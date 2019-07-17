Dothan officials hope a grant will help in their efforts to make operations more environmentally friendly.
The Dothan City Commission approved a request from the city’s General Services Department Tuesday to submit a proposal to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for the purchase of reduced-emissions vehicles. City long-range planner Bob Wilkerson, who helped write the grant application, noted the city will use it to purchase three medium-sized garbage trucks if awarded.
The city’s cost for its grant match would be about $75,000 if the full amount is awarded, Wilkerson added.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said the city currently has no vehicles that reduce nitrous oxide emissions but added garbage trucks make a natural fit since they consume so much fuel. Many reduced-emissions vehicles use biofuels as their energy sources.
“We’re interested in looking at alternate fuel sources,” Cowper said. “Long-term, it’s just a more sustainable energy source. It’s a great opportunity to pursue a new technology with grant funding.”
The money is available through a mitigation fund created when Volkswagen settled federal claims that some of its vehicles circumvented the Clean Air Act earlier this decade.
In other action, the commission:
>> Denied a request for a lounge retail liquor license (on or off premise) for SayIt Sports Bar and Grill at 1382 Reeves St. Commissioners voted down the request 4-2, and District 6 Commissioner David Crutchfield cited the lack of pertinent information on the request as his reasoning.
>> Rezoned property owned by Betty Dean at 7292 West Main St. from A-C (agricultural-conservation) to B-2 (highway commercial).
>> Rezoned property on Murphy Mill Road east of and adjacent to Providence Christian School from A-C to O-I (office-institutional).
>> Rezoned 901 Buena Vista Dr., owned by Southeast Education, LLC (Houston Academy), from R-1 (low-density, single-family residential) to O-I.
>> Entered into a contract with Ceres Environmental Services Inc. worth up to $2,625,841 for debris removal, disposal, and reduction in the event of a disaster. The city pays only if the service is used.
>> Entered into an agreement with the Dothan Housing Authority to provide eight police officers for the continuation of the Public Housing Drug Elimination Program. DHA reimburses the city $175,000 of the $744,852 in costs.
>> Approved an application for a federal grant to purchase two new buses for the Rose Hill Senior Center.
>> Approved a change order in a contract with Layne Christensen Company, Inc. for the repairing, reworking and lowering of water wells and repairing and recoating of water tanks. The change lowers the cost of the contract to $339,885.25, a savings of $237,025.10 from the original agreement.
>> Approved a change order in a contract with Blankenship Contracting, Inc., for the construction of a culvert addition along Girard Avenue. The change lowers the contract costs to $414,870, a savings of $143,310 from the original agreement.
>> Approved a change order in a contract with L&K Contracting for emergency work required along West Powell Street. The change increases the cost of the contract by $170,900, making the final price of the agreement $1,706,525.
>> Accepted a $2,000 grant from the Wiregrass Foundation for swimming lessons at the Andrew Belle Recreation Center. The commission also accepted a $5,000 grant from the Wiregrass Foundation for a health and wellness workshop.
>> Accepted warranty deeds from nine entities or families for a project that will add lanes to Denton Road.
>> Entered into a development agreement to install and maintain water meters for Honeysuckle Grove Apartments at 1780 Honeysuckle Rd.
>> Approved a restaurant retail liquor license (on premise) for Diablo’s Southwest Grill, located at 131 North Foster St.
>> Approved a retail beer and retail table wine license for Kiss My Axe, located at 256 North Foster St.
>> Approved a pool and billiards license for Hill-hill Billiards Center, located at 460 East Main St.
>>Declared certain properties that are overgrown with weeds and other vegetation as injurious to the health, safety, and welfare of the community and as nuisances and ordered their abatement.
>> Confirmed the cost of notification and abatement of properties that repeatedly violate the weed ordinance and turned the cost over to the county tax collector for assessment on the next regular tax bill.
>> Confirmed the cost incurred in the demolition of substandard structures and turned the amounts over to the county tax collector for assessment on the next regular tax bill.
>> Approved payment of invoices for June, which totaled $14,430,996.37.
>> Approved advance travel requests for city employees.
>> Awarded bids and approved other purchases worth more than $15,000.
