Efforts to widen U.S. Highway 84 West and Ross Clark Circle have already begun, but City of Dothan officials are planning to build upon those initiatives.
Dothan’s six-year capital plan reveals officials anticipate spending $4 million to add a third westbound lane to Highway 84 and another $13 million to expand Ross Clark Circle to six lanes from Fortner Street to U.S. Highway 231 South. Dothan Public Works Director Charles Metzger said the amounts represent the money the city plans to use as matches for grants and other state funding agreements.
The first of the two projects would construct another westbound lane on Highway 84 from Ginnalou Drive to John D. Odom Road, according to the document, though the city could divide the project into phases. Metzger said the first phase would likely stop at Shady Lane.
To help pay for the project, officials are developing an application for $2 million of money from the ATRIP (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program) II initiative. A revamping of former Gov. Robert Bentley’s original ATRIP effort, the ATRIP II program will divvy between $30 to $50 million annually to address projects that improve or rehabilitate state or federal routes.
Metzger said officials will submit their application for $2 million of funding in about a month. The city plans to use $4 million for the project in fiscal year 2022, though the timeframe remains tentative.
The Ross Clark Circle project would add two more lanes on the thoroughfare on a 2.3-mile stretch of the thoroughfare. In recent years a project expanded the Circle to six lanes from Fortner Street to Bauman Drive, and another initiative currently underway will extend the expansion northward toward Highway 84.
The southern expansion could take place beginning in the 2024 fiscal year.
Other major road improvement efforts that may be ahead for the City of Dothan include the following:
>> the expansion of Denton Road to five lanes between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway at a projected cost to the city of $3.05 million. Bids for the project will be let through the Alabama Department of Transportation in November, Metzger said.
>> replacement of a bridge on the northern side of Brannon Stand Road. While the bridge maintains a good structural rating, it is too narrow for modern traffic. Since the project is on a state highway, the city projects to set aside $2 million in fiscal year 2022 to provide some matching funds for the initiative.
>> the resurfacing of Napier Field Road at a projected cost of $1 million in the 2022 fiscal year.
>> an increase in the annual resurfacing budget from $2 million to $2.75 million by fiscal year 2024. The upticks will allow the city to continue to resurface between 12 and 15 miles of city streets as asphalt prices rise, Metzger said.
