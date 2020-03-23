The City of Dothan is closing the Civic Center’s doors to the public to limit face-to-face interaction with government workers as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A table has been placed under the portico of the Civic Center (the southern entrance facing East Main Street) where plans and applications for the Planning, Permits, and Inspections, and Business License offices can be submitted.
“We are monitoring the area with cameras, but please call the respective office to let them know what has been dropped off,” a press release states.
The city is encouraging the public to submit applications via email when possible:
>>For planning applications, submit email to kvann@dothan.org. Call (334)-615-4410 for information. The planning department will determine adjacent owners since the Houston County Administration Building is also closed.
>>For permits and inspection, submit email to permits@dothan.org with permit application attached or address, permit number, your name, contact number, and type of inspection requested. Call (334)-615-4450 for information. Staff will confirm the request has been received and notify you of the scheduled date.
>>For commercial utilities, submit application for service to permits@dothan.org. Call (334) 615-4450 with any questions related to commercial utilities.
>>For business licensing, new businesses can submit business license application to businesslicense@dothan.org. Businesses with existing licenses have the ability to renew their licenses online directly through the city’s website, Dothan.org. Licenses may also be renewed by phone by calling (334) 615-3166.
“The City of Dothan is committed to being responsible to the citizens we serve,” the press release states. “Rest assured that we are trying to limit the impact of COVID-19 on our operations while safeguarding employees and customers alike.”
