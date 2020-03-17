A former movie theater in Dothan’s Circle West Shopping Center could see new life based on plans to renovate the building.
During Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting, commissioners approved several measures that will provide up to $750,000 in sales tax rebates to the developer of a project at 3114 Ross Clark Circle, formerly a Carmike Cinema.
Commissioners unanimously approved an economic development agreement with building owner and developer Commercial Consulting Corporation of Dothan. The commission then approved the issuance of a limited obligation revenue warrant in the amount of $750,000, a legal requirement to show the city’s commitment and to stipulate a time frame and maximum dollar amount.
Under the agreement, Commercial Consulting Corporation will reconstruct and renovate the 18,000-square-foot building for its tenant, a Florida-based business called Hangar 38. As incentive to revive the property, the city will split sales tax revenues generated by Hangar 38 with the developer for no more than 10 years or up to $750,000, whichever comes first.
Hangar 38, based in Tallahassee, is a family entertainment center that offers bowling lanes, a game room, and a restaurant similar to the national chain Dave & Busters.
The incentive was made possible under the city’s Commercial Development Incentive Program approved late last year. The program targets redevelopment of the city’s corridors that have a higher number of vacant and outdated buildings, such as portions of the Ross Clark Circle, U.S. 84 East, North and South Oates Streets, and U.S. 431 North.
“There are some vacated buildings out there that have functional obsolescence; there’s some challenges for redevelopment,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said. “Now, we have a great opportunity as it relates to the incentive to really get that piece of property in our community up and going.”
The former Carmike Cinema in Circle West Shopping Center has been vacant for more than a decade and is in need of façade enhancements, parking lot improvements, lighting and landscaping as well as updates to roofing, fire and safety, sewer and grease trap infrastructure, ADA requirements, and leveling of sloped floors.
Commercial Consulting Corporation plans to invest nearly $1.7 million in the building’s renovation and Hangar 38 plans to invest another $2.4 million on equipment, furnishings and kitchen renovation.
The city puts up no money and the developer would be paid annually.
Based on Dothan’s 4-percent sales tax rate, it’s estimated the development could generate between $600,000 and $800,000 in sales tax revenue over a 10-year period. The city will basically return half the sales tax revenues generated by the business to the developer. If the business doesn’t produce the estimated revenue, the city is not obligated to give the max. If the business exceeds expectations, the city ends rebates once the maximum is reached.
“It’s a perfect incentive,” Parker said. “If they produce, they get it; if they don’t, they don’t.”
Hangar 38 plans to open in October of this year. Parker said the business could create 80 to 90 jobs.
“This is a family entertainment venue,” Parker said. “Really, it will complement a lot of our hospitality, entertainment and tournament opportunities that we have with our recreation services.”
