The 2500 block of Choctaw Street will be partially closed Friday for emergency repair of sanitary sewer infrastructure.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

The lane closures will take place Friday from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area, if possible. Please use caution if you must travel in the area.

For more information, contact the City of Dothan’s Public Works Department at 334-615-4400.

