants.
In advance of the 2020 census, the bureau is recruiting hundreds of thousands of people for temporary jobs across the U.S. In the Wiregrass, there are still hundreds of jobs, starting at $14.50 an hour, that need to be filled.
The bureau touts flexible hours, including day, evening and weekend work. So far, not enough people have applied.
Authorized expenses, such as mileage, are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork, such as census takers who are charged with going door to door to encourage people who have not done so to fill out the census form.
With just one job application, a person may be considered for one, some or all of the census positions available. In addition to census takers, local jobs include field supervisors, recruiting assistants and clerks.
Which positions candidates are considered for depends on answers to the application assessment questions and the availability of work in a specific area. Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.
To qualify for employment, applicants must be at least 18 years old; have a valid Social Security number and email address; be a U.S. citizen; and be able to speak, read and write English.
To learn more about the jobs, their descriptions and qualifications, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
Local offices are already reviewing applications, making job offers and performing background checks. Hiring will continue until April.
Paid training starts in March and lasts through the end of May. From May through July, census takers will help collect responses from households that have not yet responded to the census.
The pay rate for census takers is $14.50 an hour in Geneva, Houston, Henry, and Barbour counties and $16 an hour for Dale County.
To apply, visit https://recruitment.2020census.gov/ats/careersite/ census.aspx?site=1&c= census
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.