Since the local economy has opened back up, the city of Dothan government has recouped its May sales tax losses with strong collection figures in the month of June.
In May, the city of Dothan collected almost $5.3 million in sales tax revenues, a $412,787 budget shortfall, representing decreased sales in April – the month in which the state government mandated businesses closed as worries over COVID-19 spread.
However, Dothan collected $6.25 million in sales and use tax revenues in June, $627,606 beyond budget projections – likely the result of delayed purchasing behavior in May and financially healthy local economy.
Over the last fiscal year, Dothan has padded its coffers with a $4.44 million surplus with only one month that fell short of meeting budget projections. Of course, it is unclear what the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic are for the area, such as the rolling impact of local businesses forced to close as a result of unrecoverable losses during the pandemic. Atlanta Bread Company, Fanatix, and Logan’s Roadhouse are just a few examples.
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker previously cited the area’s economic diversity as reason why Dothan Metropolitan Statistical Area comprising Houston, Geneva, and Henry counties might not be as adversely affected as other cities.
Dothan’s general sales and use tax collections are only down 2.5% compared to this time last year. Automotive sales tax collections have stayed the same, while machines and manufacturing tax collections are up 13.8% from last year. In fact, Dothan collected almost four times the amount of taxes in June 2020 as it did in June 2019 – from $7,193 to $34,923. Farm and agriculture tax revenues are down 13.7% from last year.
Dothan’s tourism industry might be the hardest hit, as canceled sports tournaments and beach closures have limited travelers visiting the area. Dothan’s lodging tax collections were down again last month, resulting in a $207,252 budget shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
