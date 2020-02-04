South Park Avenue will be closed between Taylor Road and Honeysuckle Rd. in Dothan for the installation of an electrical line on Wednesday, Feb. 5, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Motorists should expect traffic delays when traveling this area, according to a press release from the City of Dothan.
Residents along several miles of South Park Avenue and Taylor Road will experience a power outage for four hours Wednesday due to roundabout construction at the junction.
Alabama Power and Dothan Utilities are relocating power lines that will cause a temporary scheduled power outage along a portion of Taylor Road from Boxcar Lane to Campbellton Highway and on South Park Avenue from the entrance of the Hidden Creek neighborhood to shortly after Spaulding Road southbound.
The outage will take place from Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The City of Dothan urges residents to plan accordingly.
Work started several weeks ago on the construction of the intersection at South Park Avenue and Taylor Road in Dothan this week to turn the four-way stop into a roundabout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.