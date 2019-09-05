Business continues to grow in Dothan as local employers submitted 9.1 percent more sales tax collections to city coffers in August 2019 than in the same month last year.
For the year the city has now collected $68,082,667.56, surpassing fiscal year 2018’s total by more than $1 million with a month left in the fiscal year. Businesses have sent at least $6 million in sales taxes to the city in five consecutive months, and the city has posted gains for 13 consecutive months in year-to-year comparisons.
Dothan’s sales tax surplus tops $10.9 million for the fiscal year.
Lodging tax collections continue to increase, posting a monthly gain for the 11th consecutive month. In August, local businesses submitted $337,633.17 in lodging taxes, and the city has collected $3.6 million in the 2019 fiscal year.
The city’s lodging surplus for the 2019 fiscal year has reached $1.2 million.
Automotive sales continued a strong year in August with an 8.4 percent gain, raising the overall increase to 3.8 percent. Automotive sale levies have generated $2.4 million for the city’s accounts in the 2019 fiscal year.
Some subcategories of tax collections continue to slump, mainly machines and manufacturing taxes and farm/agriculture taxes. Manufacturing levies have fallen 28.7 percent for the fiscal year, though the overall deficiency is about $58,000.
Agricultural taxes have dropped 6.8 percent when compared to the 2018 fiscal year. Its deficit is about $5,000.
