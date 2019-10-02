City officials bestowed honors on six Dothan firefighters responsible for saving a man from a house fire that occurred in May on South Foster Street.
Firefighters Noah King, Brad Kite and Jeff Donner, Capts. Rhonda Shehee and Travis Fretts and battalion Chief Shan Ash responded to the fire on May 3 to discover all doors were locked and a TV in operation, Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said during Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting. A power line had collapsed, blocking one of the entrances.
Under duress, the firefighters managed to enter the house and discovered the man had collapsed in a room. They pulled him from the fire, and with the help of Pilcher’s Ambulance paramedics, provided him with medical care.
Williams said the man spent time at UAB Hospital in Birmingham but has since fully recovered from the incident. He added without firefighter aid, the man would not likely be alive today.
Officials also honored the top firefighters for the department. Hunter Cordle received Rookie of the Year, Michael Knowles garnered Firefighter of the Year, Grant Hendrix obtained Sergeant of the Year and Capt. Mike Shiver received the Fire Officer of the Year.
David Hasty, fire prevention battalion chief, said any of the department’s 175 members can nominate a person for any of the awards. Department leaders then submit the nominations to an outside committee, which determines the winners.
In action items, the commission:
>> approved the annexation of properties located at 1761 Barrington Road and 1801 Barrington Road into the city limits.
>> approved the rezoning of 412 Inez Road (Agri-AFC) from light industrial to heavy industrial (L-I to H-I).
>> applied for and accepted a $25,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Oral Health Office for upgrades to the city’s fluoride feed system equipment.
>> approved a $97,500 contract with Condrey & Associates for a compensation and position classification study.
>> entered into a private development agreement with Watflower, LLC, for the installation and maintenance of water meters for a commercial development at 3835 West Main St.
>> entered into an agreement with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to provide interpreter services for a one-year period at a cost of $55 per hour.
>> approved an application for a lounge retail liquor license for Space Night Club at 4129 Ross Clark Circle Suites 3 and 4.
>>awarded bids and approved other purchases totaling more than $15,000.
>> approved advance travel requests for city employees.
>> confirmed the cost incurred in notification and abatement of certain properties deemed to be nuisances and assigned the costs to the county tax collector so they can be added to the next regular tax bills for those properties
